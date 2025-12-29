South Africans are quietly finding a new way to get US stock and ETF exposure using USDT

More recently, some investors have adopted simpler access routes that fit how modern finance already works, especially those comfortable moving between rands, stablecoins like USDT and USDC, and global markets.

As more African investors look for practical ways to diversify beyond local currency risk and access global markets, a growing number are choosing a route they already understand from crypto: fund with USDT and invest from there. Bitget, which positions itself as a “Universal Exchange” (bringing multiple asset types into one app), says demand for its real-world-asset (RWA) investing products is rising alongside this shift in behaviour.

Bitget recently said its tokenised US stock markets have surpassed $10-billion in global activity, pointing to a wider shift: everyday users want simpler access to major US companies and ETFs without juggling bank paperwork, foreign broker onboarding or complex cross-border transfers.

The ‘aha’ moment: USDT as the bridge to US markets

For many people, the hard part isn’t understanding Apple, Tesla, Amazon or the S&P 500, it’s the process of getting exposure. Opening a dollar account, choosing a broker and handling international transfers can be slow and frustrating.

What’s changing is the workflow:

Get USDT the way many already do in South Africa (often via P2P using bank transfer/EFT), or fund your account using direct ZAR bank; deposits/withdrawals for a faster route and higher limits, then convert to USDT;

Fund one account;

Access US stock and ETF exposure directly from that balance.

No separate brokerage login. No switching between multiple apps. No waiting for “market hours” to place or manage positions, access is designed to be available 24/7.

Why it feels like a trend (and not a one-off)

If you spend time on African Finance TikTok, or X Spaces, you’ll notice the same pattern: people don’t want more platforms, they want one platform that does it all.

Bitget’s pitch is exactly that:

Stock exposure;

Crypto (eg Bitcoin, Ethereum);

ETFs, gold and forex;

Savings/earn-style products;

GetAgent, an AI-powered assistant designed to help users interpret markets, spot trends and learn faster (especially useful for beginners who are trying to understand both crypto and equities).

The names people keep chasing

Across social feeds and group chats, the focus is predictable, the brands everyone already follows:

Apple (AAPL);

Tesla (TSLA);

Amazon (AMZN);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Google (GOOGL);

Meta (META).

And the interest isn’t only single stocks, many users are increasingly drawn to ETFs because they feel like a cleaner, more diversified “global exposure” play.

What’s actually being offered

Bitget’s US stock and ETF exposure is delivered through tokenised, stock-based products (including tokenised stock futures and on-chain spot tokens). In practice, that means:

They’re designed to track price movements of well-known US equities/ETFs;

Profit and loss is settled in USDT;

The experience is meant to feel familiar for anyone who already understands general markets.

Important clarification (for beginners): These products are not traditional share certificates. Typically:

No voting rights;

No shareholder privileges;

Dividends are not the same as holding the underlying stock directly.

They’re built for price exposure, not for becoming a registered shareholder.

Why this matters right now in Africa

This isn’t just “another product launch”. It taps into a real shift in how people think about money:

Diversification is becoming non-negotiable: More people want some link to global assets, US companies, indices and ETFs, without a complicated setup; USDT and other stablecoins have become a familiar tool: Even non-traders increasingly understand USDT as a simple way to hold value and move funds within crypto rails; People want speed and simplicity: If it takes weeks to set up a foreign investing route, many won’t do it. If it takes minutes, they try it, and tell friends.

That’s how trends move.

Quick ‘how it works’ snapshot

Buy USDT (often via P2P); Fund your Bitget account; Choose your US stock/ETF exposure product; Track performance in one place (with optional GetAgent insights).

Thoughts

If you already use rands, whether for saving, sending value or trading, this adds a practical next step: a simpler route from ZAR → USDT → US stocks and ETFs without the usual offshore setup. For many Africans, it’s becoming a straightforward way to diversify beyond the rand and participate in global markets, with fewer moving parts and faster funding options. DM