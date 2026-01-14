Back to school: First steps into a new school year

The start of the 2026 academic year has been a mixed bag of experiences and emotions for many pupils and parents who braved the early morning traffic to get their children to school on time.

Similar to scenes outside thousands of other schools across the province, excited parents and uniform-clad children gathered outside Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, anxiously waiting to be ushered into the classroom by their teachers.

In the Western Cape it was an emotional morning that marked the start of the new academic year at Thembani Primary School in Langa, as more than 100 pupils and their parents gathered. A steady stream of scholar transport and walking children, carrying oversized bags, arrived at the gates. During assembly some were excited, while others held tightly to their parents.

For many it was their first step into formal schooling. As teachers guided pupils to their classrooms, laughter and wide smiles were met by quiet tears, as some children struggled with the idea of being left behind among unfamiliar faces, beginning a new chapter on their school journey.

Anxious parents wait outside Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park on 14 January 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

An early morning walk to school as the academic year begins in Ivory Park on 14 January 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A parent and pupils wait for public transport during the morning school commute in Ivory Park on 14 January 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Pupils walk to school as the academic year begins in Ivory Park on 14 January 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A new school year awaits in Ivory Park. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Thembani Primary School principal Joyce Ngezana talks to the new Grade Rs and their parents on the first day of the school year. (Photo: David Harrison)

Grade R pupils wait to hear who their teacher will be before heading to their classrooms on the first day of school at Thembani Primary in Langa. (Photo: David Harrison)

A new Grade R pupil waits for her mother to talk to the teacher on the first day of school at Thembani Primary in Langa. (Photo: David Harrison)

A young boy holds onto his parent on the first day at Thembani Primary School. (Photo: David Harrison)

A Grade 1 pupil waits for the start of the first assembly at Thembani Primary. (Photo: David Harrison)

Somizi Nkwashu, a teacher at Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park, address Grade 1 parents on the first day of school. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mikateka Primary School Principal Mandla Sibanyoni said that as the 2026 academic year kicks off, he was keen to get the pupils excited about the school library reading competitions. He proudly showcased the Story Skirmish trophy which the school has won since 2016.

Sibanyoni said this achievement was notable because they compete against English first-language schools, despite English being offered as a “first additional language” at their school. However, he acknowledged that reading comprehension generally remains a challenge.

Mikateka Primary School principal Mandla Sibanyoni. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Somizi Nkwashu, a teacher at Mikateka Primary School in Ivory Park, addresses Grade 1s on the first day of school. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Pupils wait patiently outside the classroom, ready for a new day of learning at Mikateka Primary School. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Speaking to Daily Maverick on the school premises, Maria Chauke, whose eight-year-old son, Lucas, was starting Grade 3 at the primary school, said she could not be prouder that her son was moving up a grade, and that she could be there with him as he started the next chapter in his academic career.

“To me, I would say it is a compliment to myself because he behaves so well, and he is growing up so nicely. It makes me feel proud to be his mom,” Chauke said.

She added that she was happy that Lucas was placed at Mikateka Primary School, where the teachers and principal took pupils’ wellbeing very seriously.

Maria Chauke and Lucas before classes begin on the first day of school at Mikateka Primary. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mikateka Primary Somizi Nkwashu addresses Grade 1 parents on the first day of school. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Grade 1s wait outside a classroom on the first day of school. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Grade 1 pupil Lucas Chauke deep in thought on the first day at Mikateka Primary School. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Nompumelelo Zwane, a teacher at Mikateka Primary in Ivory Park, welcomes the Grade 1s. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)