Watch – Why so many South African children are dying of hunger





Reporting by: Estelle Ellis

Edited by: Anda Tolibadi

Filmed by: Malibongwe Tyilo

Creative lead: Malibongwe Tyilo

Produced by: Emilie Gambade

Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

Estelle Ellis is an award-winning investigative journalist specialising in health, human rights, and social justice. With a career spanning decades, she has exposed systemic failures in healthcare, particularly in underserved communities. A key contributor to Daily Maverick’s Maverick Citizen, Estelle’s work has influenced policy debates and public discourse. She speaks with authority on health governance, inequality, and the power of journalism to drive change.

Support journalism that protects democracy. Become a Maverick Insider.

Subscribe to Daily Maverick YouTube channel. @dailymaverickchannel

You can find us on Instagram here.

On TikTok here.

Additional reporting here. DM