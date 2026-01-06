Where to next? The future of travel is all about hushpitality

From new pet travel technology to AI-powered trip planning, faster-­than-ever plane travel to hyper-personalised hotel stays, a wave of innovation is reshaping travel. So says tech provider Amadeus in its Travel Trends 2026, released together with Globetrender, a travel trends forecaster.

They outline six trends, one of which is called Travel Mixology, where travellers get to be the alchemists of their own trips, blending different technologies and platforms to create highly curated itineraries. Or as someone put it: simply describe the intended vibe and atmosphere, and the tool pulls up near-perfect pairings.

Trip Matching from Expedia is an example. It allows Instagram users to decode reels instantly, translating visual content into full itineraries with booking links. Major players Expedia and Booking.com have integrated tools such as ChatGPT; add real-time translation, mobile digital check-ins, and hey, tech is replacing admin.

And never mind tech in 2026, try 2036.

“Picture the scene. Chrome robots relieve travellers of their luggage and dutifully follow them to a connecting train. Tickets are purchased with a flash of a palm, as they hurtle through tunnels aglow with holographic projections. After refuelling on 3D-printed room service, guests head to a nearby park for some much-needed R&R, ordering a chilled natural wine that’s delivered to exact coordinates by drone.”

On the other hand, mercifully, data from the world’s leading hotel groups, travel firms and trend forecasters suggests that 2026 will be the year of quiet escapes and a return to slower, more intentional travel.

BBC Travel reports that a major trend set to dominate 2026 will be the quietcation. Also called hushpitality, this movement centres on comfort, silence and escaping the stress of modern life. Unplugged is a series of digital detox cabins in the UK, with guests citing burnout and screen fatigue as their main motivation.

The slow travel movement is a counterpoint to the fast travel “bucket list” vibe. Slow down, stay longer in fewer places. Talk to each other. This is a sustainable tourism trend that focuses on deeper, more meaningful experiences and authentic connections with local culture, food and people.

Cape Town tourism numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels. (Photo: Flickr)

1. What’s up on the southern tip

Global travel trends play themselves out in different ways here on the southern tip of Africa. Cape Town is the country’s biggest attraction. With the Kruger National Park, they are the only hotspots whose tourism figures have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Barcelona has become a poster child for the problems of overtourism and already there is debate about whether Cape Town is becoming another version of this; or Venice, where digital nomads and Airbnbs are pushing prices up and pushing out locals.

At the same time, Cape Town, and more especially Jozi, are attracting Gen Z and millennial visitors from the continent, who are loving our diversity, high-tech urban vibes, creative sectors and freedom of expression, relative to their own countries. Jozi has quietly become the world’s most sought-after destination for mural art and graffiti, and the city is thronging with art fairs, book and music festivals, creative summits and LGBTQI+ gatherings.

According to Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research, one of the major trends shaping 2026 travel is the rise of “passion pursuits”. These are holidays that are built around personal interests such as music, sport or adventure. More than seven in 10 (73%) South Africans have taken a passion-led holiday, and one in five (19%) do so several times a year.

This trend is particularly strong among Gen Z (84%) and millennials (76%), who are using travel to deepen their engagement with the things they love. The most popular passions are travelling to attend or participate in a music or cultural event (58%), watching or playing a sport (56%), and adventurous explorations such as a safari or trek (39%).

Hoedspruit has bush and hot air balloons. Photo. Mukurukuru Media

2. Spreading the love

“Beyond sustainability”, Woman & Home magazine predicts for 2026 that “travellers are leaning into regenerative tourism with slow itineraries, local-first experiences that support communities, stays in upcycled or salvaged hotels and conservation-minded choices that aim to leave places better than we found them. Road trips are being rewired, with more people open to lift sharing on holiday, using apps to connect and planning scenic, lower-emission routes.”

And we’re green-hearted too. Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research found that three-quarters (76%) of South African travellers have actually looked into the environmental impact of their holidays. And 59% checked the sustainability credentials of their accommodation before booking.

3. Small towns with big hearts

One fabulous factor shaping domestic travel in 2026 is the rise of the small town. The last decade has seen a massive semigration from cities to the country – and the growth of a small-town movement in which South African towns and regions have developed their own characters, flavours and specialities.

From the bush lovers of Hoedspruit to the creatives in Napier in the Overberg, Western Cape, the artists in Clarens and the hippies in Bathurst, small towns are wacky and welcoming. They offer artisanal food and craft, art, wine, music and book festivals. Bloemhof, on the banks of the Vaal River, was voted Kwêla Town of the Year by kykNET.

With our big skies and wide-open spaces, South Africa is road trip central – and road tripping is a trend set to continue into 2026. Driven by a desire for real-world connection away from screens, with the flexibility of your own vehicle, this is a cultural shift where the journey becomes the destination.

4. The pawprint economy

The Drostdy Hotel in Graaff-Reinet has introduced a pet-friendly section, ensuring that guests don’t have to leave their beloved fur-babies behind. Small and medium dogs are welcome in specific pet-friendly rooms, and get their own bowls and bed.

The hotel has also partnered with Air du Cap charters so dogs can fly in and out, too.

We’re spot-on with global trends there. It’s called the pawprint economy – a wave of new technology, legislation and innovation ensuring animals’ needs are given greater attention while travelling – and it’s booming.

China Railway Express is leading the way, piloting pet-friendly journeys on its busy Beijing-Shanghai route, and in Italy, medium and large dogs can now be

upgraded to the passenger cabin following new rules from the civil aviation au­thority, ENAC. And nothing’s too good for the fur-babies. Next year, SkyePets will roll out long-haul transpacific in-cabin pet flights between Australia and the US.

Multigenerational holidays are popular in South Africa.Photo: Bogosi Monnakgotla

5. Families first

In South Africa, however, most people still prefer to travel with their families and children (44%) rather than with partners (35%) or friends (12%) or alone (7%).

The trend is set to continue with a rising demand for multigenerational holidays with grandparents, parents, chil­­dren and extended family. It also boils down to the “brilliant basics” in which cleanliness (96%), customer service (95%) and price (93%) lead the list. DM

Bridget Hilton-Barber is a freelance writer who writes for Jozi My Jozi.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.