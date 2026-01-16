Exploring the high peaks and hidden valleys of the Great Karoo’s Sneeuberg Ranges

This is the newly named Great Karoo Wilderness (GKW), in which some 200 Sneeuberg landowners have signed up to form the largest Protected Environment in South Africa.
We take you to the High Country of the Karoo, with its own deep history of habitation and conflict, its own botanical species and its vast, folded mountain landscapes.
The Sneeuberg also holds the promise of refuge for city dwellers seeking a faraway place to fill their lungs with fresh air and rediscover forgotten trails by mountain bike.
Where is the Sneeuberg?
Between the Eastern Cape Karoo towns of Nxuba (formerly Cradock) and Graaff-Reinet, stretching outwards as far as Nieu-Bethesda, Middelburg, Murraysburg and Pearston, lies this enormous arc of mountain massifs.
These are the Sneeuberg Ranges. Its peaks are among the highest in South Africa.
Crumple up a piece of paper, throw it on the floor, and you’ll have a rough idea of the geography from above. There are high peaks here, like Compassberg and Nardou, but many are folded into the interior, only visible from certain angles.
At its widest girth, this mountain system stretches some 200km between Nxuba and Murraysburg.
The Camdeboo National Park outside Graaff-Reinet and the Mountain Zebra National Park near Nxuba bracket the Great Karoo Wilderness, anchoring a spectacular, vast conservation landscape in the heart of the Karoo.
For most South Africans, a Sneeuberg experience – with its horseback journeys, wild fly fishing, single-track mountain paths, hiking routes and hideaway farm stays – is a travelling treasure hidden in plain sight.
