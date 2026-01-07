Daily Maverick
The Donroe Times: Redi Tlhabi and Tony Karon on America’s return to gunboat diplomacy

In this episode, Redi Tlhabi is joined by journalist and editor Tony Karon to interrogate what Washington calls a “limited military operation” in Venezuela and what critics have described as a kidnapping of a sovereign president in the name of oil. From the revival of the Monroe Doctrine as a modern-day “Donroe Doctrine”, the idea that all of the Americas fall under US dominion, to the long history of regime change from Iran and Chile to Africa and the Middle East, the episode asks a stark question: is the United States openly returning to an era of imperial, extractive foreign policy?

By Redi Tlhabi
7 Jan 2026
This episode was made possible thanks to The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom.


Hosted by Redi Tlhabi
Guest Tony Karon
Edited by Joel Seboa
Produced by Emilie Gambade & Joel Seboa
Original Theme Music & Design by Bernard Kotze

Additional reading:

