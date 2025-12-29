Slow down, press play: The podcasts, shows and music that captured 2025

The Readiness Report, hosted by Redi Tlhabi, is Daily Maverick’s weekly podcast that brings our biggest stories to life through candid, thoughtful conversations. In case you missed them, here’s a selection of this year’s standout episodes:

1: Johannesburg deserves better - Redi Tlhabi on the city's lost potential and its future

Redi Tlhabi reflects on Johannesburg, a city rich in promise, the economic heart of Southern Africa, yet held back by poor leadership and indifference.

2: When betting is all you have left: Inside South Africa’s R1.5 trillion gambling industry

South Africa’s gambling industry just hit R1.5 trillion and it’s not just for fun anymore. Behind the flashing lights are stories of poverty, desperation, and survival.

3: Redi Tlhabi talks to Rebecca Davis: Unpacking the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Redi Tlhabi speaks to Daily Maverick’s Rebecca Davis about the commission of inquiry into the recent claims made by top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which has been underway since 17 September.

4: Inside the B20 Breakthrough: Redi Tlhabi Talks to Cas Coovadia

B20 Sherpa Cas Coovadia joins this episode to unpack the summit’s strong outcome, the real barriers to mobilising capital for a just transition, and what it will take to unlock investment in emerging markets.

A new deal for African debt? Trevor Manuel makes the case

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel joins Ferial Haffajee on Power Chat, to unpack a bold new set of proposals aimed at refinancing Africa’s mounting debt.

Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir exposes South Africa’s digital GBV crisis

In a country where GBV is of epidemic proportions, Social media lawyer Emma Sadlier reminds that GBV is not just physical, or emotional, but also digital.

Zimbabwe's Mothers, Global Care: The Price of a Future.

Ruby is a 30-year-old mother of three and she’s ready to do whatever it takes to give her kids a better life. Even if it means leaving her family in Zimbabwe to become a live-in care worker in the UK.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at 56 embrace the harmony of change

The multi-award-winning and iconic ensemble, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, collaborates with Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza to create yet another reminder of their timelessness.

SA Classics Embrace a World-Class Soprano

Among South Africa’s many stellar musical exports, one of the most recent to take pride in is the singer Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha.

Hear the World. Hear Mazuze

Penuka is a musical offering from acclaimed saxophonist, Ivan Mazuze, that exposes the depth of global influence and exchange of African culture through music.

We’re curious to know what you’ve had on repeat recently: Which artists have you returned to for a mood boost? What podcasts have kept you hooked?

Love our newsletter? Subscribe here or please forward it to a friend.