Public Works Minister Macpherson orders probe after three killed in Soweto building collapse

South Africa’s latest building collapse tragedy unfolded shortly after 3am on 28 December 2025, when a double-storey building in Doornkop, Soweto, gave way, trapping its six occupants.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, three people, two adult women and a one-year-old child, were confirmed dead at the scene.

‘Dust everywhere’

Eyewitness accounts painted a picture of the chaotic moments immediately after the collapse. Zweli Nzima described the desperate battle to rescue his family members after their property crumbled while they slept.

Nzima told the SABC that he was woken by the sound of the structure giving way, followed immediately by screams for help.

“When I went outside, there was a lot of dust everywhere, and I tried to assist by pulling people out,” Nzima said. “I managed to rescue a four-year-old and another [woman] who is 22 before calling for help, and community members responded and came to assist.”

Three survivors were rescued from the debris and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Ministerial intervention

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson described the event as a “deeply distressing incident” and emphasised that the department would prioritise accountability.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse,” Macpherson said in a statement released on Sunday. “We will respect due process and will cooperate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation.”

He has ordered the Council for the Built Environment to determine the cause of the structural failure, identify responsible parties and recommend preventative actions to avert future disasters in the construction sector.

A community in crisis

The incident is a dramatic escalation of longstanding infrastructure concerns in Doornkop. During a Community-Based Planning session on 8 November 2025, residents of Wards 50 and 129 had already flagged the urgent need for the formalisation of informal settlements and better maintenance of public facilities.

While the Johannesburg Roads Agency had reported progress on local road upgrades at that meeting, the structural integrity of housing and the proclamation of land remained critical points of contention for the community.

As city authorities continue their on-site investigations, the focus now turns to whether this tragedy could have been prevented and what steps will be taken to secure remaining structures in the area. DM