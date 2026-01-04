Your 2026 sporting calendar

January
(12) Tennis: Australian Open starts
(18) Soccer: Afcon final
(25) Cricket: SA20 final at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
(27-31) Cricket: Proteas home T20 series against West Indies
(29) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series starts
(31) Tennis: Australian Open women’s singles final
February
(1) Netball: Spar Proteas vs England Roses Test series ends
(1) Tennis: Australian Open men’s singles final
(5-7) Rugby: Six Nations Championship – round 1
(6-22) Multisport: Winter Olympic Games
(26) EFC: Knox Legacy Series in Cape Town
(7) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka starts
March
(6-8) Motorsport: Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix
(14) Rugby: Six Nations Championship - final round
(6-15) Multisport: Winter Paralympic Games
(8) Cricket: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final
(19-22) Golf: LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City, Johannesburg
(20-22) Athletics: World Athletics Indoor
Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland
(22) Soccer: EFL Carabao Cup final
April
(6-12) Golf: Masters at Augusta, Georgia, US
(20) Athletics: Boston Marathon
(26) Athletics: London Marathon
May
(8) Athletics: Diamond League starts
(16) Soccer: FA Cup final
(18) Tennis: French Open starts
(20) Soccer: Europa League final
(23) Rugby: Investec Champions
Cup final
(23) Soccer: Uefa Women’s Champions League final
(30) Soccer: Uefa Men’s Champions League final
June
(6) Tennis: French Open women’s
singles final
(7) Tennis: French Open men’s singles final
(11) Soccer: Fifa World Cup starts (US, Mexico and Canada)
(12) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup starts in England & Wales
(18-21) Golf: US Open at Shinnecock
Hills Golf Club, New York
(29) Tennis: Wimbledon starts in
London, England
July
(4) Rugby: Inaugural Nations
Championship starts
(4) Cycling: Tour de France starts
(5) Cricket: ICC Women’s T20 World
Cup final
(11) Tennis: Wimbledon women’s
singles final
(12) Tennis: Wimbledon men’s singles final
(19) Soccer: Fifa World Cup final
(16-19) Golf: The Open Championship
at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
(23) Multi-sports: Commonwealth Games start in Glasgow, Scotland
August
(1) Cycling: Tour de France Femmes starts
(15-30) Hockey: FIH Hockey
World Cup
(22) Rugby: Greatest Rivalry tour against New Zealand starts
(30) Tennis: US Open starts in New York City
September
(5) Rugby: Black Ferns vs Springbok
Women at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
(12) Tennis: US Open women’s final
(13) Tennis: US Open men’s final
(20) Cycling: UCI Road World Championships start
(22-27) Golf: Presidents Cup
October
(11) Athletics: Chicago Marathon
(17-25) Gymnastics: World
Championships (Artistic)
(31) Multisport: Summer Youth
Olympics starts
November
(1) Athletics: New York City Marathon
(7-14) Tennis: WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
(15-22) Tennis: ATP Finals in Turin, Italy
(27-29) Rugby: Nations Championship finals at Twickenham Stadium, London
December
(4-6) Motorsport: Formula 1 final Grand Prix of the year, Abu Dhabi
Please note that the event dates were correct at the time of publication and are subject to change. DM
