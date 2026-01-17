WEEKEND WRAP

The three Iranian navy ships in False Bay on 13th January. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Recent images of an Iranian military ship sailing alongside a South African Navy ship and appearing to take part in a joint military exercise raise questions about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has full control of SA’s armed forces.

By Stephen Grootes





DA federal finance chair and former minister Dion George resigned from the party on Thursday, 15 January 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

The resignation of the DA’s longstanding federal finance chair Dion George presents multiple headaches for the party.

By Rebecca Davis





Leo Brent Bozell III. (Photo: Kris Connor / Getty Images)

America’s next ambassador to South Africa should arrive soon. While some South Africans argue his past views make him the wrong man at the wrong time for this important job, embracing his arrival but challenging his misunderstandings of South African realities can contribute to healing a damaged bilateral relationship..

By J Brooks Spector





SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 19: Matriculants receive matric results at Letsibogo Girls Secondary School on January 19, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate matric results on January 18th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

The first five years of life lay the foundations for learning, behaviour and health. Yet the latest Thrive by Five Index reveals a deep and worrying truth: in 2024, only 42% of South African children were developmentally on track in early learning. More than half of our children are starting school already behind. In an already stretched education system under severe pressure, those who start with an early disadvantage are likely to keep falling further behind.

By Ishrene Davids





Many luxury retail consumers in South Africa are opting to buy luxury items like handbags as an investment rather than a seasonal accessory. (Photo: Supplied / Luxity)

Luxity’s latest State of the Luxury Market in Africa report shows a decisive change in how South Africans buy high-end goods. Bags, jewellery and watches are in. Shoes, wallets and overhyped items are out. The luxury consumer has not disappeared, but has simply become harder to impress.

By Kara le Roux





Minister Gayton McKenzie claimed that his cancellation of artist Gabrielle Goliath’s work selected for the 2026 Venice Biennale was a ‘patriotic’ act. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie claimed he stopped Gabrielle Goliath’s work from being exhibited at the 2026 Venice Biennale because it was backed by a ‘foreign power’ pushing an agenda on Gaza. Here’s what actually happened.

By Niren Tolsi





A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

For some pre-teens, short-form video platforms help develop identity, spark interests and maintain friendships. For others, the flow of content disrupts sleep, erodes boundaries or squeezes out time for reflection and meaningful interaction.

By Katherine Easton





Nkosinathi Mbele, the custodian of Ndawo Entle, an urban farm in Bez Valley on 08 January 2026 in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

In the midst of the urban decay in Johannesburg’s inner-eastern suburbs, something remarkable is growing. A once-neglected field in Bez Valley has been transformed into a working, thoughtful and increasingly thriving urban farm known as Marais-BezValley-garden.

By Leah Marais





Two of the authors (Marlize Lombard from the University of Johannesburg and Anders

Högberg from Linnaeus University) at Umhlatuzana Rockshelter where the poisoned arrow tips were

excavated (Photo :© Gerrit Dusseldorp)

This evidence for the most complex technology known in hunter-gatherer behaviour is a ‘clear sign of advanced thinking in early humans’, the scientists believe.

By Shaun Smillie





Brooks Koepka has defected from LIV Golf back to the PGA Tour. (Photo: Ross Parker / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka’s defection from LIV Golf marks the first significant indication that the breakaway Saudi-backed tour might be facing its own existential crisis.

By Craig Ray





Tony Jackman’s air fryer scrambled eggs. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

I’m a convert to scrambled eggs cooked in an air fryer oven, as of this week. It requires only a small adaptation from the traditional cooking method.

By Tony Jackman