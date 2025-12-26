From chalkboard to construction sites: Angel Mokgokolo is building South Africa’s STEM future

Angel Mokgokolo’s journey began in a foundation-phase classroom, equipped with curiosity and a piece of chalk. There, she first noticed the disconnect between abstract science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts in textbooks and the engineering projects reshaping Africa.

As a third-year education student, she founded Maukq & Company – an industry-education partnership reimagining how South Africa bridges the gap between what’s taught and what’s built.

“It was always about connecting what’s taught with what’s built,” Mokgokolo reflected. “I realised in the classroom that learners are exposed to concepts like energy, water systems, and land rehabilitation, but there simply aren’t enough supporting resources to make them real. That’s how Maukq was born,” she said.

Making of a bridge-builder

Maukq transforms real-world industry projects – such as water systems and wind farms – into “living classrooms” for grades 7 to 9. Using the Maukq Intelligence Framework™, it combines data science, ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles and storytelling to make industry impact visible, measurable and relatable. This brings Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS)-aligned natural sciences and technology lessons to life with practical illustrations.

Mokgokolo’s mission stems from her teaching on the front lines, where she found theory but a lack of illustrations, diagrams or real-world textbooks with examples. Grade 7 to 9 is crucial because these years introduce STEM before pupils select Grade 10 subjects, yet the resource gap persists, leaving pupils unaware of careers in fields such as mining, renewable energy and infrastructure.

“Theory is there, but practical resources are missing. Take hydropower: there’s no drawing of flowing water converting to energy, it’s just reading and writing about something you’ve never seen,” she said.

Her model doesn’t seek to reinvent the CAPS wheel, but supplements it seamlessly.

For instance, under the textbook topic “Planet Earth and Beyond”, Maukq mirrors real engineering practices, including tailings rehabilitation, erosion control, human environmental impacts and land restoration. “We’re not saying the CAPS curriculum is outdated or not fit for purpose or anything like that. We match what engineers are already doing in construction and mining to what’s in the textbook,” Mokgokolo emphasised.

This approach addresses a Department of Education gap: textbooks exist, but visual or hands-on supplemental materials remain scarce.

Empathy in the classroom

Testing her vision brought validation and challenges. At one school, the principal resisted at first, feeling that industry talks already sufficed and worrying about diverging from the core curriculum.

Undeterred, Mokgokolo refined her lesson plans, submitted them for review, and secured approval. She then trialled them in class – with resounding success.

Pupils, who previously focused on careers such as a doctor or a teacher, discovered new STEM opportunities. Before, they had defaulted to known paths, but after the lesson they realised new possibilities.

This shift revealed the problem: years of teaching concepts without real application led to mismatched subject choices and a confusing talent pipeline.

Principals often view such supplements as disruptions. Mokgokolo patiently explains: “It’s not a new curriculum. We’re just improving delivery so teachers and learners engage better.”

Future-focused and a vision for collaboration

Maukq rolls out in January, as schools reopen, launching with virtual partnerships across industries to integrate real-world projects into classrooms.

Mokgokolo envisions education rooted in authentic African projects – energy, water, land and agriculture – so that pupils see practical use from the start.

“Currently, concepts are isolated from their real-world context. We want schools to reflect real systems, strengthening understanding from Grade 7, so learners make informed choices later,” she said.

Balancing her third-year studies, founding duties and industry dialogues comes naturally to Mokgokolo. “It flows well because it’s all within education. I’m still in the classroom with learners, while interacting virtually with AEC leaders to bring ideas to life,” she said.

Her rallying cry to teachers, engineers, designers dreamers and pupils alike is clear: “Set your sights high, take action and collaborate – together we can make the impossible possible.” She urges everyone not just to believe, but also to step forward and help transform education.

To teachers especially she emphasises: “Act now – bring classroom learning in sync with industry realities. Partnering with industry ensures learners are ready for the real world, not left surprised after Grade 12. Start these collaborations early and give students exposure, guidance and tangible direction.”

Mokgokolo added that the future Africa imagines cannot just be taught; it has to be built, one living classroom at a time. DM