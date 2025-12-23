- In January, which high-profile party figure arrived at an ANC event on Robben Island on a luxury yacht provided without charge by a local businessman?
- In January, 14 South African National Defence Force members died on peacekeeping duties in which country?
- In February, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana first attempted to present the national Budget. In what month was it finally passed?
- How old was Lesedi Mabiletja when she was appointed chief of staff at the Department of Social Development by minister Sisisi Tolashe at an annual salary of R1.4-million?
- Three South Africans have won the US Open golf title. Who was the only one of them not present in the White House on 21 May when President Cyril Ramaphosa met President Donald Trump?
- Who is the current SA ambassador to Washington?
- In June, Zimbabwe’s minister for sport, recreation, arts and culture took which prominent global position?
- In June, whose sacking was hyperbolically described by DA leader John Steenhuisen as “the greatest political mistake in modern SA history”?
- How many Cabinet members (including deputies) does South Africa currently have? 55, 65 or 75?
- What nickname connects former deputy president David Mabuza, who died in July, and Vusimuzi Matlala, the criminal kingpin who is a key figure in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry?
- In July, what reason did PA deputy leader Kenny Kunene give for being at the Sandton home of Katiso “KT” Molefe when police arrived to arrest Molefe in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody?
- As of August, what is Trump’s baseline tariff on all SA goods entering the US?
- In August, what scatological word did Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus use to describe his team’s performance in losing heavily to the Wallabies at Ellis Park?
- In August, who was offered R60,000 cash in a Dior shopping bag at a wine farm?
- Which retailers’ shopping bags did Vusimuzi Matlala often use to carry cash bribes?
- In August and September, what prominent sporting position did Nolusindiso Booi hold?
- By what collective name are Mike Maile, Bridgman Sithole, Nkenke Kekana and Paul Mashatile known?
- In September, which political figure said, “Damn it, I’m gonna do it”?
- On 28 September, theatre legend Pieter-Dirk Uys turned 80. His most famous character, Evita Bezuidenhout, was SA’s ambassador in the 1980s to which fictional apartheid homeland?
- In October, which prominent fan of pilchard stews passed away?
- Who is an “internet personality”, founded the South African Capitalist Party (aka The Purple Cow Party) in 2019 and is refusing to leave a highly paid government position six months after being terminated?
- In October, during the Judicial Service Commission interviews for vacant Constitutional Court positions, Labour Appeal Court Judge Katharine Savage quoted lyrics from which music superstar to explain her approach to constant gendered bullying in the judiciary?
- In October, who won the 2025 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon?
- What was the PKTT?
- What “colour” is Mogotsi?
- By what name is the FATF Jurisdictions Under Increased Monitoring List, which SA exited in October, commonly known?
- Bosa + Rise + Good = ?
- Who, in 2025, described the MK party as a “family stokvel”, the EFF as “a cult” and the ANC as being “in collaboration with the white system”, having, in the past, been a prominent member of all those parties?
- The 2026 Fifa World Cup draw was made in December. Who will Bafana Bafana play in their first game?
- Who was the most internationally downloaded South African singer in 2025 according to Spotify?
Answers
- ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
- Democratic Republic of Congo.
- June, after proposed VAT increases were eliminated.
- 22.
- Gary Player (Ernie Els and Retief Goosen were in attendance).
- No one – the government has still not replaced Ebrahim Rasool, who was expelled from Washington in March.
- Kirsty Coventry became president of the International Olympic Committee after being a member of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet for seven years
- The DA’s deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, Andrew Whitfield, sacked by President Ramaphosa for an unapproved trip to the US.
- 75.
- “Cat” – David “The Cat” Mabuza and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
- Kunene claimed he was there “facilitating an interview with a young [unnamed] journalist”.
- 30%.
- Dogshit.
- Daily Maverick reporter Pieter-Louis Myburgh was offered the cash by the suspended CEO of the Independent Development Trust and a colleague to stop reporting on corruption within that organisation.
- Woolworths black bags.
- South Africa women’s rugby captain at the 2025 World Cup (and the most-capped Springbok Women’s player).
- The Alex Mafia.
- Helen Zille, confirming she will run for Johannesburg mayor
- Bapetikosweti.
- Former finance minister and struggle stalwart Tito Mboweni.
- Roman Cabanac, controversially appointed by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen as his chief of staff and then dismissed.
- Taylor Swift’s “Haters gonna hate, hate, hate”.
- No one – the race was cancelled because of high winds.
- The Political Killings Task Team – the police unit whose disbandment has been the subject of Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
- Brown. Brown Mogotsi is the political fixer, businessman and alleged associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu who is also the subject of the Madlanga Commission.
- The greylist.
- UFC (United For Change); a new political grouping announced by Mmusi Maimane, Songezo Zibi and Patricia de Lille in October.
- Floyd Shivambu.
- Co-hosts Mexico.
- Tyla. DM