Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

WEEKEND WRAP

The SANDF, Iran and the threat to civilian authority; what Dion George’s resignation means for the DA’s future

The image of an Iranian military ship sailing alongside one of South Africa’s will be much more powerful than any comments by officials, writes Stephen Grootes. And Dion George’s departure from the DA threatens the party’s reputation for financial integrity.

The Iranian corvette, the IRIS Naghdi (Hull82) lies moored in Simon's Town harbour, near Cape Town, on January 10, 2026. The Chinese lead Will For Peace 2026 exercise 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for joint maritime safety operations. (Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP) The Iranian corvette, the IRIS Naghdi (Hull82) lies moored in Simon's Town harbour, near Cape Town, on January 10, 2026. The Chinese lead Will For Peace 2026 exercise 2026 brings together navies from BRICS Plus countries for joint maritime safety operations. (Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
17 Jan 2026
Facebook
0

peterfab-Iran withdrawal- SANDF defies
The three Iranian navy ships in False Bay on 13th January. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Naval-gazing — the SANDF, Iran and the potential threat to SA’s democracy

Recent images of an Iranian military ship sailing alongside a South African Navy ship and appearing to take part in a joint military exercise raise questions about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has full control of SA’s armed forces.

By Stephen Grootes


Becs-georgeresigns MAIN
DA federal finance chair and former minister Dion George resigned from the party on Thursday, 15 January 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

What Dion George’s very public resignation means for the DA

The resignation of the DA’s longstanding federal finance chair Dion George presents multiple headaches for the party.

By Rebecca Davis


Brooks-Brent Bozell -US
Leo Brent Bozell III. (Photo: Kris Connor / Getty Images)

Why South Africa shouldn’t reject US Ambassador-designate Bozell’s credentials

America’s next ambassador to South Africa should arrive soon. While some South Africans argue his past views make him the wrong man at the wrong time for this important job, embracing his arrival but challenging his misunderstandings of South African realities can contribute to healing a damaged bilateral relationship..

By J Brooks Spector


Matriculants Receive Results At Schools In Gauteng
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 19: Matriculants receive matric results at Letsibogo Girls Secondary School on January 19, 2024 in Soweto, South Africa. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the National Senior Certificate matric results on January 18th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

We obsess over matric results, but SA’s education crisis begins long before Grade 12

The first five years of life lay the foundations for learning, behaviour and health. Yet the latest Thrive by Five Index reveals a deep and worrying truth: in 2024, only 42% of South African children were developmentally on track in early learning. More than half of our children are starting school already behind. In an already stretched education system under severe pressure, those who start with an early disadvantage are likely to keep falling further behind.

By Ishrene Davids


kara-luxury-retail
Many luxury retail consumers in South Africa are opting to buy luxury items like handbags as an investment rather than a seasonal accessory. (Photo: Supplied / Luxity)

Why SA’s luxury shoppers are treating handbags like blue-chip stocks

Luxity’s latest State of the Luxury Market in Africa report shows a decisive change in how South Africans buy high-end goods. Bags, jewellery and watches are in. Shoes, wallets and overhyped items are out. The luxury consumer has not disappeared, but has simply become harder to impress.

By Kara le Roux


Niren-Venice Biennale MAIN<br>
Minister Gayton McKenzie claimed that his cancellation of artist Gabrielle Goliath’s work selected for the 2026 Venice Biennale was a ‘patriotic’ act. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

McKenzie’s ‘foreign power’ defence for cancelling Venice Biennale artwork falls flat

Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie claimed he stopped Gabrielle Goliath’s work from being exhibited at the 2026 Venice Biennale because it was backed by a ‘foreign power’ pushing an agenda on Gaza. Here’s what actually happened.

By Niren Tolsi


A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

How short-form videos could be harming young minds

For some pre-teens, short-form video platforms help develop identity, spark interests and maintain friendships. For others, the flow of content disrupts sleep, erodes boundaries or squeezes out time for reflection and meaningful interaction.

By Katherine Easton


Marais-BezValley-garden
Nkosinathi Mbele, the custodian of Ndawo Entle, an urban farm in Bez Valley on 08 January 2026 in Johannesburg. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

In a city that is failing, Ndawo Entle shows a community that refuses to follow suit

In the midst of the urban decay in Johannesburg’s inner-eastern suburbs, something remarkable is growing. A once-neglected field in Bez Valley has been transformed into a working, thoughtful and increasingly thriving urban farm known as Marais-BezValley-garden.

By Leah Marais


Smillie-oldest arrow poison MAIN
Two of the authors (Marlize Lombard from the University of Johannesburg and Anders
Högberg from Linnaeus University) at Umhlatuzana Rockshelter where the poisoned arrow tips were
excavated (Photo :© Gerrit Dusseldorp)

KZN team finds ‘oldest evidence’ of arrow poison use by humans on 60,000-year-old arrowheads

This evidence for the most complex technology known in hunter-gatherer behaviour is a ‘clear sign of advanced thinking in early humans’, the scientists believe.

By Shaun Smillie


Golf-LIV shift MAIN
Brooks Koepka has defected from LIV Golf back to the PGA Tour. (Photo: Ross Parker / SNS Group via Getty Images)

Koepka’s defection back to the PGA Tour could be a watershed moment in LIV Golf battle

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka’s defection from LIV Golf marks the first significant indication that the breakaway Saudi-backed tour might be facing its own existential crisis.

By Craig Ray


Tony Jackman’s air fryer scrambled eggs. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
Tony Jackman’s air fryer scrambled eggs. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Scrambled eggs in the airfryer? How to get it just right

I’m a convert to scrambled eggs cooked in an air fryer oven, as of this week. It requires only a small adaptation from the traditional cooking method.

By Tony Jackman

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...