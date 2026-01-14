Daily Maverick
K-Pop sensation BTS announces return with new world tour

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chart-topping K-pop boy band BTS announced on Tuesday it will embark on a concert tour starting in April after the release of its first new album in more than three years.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V of BTS perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
14 Jan 2026
By Danielle Broadway

The tour launches in Goyang, South Korea on April 9 and includes 79 shows in Asia, the U.S. and Europe through July, the group's agency said.

The band has been on hiatus while its seven members have done South Korea's mandatory military service. BTS' agent said this month that the band will drop a new album on March 20, though the title has not been revealed.

The band's last album, "Proof" in 2022, debuted at number one in 18 countries and has amassed about 16.7 billion streams, according to music industry data. Hybe Co 352820.KS is the parent company of BTS' label and management agency.

