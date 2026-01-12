Taylor, Skarsgard honored at Hollywood's Golden Globes

By Lisa Richwine

Taylor was named best female supporting actor in a film for her role as a revolutionary and mother in "One Battle After Another." She wept as she held her Globes statue on stage in Beverly Hills, California, and addressed "my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight."

"We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter," Taylor said.

The 74-year-old Skarsgard, the star of Norwegian family drama "Sentimental Value," said he did not prepare a speech because he thought he was too old. He used his remarks to urge people to see his film and others in movie theaters.

In movies, "you share the pulse with others. That’s magic," he said. "Cinema should be seen in cinemas."

"One Battle" leads the pack of movie nominees at the Globes. The dark comedy tells the story of a washed-up revolutionary, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger. Taylor plays his partner and mother of his child.

Host Nikki Glaser joked that the Globes were "without a doubt the most important thing that's happening in the world right now."

She took light-hearted jabs at the stars seated inside a Beverly Hills ballroom. Glaser joked about DiCaprio's reputation for dating young women before apologizing for the "cheap" joke. "We don’t know anything else about you, man," she said.

"One Battle," distributed by Warner Bros WBD.O, is competing in the best movie musical or comedy category against table tennis tale "Marty Supreme" starring Timothee Chalamet, and black comedy "Bugonia," among others.

The best movie drama race features "Jay Kelly," starring George Clooney as an actor grappling with his legacy and Adam Sandler as his devoted manager. Other nominated film dramas include Guillermo del Toro's take on "Frankenstein," supernatural horror flick "Sinners" and "Hamnet," a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Among other acting nominees are Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson for "The Smashing Machine," Michael B. Jordan for "Sinners," Jessie Buckley for "Hamnet" and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for musical sequel "Wicked: For Good."

The Globes are among the first of the 2026 Hollywood accolades to be handed out before the film industry's top honors, the Academy Awards, in March.

Globes voters do not have a say in the Oscars, but a win at the Globes can help bring attention to potential Academy Awards contenders.

Recipients of the Globes are chosen by more than 300 entertainment journalists, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Oscars. The Globes voting body was expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after criticisms for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

In a new podcast category, the field includes "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "Call Her Daddy," "Good Hang with Amy Poehler" and "The Mel Robbins Podcast."

HBO's vacation mystery "The White Lotus" leads TV categories in nominations, ahead of Netflix's NFLX.O limited series "Adolescence," about a 13-year-old accused of murder.

