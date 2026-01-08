Warships from China, Russia and Iran have begun arriving in False Bay for the joint naval exercise Will for Peace, which South Africa is hosting from 9-16 January.

A Chinese destroyer and replenishment ship and an Iranian corvette, a forward base ship and an expeditionary base ship had already arrived by Thursday.

A Russian corvette and supply ship were expected to arrive on Friday. China is leading what has been billed as a “BRICS-Plus” exercise, though that is not official and not all 10 of the BRICS-Plus countries seem to be participating.

The Democratic Alliance has protested that conducting military exercises with these three countries undermines South Africa’s supposed non-aligned global posture and that BRICS is not supposed to have a defence function.

Two Chinese naval ships off Fish Hoek beach, the destroyer Tangshan in the foreground and the replenishment ship Taihu. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

The Iranian vessel IRIS Makran and the Chinese destroyer Tangshan 122 at Naval Base Simon’s Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

SAS Amatola at East Dock Yard in the naval harbour. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Iranian and Chinese flags from two navy ships at Naval Base Simon’s Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Two Chinese naval ships off Fish Hoek beach, the Tangshan destroyer in the foreground and the replenishment ship Taihu. (Photo: Don Pinnock)

Flags of the BRICS-Plus countries at Naval Base Simon’s Town, in preparation for the opening ceremony on Saturday, 10 February. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

Iranian sailors onboard the IRIS Makran, berthed on the outside quay at Naval Base Simon’s Town. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

