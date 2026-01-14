A one week old Southern White rhino calf plays with his mother, and more from around the world

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks to members of the Detroit Economic Club at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on January 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Trump has spent the day in Detroit participating in a tour of the Ford River Rouge complex. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) People look on from the sun roof of a car as Border Patrol agents arrest a man on January 08, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Yesterday, a federal agent allegedly fatally shot a woman in her car during an incident in south Minneapolis. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Tear gas tossed by federal immigration agents fills the air as agents clash with residents while trying to retreat following a house raid on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Trump administration has sent an estimated 2,000 federal agents into the area, with more on the way, as they make a push to arrest undocumented immigrants in the region. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Trump administration has deployed over 2,400 Department of Homeland Security agents to the state of Minnesota in a push to apprehend undocumented immigrants. (Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) Activists gather near the US Embassy during a rally in support of Venezuela in Nairobi, Kenya, 14 January 2026. The activists condemned the arrest of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro by the United States and denounced the destabilisation efforts against Venezuela. (Photo: EPA/STR) An unofficially-installed poster picturing Elon Musk with the tagline, "Who the [expletive] would want to use social media with a built-in child abuse tool?" is displayed on a bus shelter on January 13, 2026 in London, England. Yesterday the UK communications regulator Ofcom launched a formal investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X, regarding its AI chatbot, Grok. The probe centers on reports that Grok has been used to generate non-consensual sexual deepfakes, including "undressed" images of women and sexualized images of children. The activist group Everyone Hates Elon has created a series of posters and public artworks in recent months critical of Elon Musk, as well as other business and political leaders. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) Students and parents celebrates Matric 2025 results in Laudium on January 12, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. This release of the Matric 2025 results marks the culmination of an extensive and tightly regulated examination, marking and quality assurance process which a reported 920,000 candidates across the country part-took in. (Photo: Gallo Images/Manash Jyoti Das) Western Cape Premier Alan Winde welcome Grade 1 learners during a visit at Tamboerskloof Primary School as part of the 2026 Back-to-School Campaign on January 14, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The oversight visit also celebrates the start of the school year. (Photo: Gallo Images/ER Lombard) Rescuers work on the wreckage of a passenger train after a construction crane collapsed onto it in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, 14 January 2026. At least 32 people were killed and 64 others injured when a launching crane lifting a concrete slab fell onto the Special Express No. 21 train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, according to the Ministry of Public Health. Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed there were 195 passengers and staff on board the train at the time of the accident. (Photo: EPA/NARONG SANGNAK) A commuter walks past a heavily polluted garbage dump yard emitting toxic fumes, contributing to severe respiratory problems in a near-by residential area on January 09, 2026 in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Presistent, record air pollution in New Delhi and the surrounding areas has led to many people suffering from respiratory problems across the city - hitting residents hard, especially those in less well-off areas. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) Rescuers search for survivors under the rubble of a waste facility that was buried when a landfill collapsed onto it on January 11, 2026 in Cebu, Philippines. At least four people have been confirmed dead after a landfill in the central Philippines collapsed, burying a nearby waste facility in tons of garbage. More than 30 workers are still missing. (Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) In this aerial view stranded canal boats wait to be lifted from the bed of the Llangollen Canal after a breach in the embankment on January 13, 2026 in Whitchurch, Shropshire. A section of the Llangollen Canal in Whitchurch, Shropshire, collapsed on December 22, plunging two narrowboats into a hole on the canal bed and leaving one teetering on the edge, with half a dozen others left stranded. The Canal and River Trust has said six grounded boats have been re-floated, and efforts will soon begin to recover the remaining three vessels. Investigations are ongoing as to what caused the breach. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) People view the wreckage of a sea wall damaged during Storm Goretti on January 10, 2026 in Folkestone, United Kingdom. Storm Goretti left areas of the Kent Coast around Folkestone battered following a Met Office yellow weather warning for high winds on Thursday night into Friday. A section of sea wall was destroyed and the A259 Sandgate Esplanade Road between Folkestone and Hythe was closed as cleanup crews and residents worked to remove swaths of shingle washed up by the storm. (Photo: Sarah Tilotta/Getty Images) Indian monks take a holy dip in the Bay of Bengal during the Ganga Sagar annual fair, 130 km south of Kolkata, India, 14 January 2026. The Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims in West Bengal who take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga River before it merges with the Bay of Bengal. (Photo: EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY) A painted stork at New Delhi Zoo, Delhi, India, 14 January 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that cold wave conditions will persist for at least two more days, as the city experienced another chilly morning with temperatures dipping to five degrees Celsius. (Photo: EPA/HARISH TYAGI) Filipino Catholic devotees jostle one another to touch the carriage of the Black Nazarene during its annual procession on January 09, 2026 in Manila, Philippines. The Feast of the Black Nazarene is attended by millions of barefoot devotees and happens every January 9th. The Black Nazarene is a dark wood sculpture of Jesus brought to the Philippines in 1606 from Spain and considered miraculous by Filipino devotees. (Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) Participants carry a portable shrine on January 12, 2026 in Numazu, Japan. The festival is a traditional New Year's event held at Ushibuseyama Park to pray for peace and bountiful harvests. Men dressed in loincloths, known as "kamio," consisting of men in their unlucky years and new adults, carry mikoshi (portable shrines) and enter the midwinter sea while shouting brave chants. (Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) People in costume take part in the Vevcani Carnival parade on January 13, 2026 in Vevcani, North Macedonia. The Vevcani Carnival, a unique blend of ancient pagan rituals and modern satire, is an annual event held to mark the Orthodox New Year (St. Basil's Day). The tradition began over 1,400 years ago and sees the entire village transform into an open-air theatre, attracting thousands of visitors. Masks are worn and include devils, demons, and the main characters of the Groom and Bride. One of the key rituals is the "bride and groom" going door-to-door, traditional music played on zurlas (double-reed woodwind instruments) and drums, and the final burning of the masks, which symbolises the destruction of evil spirits and the end of the old year. (Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Performers on stage during the Performance Of Tempo Show By Cirque d'Hiver Bouglione For 1,600 Hospitalized Children at Cirque Bouglione on January 10, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo: Aurore Marechal/Getty Images) Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) DM