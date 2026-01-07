With 2026 officially here, we’re looking at a year of huge potential and even bigger questions. From water security to the upcoming municipal elections, what should our national "must-do" list look like? Add your resolution for South Africa on Daily Maverick Connect.
What should South Africa’s 2026 resolutions be?
With municipal elections on the horizon and the water crisis looming, we’re at a crossroads. We want to know: if you were drafting the national agenda for 2026, what would be your top priority?
Image: Filiz Elaerts/Unsplash