Devastation and heartbreak — Kouga municipality the latest to be gripped by blazes

Residents described Thursday’s wildfires tearing through parts of the Kouga municipality as both devastating and heartbreaking, as homes and farms were consumed within minutes while neighbours and volunteers scrambled to protect property, racing between flare-ups as the flames spread faster than anyone could contain.

At one home on Long Ridge Road near the Kromme Rivier along the R330, tangled hosepipes lay abandoned across a yard — evidence of a family forced to flee as smoke and fire overtook their home. Bright children’s toys were absurdly cheerful against the charred remains of a house gutted within minutes.

Priyanka Singh, who recently purchased a plot on Long Ridge Road, watched helplessly as her neighbours’ homes burned.

“It is absolute devastation. Seeing so many people lose their property is heartbreaking,” she said. “We thought it would be controlled quickly, but the fire spread faster than anyone could manage. Within two hours, the entire ridge was on fire.”

A family home destroyed as fires swept through a neighbourhood along the R330 between Hankey and Humansdorp. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A family’s minibus was destroyed in the fire. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Municipality urges residents to evacuate

The Kouga Municipality issued a series of urgent evacuation orders as the fast-moving blazes spread across the region. Residents along the R330 in Zwartenbosch, farming communities along Oyster Bay Road and the Kromme River/Riverside areas were instructed to leave immediately.

Later updates confirmed the fire had jumped the R330, threatening the Kabeljous River and the Ubuntu Bricks Factory. Authorities closed the N2 between Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay, diverting traffic via the R102. Residents in the Smithfield/Kabeljous area were also urged to evacuate.

The municipality reported that firefighting teams were working tirelessly to contain several intense fires.

It said that at present, there were three major blazes: one behind Humansdorp, one between St Francis Bay and Paradise Beach, and one in the Kabeljous River area. St Francis Bay Town and Jeffreys Bay were not at risk.

Aerial firefighting support has arrived from George to assist ground crews. Electricity supply to St Francis Bay has been disrupted, and ongoing fire activity is making it unsafe for Eskom teams to access affected areas. The damaged infrastructure includes two downed electrical lines.

The municipality urged residents to remain patient. Once conditions are safe, Eskom will assess and implement a recovery plan. No restoration timeframes are available yet. Further updates will be communicated as information becomes available.

A group of donkeys stands in the shadow of a raging fire, smoke and flames billowing behind them. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Residents of Jeffrey’s Bay, Kouga municipality, watch a line of fire dangerously close to wind turbines. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Personal loss amid widespread destruction

Singh’s personal loss was limited to a container of building equipment, now surrounded by ash. Yet she struggled to reconcile her fortune with the devastation around her.

“Unlike other people here, we’re not losing much. Several homes have been engulfed and destroyed. My heart aches for them,” she said. “There are also so many wild animals in this area. I’ve never seen such disaster.”

Vinette Rust, who lives nearby with her parents, described the panic that struck at work. She rushed home to help protect her family’s property.

“It is absolutely frightening. You don’t know if you will make it in time. The fire jumps quickly, and the smoke makes it hard to see. As soon as you put one flare out, another ignites. It is scary and dangerous — no one wants to be in this situation.”

At River Estate, smoke rolled across the Kromme Rivier as residents packed essentials and prepared to evacuate. Wernice Pretorius said the fire had jumped from the St Francis side.

“It seems all the houses there are on fire. My father-in-law lives on that side, and they heard screams nearby,” she said.

While her family prepared to leave, her husband and neighbours stayed behind to defend homes.

“The community is on standby, helping where they can. Visibility is so poor — the smoke keeps getting darker. You can barely see your own hands in front of your face.”

A structure lies in ruins in a field engulfed by the raging, uncontrollable fires that tore through the Kouga municipality on Thursday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Volunteers battle the flames alongside fire crews

Along the R330, volunteers armed with water tanks and pumps fought to prevent flames from reaching farms and settlements. Riaan Kolesky, who was dousing flare-ups, described the conditions as abnormal.

“It’s burning and incredibly dry, and the wind is making things worse,” he said. “We don’t see fires like this normally. Several flares at once — it’s suspicious. I suspect arson.”

Allegations of deliberate ignition circulated throughout the day, with Alec Laubscher, a River Estate property owner, saying the pattern didn’t match natural causes.

“It’s the driest it’s been in years, and the wind is strong. I am confident this is arson,” he said. Others pointed to unmanaged vegetation as a factor.

Meanwhile, Piero de Marco, who owns property along the Kromrivier, warned that invasive trees worsened the blaze.

“If a property has alien trees, you’re asking for trouble,” he said.

Residents formed impromptu fire teams, dashing between flare-ups and protecting farms. Jacques Steenkamp, whose property was spared, said the impact would be felt for months.

“Several farms and plots have been destroyed. It will take time to rebuild, but the community needs to unite and stand together now,” he said. DM