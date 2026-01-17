WEEKEND WRAP

Naval-gazing — the SANDF, Iran and the potential threat to SA’s democracy
Recent images of an Iranian military ship sailing alongside a South African Navy ship and appearing to take part in a joint military exercise raise questions about whether President Cyril Ramaphosa has full control of SA’s armed forces.
By Stephen Grootes
What Dion George’s very public resignation means for the DA
The resignation of the DA’s longstanding federal finance chair Dion George presents multiple headaches for the party.
By Rebecca Davis
Why South Africa shouldn’t reject US Ambassador-designate Bozell’s credentials
America’s next ambassador to South Africa should arrive soon. While some South Africans argue his past views make him the wrong man at the wrong time for this important job, embracing his arrival but challenging his misunderstandings of South African realities can contribute to healing a damaged bilateral relationship..
By J Brooks Spector
We obsess over matric results, but SA’s education crisis begins long before Grade 12
The first five years of life lay the foundations for learning, behaviour and health. Yet the latest Thrive by Five Index reveals a deep and worrying truth: in 2024, only 42% of South African children were developmentally on track in early learning. More than half of our children are starting school already behind. In an already stretched education system under severe pressure, those who start with an early disadvantage are likely to keep falling further behind.
By Ishrene Davids
Why SA’s luxury shoppers are treating handbags like blue-chip stocks
Luxity’s latest State of the Luxury Market in Africa report shows a decisive change in how South Africans buy high-end goods. Bags, jewellery and watches are in. Shoes, wallets and overhyped items are out. The luxury consumer has not disappeared, but has simply become harder to impress.
By Kara le Roux
McKenzie’s ‘foreign power’ defence for cancelling Venice Biennale artwork falls flat
Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie claimed he stopped Gabrielle Goliath’s work from being exhibited at the 2026 Venice Biennale because it was backed by a ‘foreign power’ pushing an agenda on Gaza. Here’s what actually happened.
By Niren Tolsi
How short-form videos could be harming young minds
For some pre-teens, short-form video platforms help develop identity, spark interests and maintain friendships. For others, the flow of content disrupts sleep, erodes boundaries or squeezes out time for reflection and meaningful interaction.
By Katherine Easton
In a city that is failing, Ndawo Entle shows a community that refuses to follow suit
In the midst of the urban decay in Johannesburg’s inner-eastern suburbs, something remarkable is growing. A once-neglected field in Bez Valley has been transformed into a working, thoughtful and increasingly thriving urban farm known as Marais-BezValley-garden.
By Leah Marais
KZN team finds ‘oldest evidence’ of arrow poison use by humans on 60,000-year-old arrowheads
This evidence for the most complex technology known in hunter-gatherer behaviour is a ‘clear sign of advanced thinking in early humans’, the scientists believe.
By Shaun Smillie
Koepka’s defection back to the PGA Tour could be a watershed moment in LIV Golf battle
Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka’s defection from LIV Golf marks the first significant indication that the breakaway Saudi-backed tour might be facing its own existential crisis.
By Craig Ray
Scrambled eggs in the airfryer? How to get it just right
I’m a convert to scrambled eggs cooked in an air fryer oven, as of this week. It requires only a small adaptation from the traditional cooking method.
By Tony Jackman