Your 2026 sporting calendar

January

(12) Tennis: Australian Open starts

(18) Soccer: Afcon final

(25) Cricket: SA20 final at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

(27-31) Cricket: Proteas home T20 series against West Indies

(29) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series starts

(31) Tennis: Australian Open women’s singles final

February

(1) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series ends

(1) Tennis: Australian Open men’s singles final

(5-7) Rugby: Six Nations Championship – round 1

(6-22) Multisport: Winter Olympic Games

(26) EFC: Knox Legacy Series in Cape Town

(7) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starts

March

(6-8) Motorsport: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix

(14) Rugby: Six Nations Championship - final round

(6-15) Multisport: Winter Paralympic Games

(8) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final

(19-22) Golf: LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City, Johannesburg

(20-22) Athletics: World Athletics Indoor

Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland

(22) Soccer: EFL Carabao Cup final

April

(6-12) Golf: Masters at Augusta, Georgia, US

(20) Athletics: Boston Marathon

(26) Athletics: London Marathon

May

(8) Athletics: Diamond League starts

(16) Soccer: FA Cup final

(18) Tennis: French Open starts

(20) Soccer: Europa League final

(23) Rugby: Investec Champions

Cup final

(23) Soccer: Uefa Women’s Champions League final

(30) Soccer: Uefa Men’s Champions League final

June

(6) Tennis: French Open women’s

singles final

(7) Tennis: French Open men’s singles final

(11) Soccer: Fifa World Cup starts (US, Mexico and Canada)

(12) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starts in England & Wales

(18-21) Golf: US Open at Shinnecock

Hills Golf Club, New York

(29) Tennis: Wimbledon starts in

London, England

July

(4) Rugby: Inaugural Nations

Championship starts

(4) Cycling: Tour de France starts

(5) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World

Cup final

(11) Tennis: Wimbledon women’s

singles final

(12) Tennis: Wimbledon men’s singles final

(19) Soccer: Fifa World Cup final

(16-19) Golf: The Open Championship

at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England

(23) Multi-sports: Commonwealth Games start in Glasgow, Scotland

August

(1) Cycling: Tour de France Femmes starts

(15-30) Hockey: FIH Hockey

World Cup

(22) Rugby: Greatest Rivalry tour against New Zealand starts

(30) Tennis: US Open starts in New York City

September

(5) Rugby: Black Ferns vs Springbok

Women at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

(12) Tennis: US Open women’s final

(13) Tennis: US Open men’s final

(20) Cycling: UCI Road World Championships start

(22-27) Golf: Presidents Cup

October

(11) Athletics: Chicago Marathon

(17-25) Gymnastics: World

Championships (Artistic)

(31) Multisport: Summer Youth

Olympics starts

November

(1) Athletics: New York City Marathon

(7-14) Tennis: WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

(15-22) Tennis: ATP Finals in Turin, Italy

(27-29) Rugby: Nations Championship finals at Twickenham Stadium, London

December

(4-6) Motorsport: Formula 1 final Grand Prix of the year, Abu Dhabi

