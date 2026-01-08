Afcon quarterfinals set for blockbuster clashes between continent's giants

The quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Africa’s premier soccer competition, are set to deliver some electric battles between several of the continent’s powerhouses. All four encounters could easily be finals, with seven of the contenders being former African champions.

Only Mali, who face 2021 champions Senegal in the last eight, have never lifted the coveted continental trophy. The two West African nations will battle each other on Friday, 9 January, in what is the curtain-raising quarterfinal. The match begins at 6pm South African time.

Mali vs Senegal

Boasting some of the best African players of their generation, such as former Liverpool star Sadio Mané and former Napoli captain Kalidou Koulibaly, the Senegalese will be overwhelming favourites to best their neighbours.

Even though they have only clashed once at Afcon before (during a match that ended in a 1-1 draw during the 2004 group stages) the teams are not strangers.

They have played 40 times before. In those clashes, the Senegalese enjoy bragging rights with 19 victories to Mali’s eight. The other 13 matches ended in stalemates.

North and West African nations have historically dominated the Africa Cup of Nations, with 22 combined titles coming from those two regions. (Graphic: Daily Maverick)

Senegal dumped out Sudan with a 3-1 thrashing to reach the last eight, while the Malians showed why they are one of the most respected sides on the African continent with a 3-2 penalty victory over former champions Tunisia. This was despite the fact that they spent the majority of that round of 16 match with 10 men after Woyo Coulibaly was sent off.

Egypt vs Ivory Coast

The road will not become any easier for the team that wins that West African derby. The victorious side in the clash will have to confront either seven-time Afcon champions Egypt, or reigning kings of Africa, Ivory Coast.

The Pharaohs and the Elephants will close off the quarterfinals with the tastiest clash of this star-studded quarterfinal buffet when they do battle on Saturday at 9pm. It will be the 22nd meeting between the two giants of African soccer.

From previous clashes, Egypt boast the bragging rights. The North Africans have won 11 times to Ivory Coast’s six successes. Only four matches have ended in stalemates – a clear indication that neither nation will pull its punches on Saturday night.

Ivory Coast has depended on Manchester United star Amad Diallo (centre) at the 2025 Africa Cup Of Nations in Morocco. The winger has scored three times at the tournament. (Photo: Mahugnon Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

Record Afcon champions Egypt booked their place in the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Benin, while the Elephants maintained their title defence by beating Burkina Faso 3-0.

Senegal talisman Mané says he and his teammates are ready for whoever comes next, be it Egypt or Ivory Coast – if they can navigate past the stubborn Malians, that is.

“The further we progress in the Africa Cup of Nations, the more the pressure increases. But I have enough experience to deal with this type of pressure, especially in the Africa Cup of Nations. Because this is my sixth participation,” Pan-Afrika Football quoted Mané as saying.

“In Africa, there are many national teams that are candidates to win the title; I believe we are among them. But with my experience I always tell the players to remain calm no matter what happens, because the best team does not always win this tournament,” Mané said.

Home pressure

Also in the running to win this edition of Afcon are Nigeria and Algeria. The two heavyweights will butt heads after beating Mozambique (3-0) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (1-0) respectively to reach this stage of the continental competition. They do battle at 6pm on Saturday, 10 January.

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria will be looking to add to his impressive tally of three goals and four assists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Morocco. (Photo: Segun Ogunfeyitimi / Gallo Images)

The winner of that match, which could very well be a final under different circumstances, will face the winner of the tie between host nation Morocco and five-time champions Cameroon .

This is also poised to be a humdinger, although the Cameroonians will feel the fact that they are the away team against the passionate home support of the Atlas Lions.

The Moroccans squeezed past Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16, with Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui bemoaning his side’s nonchalant approach.

“We were not at our level completely. We wasted numerous chances. There were many technical errors and a lot of tension. We didn’t get into the rhythm of the game, and we could have been surprised,” Regragui said.

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Díaz will be important for Morocco in their bid to reach the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. They face stern a test against Cameroon. (Photo: Leopold Soglo / Gallo Images)

It took a second-half striker from Real Madrid forward Brahim Díaz to break the deadlock.

Against a young but ravenous Cameroon team spearheaded by Manchester United star Amad Diallo, there will be little room for such a casual approach. The host nation will have to deal with the pressure of expectation. That match kicks off at 9pm on Friday, 9 December. DM