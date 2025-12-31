The show must go on: Ukraine’s circus in wartime

The National Circus of Ukraine has a long history. While its current building, built in 1960, has a seating capacity of 2,100 – and occupies 23,000 square metres – Ukraine circus tradition is embedded in Ukrainian culture, going back to the 19th century, with roots as far back as the 9th century, when wandering performers began the performance tradition.



Throughout everything, the circus remains a proud symbol of Ukrainian identity and resilience – and this is never more true than now, as the circus has endured, kept their animals safe and fed and put on shows for veterans and children to assuage and keep spirits up. Taking the audience and artists alike to the Soviet-built shelters under the auditorium during the frequent air alerts, they are proof that the show must go on.

All photographs by Susan Schulman. Reporting was enabled by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Women on the Ground initiative in partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

The National Circus of Ukraine in Kyiv on 24 June 2025. The circus of Ukraine has a long history, with roots as far back as the 9th century.

A bomb shelter under the National Circus of Ukraine in Kyiv on 24 June 2025. Built in 1960 by the Soviet Union, it can accommodate 2,000 people and is said to be able to withstand a nuclear attack. Audiences and performers retreat down here during air alerts and wait them out, after which the performance resumes where it left off.

A bomb shelter under the National Circus of Ukraine on 24 June 2025.

The dressing room of tiger trainer Yulia Kozyreva (47) at the National Circus of Ukraine.

While the circus continues to defy the onslaught of war, the experiences of its individual members are emblematic of the heavy toll it has taken.

One such story belongs to tiger trainer Yulia Kozyreva and her husband Mikola. The couple had gone to their country house to collect food for them from their garden, when a missile landed in their garden. The blast threw them to the ground.

Tiger trainer Yulia Kozyreva.



Eleven days later, Mikola collapsed in the ring in front of the audience, while waltzing solo with the white tigress Lady. Briefly revived by a doctor in the audience, he died in the ambulance on the way to hospital. Heartbroken, Julia nevertheless continued to perform on her own, as her husband would have wanted. The war posed another fundamental challenge for Julia. While she’d been in Ukraine for 20 years, performing with the circus, she is Russian, from Krasnodar. When the invasion began, she refused to believe her birth country was bombing the place she loved. For a year, she held on to that disbelief.

“When we get hit like the other night,” she explains, “the media in Russia says no residential buildings were hit and no one killed.” She told herself there had to be some mistake, that the truth was more complicated. She tried to make her family understand. “But they just say the media says it’s Ukrainians bombing their own children.” When she showed her mother pictures of the children’s hospital bombing, her mother had a heart episode.

A year into the war, denial was no longer possible. “I understood then,” she says. “They are bastards. There is no way to forgive what they have done.” Julia can’t go back to Russia. Her father can’t come to Ukraine. She couldn’t attend her brother’s funeral. Her husband’s parents, in Crimea, couldn’t attend his funeral.

“That country doesn’t exist for me anymore,” she adds. “I will never forgive. Never.”

Behind the scenes at the National Circus of Ukraine on 24 June 2025.

A seamstress makes costumes at the National Circus on 11 October 2025.

A seamstress at work at the circus on 11 October 2025.

Making costumes at the National Circus on 11 October 2025.

A costume takes shape.

The circus cafeteria on 11 October 2025 .

Inside the National Circus of Ukraine on 24 June 2025.

Miroslav Lytvinchuk (21, top) and Maria Kravchenko (21) warm up and practise on the infamous Wheel of Death on 24 June 2025.

Maria Kravchenko (21, right) and Dmytro Artomov (25) practise on the Wheel of Death.

Miroslav Lytvinchuk rehearses a new show with his Circle of Light.

Maria Kravchenko and Miroslav Lytvinchuk.

Practising on 11 October 2025.

Pictured from the upper bleachers, acrobats rehearse for a new show on 24 June 2025.

Performer Dmytro Artomov at the circus on 24 June 2025.



Circus doctor Nikolai Androssov (61) on 24 June 2025. He was an obstetrician-gynaecologist until the joined the army in 2020 where he served until 2024 as a medic and commander of evacuation services. When the Russians invaded everything changed. Before 22 February ‘I had two people dying or getting wounded a day... After that day I was evacuating wounded 120 a day. Only wounded I’m talking about,’ he says. It was an overwhelming and traumatising experience. ‘I had so many seriously wounded people whose lives depended on us, so many arms and legs were missing and day and night I was saving people lives. As we were on the front a lot of civilians needed us too and we helped them too. They had no medicine or anything.‘ Androssov suffers badly from flashbacks. ‘The smell, the mix of blood and sweat, you never will forget that smell. The smell of burnt skin and sweat and blood mixed together.’ He sent his wife and daughter to Slovenia but chose to stay here, where he finds comfort in the circus community and with the horses, whose ‘aura’ calms him.

Kurmashov Kulmsov offers a biscuit to his horse with his mouth at the circus on 24 June 2025.

Natalia Solanyk (54), assistant director and former acrobat, at the entrance to the big top during rehearsal season on 24 June 2025.

The acrobats warm up and rehearse for a new show on 24 June 2025.

Practising on the Wheel of Death.

Practice, and more practice, at the National Circus on 11 October 2025.

Performers relax and change in the dressing room on 11 October 2025.

Conductor Mark Reznytskyi (64) backstage with his orchestra before a performance on 11 October 2025.

Tanya Melnick (right, 76) in the reception booth at the circus on 24 June 2025.

Contortionist Victoria Voytko (15) practises backstage before a performance on 11 October 2025.

Contortionist Victoria Voytko.

Victoria Yoytko gets ready to perform.

Acrobat and dancer Maria Kravchenko (20) applies makeup before performing on 11 October 2025.

Costumes backstage in the dressing room on 11 October 2025.

Mime Daniel Denisenko (23) gets ready to perform.

Backstage rehearsal during a performance on 11 October 2025.

Backstage during a performance on 11 October 2025.

Performers relax backstage on 11 October 2025.

A plea for donations and instructions as to how to get to the bomb shelter in the event of an air alert, and a celebration of the country’s soldiers before a performance on 11 October 2025.

At the National Circus on 11 October 2025.

Backstage during a performance on 11 October 2025.



Backstage on 11 October 2025.

A performance on 11 October 2025.

The National Circus of Ukraine in Kyiv on 11 October 2025.

Spellbound by a performance on 11 October 2025.

Mark Reznytskyi has been a conductor at the circus for 30 years.

Mimes entertain on 11 October 2025.

Ccontortionist Victoria Yoytko performs on 11 October 2025.

During a performance on 11 October 2025.

Mark Reznytskyi conducts the orchestra.

A performance on 11 October 2025.

Tiger trainer Yulia Kozyreva performs on 11 October 2025.

Illuminated horses await their entry onto the stage on 11 October 2025.