How artist Ali Ntieche is preserving African heritage through creativity

Inside the vibrant corridors of Victoria Yards in Johannesburg stands a studio filled with colour, texture and the heartbeat of African heritage. This is where Ali Ntieche, owner of Art of the Continent, has made his creative home since 2017. An artist originally from Douala, Cameroon, Ntieche carries a powerful mission – to represent African artists, preserve their stories and take their work to the global stage.

His journey in art is deeply rooted in his family. The project he now leads, the Moumie Amadou Art Collection, was founded by his father in Cameroon. What began as a family legacy has now grown into a continental vision.

“I am representing all artists from Africa. My goal is to take the art of the continent and place it into the global market for the next generation,” Ntieche says proudly.

From Cameroon to SA: A journey of purpose

Ntieche’s move to South Africa was sparked years ago when he met South African artist Michael Valantin at an exhibition. Valantin immediately recognised the depth of Cameroonian artwork and invited Ali to bring that richness to South Africa. Since then, Ali has travelled across the country, meeting artists and bringing them together, creating a network that bridges borders, cultures, and stories.

For Ntieche, art is not just expression, it is knowledge.

“Art is unique and forms part of the knowledge African people learn,” he explains. His work, and that of the artists he represents, draws from materials that connect modern creativity with ancient tradition, beads, wood and wire.

He reflects on ancestral practices with admiration. “Our ancestors used stones to carve art and preserve history,” he says.

Ali Ntieche inside his shop at the Victoria Yards in Johannesburg. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway

Today, he continues that preservation in contemporary form.

One of his most meaningful early creations was a ceremonial shield, decorated with beads. The beads tell a powerful story as they were historically used as exchange gifts between royalty and foreign traders. The ceremonial shield itself played a vital role during festive celebrations in the kingdom. It served as a symbol of unity, culture and tradition.

A story told through beads.

Beads remain one of the sought-after pieces at the Art of the Continent. They carry an emotional and cultural weight. Ntieche even facilitates a unique cultural exchange, trading Zulu beadwork from South Africa to Cameroon, where, he says, women prefer them over gold or silver jewellery.

Through this blending of different traditions, Ntieche is not only selling art, but he is also creating cultural bridges between African countries.

Ntieche’s studio receives wide support from both locals and tourists. His work is not confined to South Africa. He imports and exports African artwork across the world, ensuring that the continent’s creativity reaches far beyond its borders.

His message to the public is clear as he implores them to “preserve art and put the African continent at the highest in terms of art”. DM



