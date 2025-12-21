Reflections of 2025 – A year in pictures

People stand on the frozen surface of Songhua river in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, 02 January 2025. Every year, Harbin holds the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival between December and March. (Photo: EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES) An Iranian woman holds an image of late Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani during the fifth anniversary of his death, in Tehran, Iran, 02 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) Anti-riot police officers detain an activist (C) during a protest to demand the release of government critics who were allegedly abducted last month, in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU) A person turns on a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire on January 8, 2025 in Altadena, California. Over 1,000 structures have burned, with two people dead, in wildfires fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds across L.A. County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) A statue of an angel remains among ruins of a home damaged by the Palisades wildfire in Malibu, California, USA, 10 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/ALLISON DINNER) Participants bathe in ice-cold water during a ceremony at Teppozu Inari Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 12 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON) Palestinian children collect food handouts from a free kitchen run by volunteers in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Israel's high-level security cabinet approved a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, paving the way for a weeks-long pause from Sunday to the 15 months of fighting in Gaza. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania and his children look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk attend the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images) Internally displaced Palestinians make their way from southern to northern Gaza along Al Rashid road, central Gaza Strip, 27 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/MOHAMMED SABER) Layene worshippers take part in the 145th Anniversary of the Call of Seydina Limamou Laye, in the Almadies district of Dakar, Senegal, 30 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/JEROME FAVRE) Palestinian militants release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud to the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 30 January 2025. (Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD) Emergency response units assess airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) A boy floats with a water jug while filling it up amid a shortage of drinking water as M23 rebels retained control of the city on February 1, 2025 in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has seized control of Goma, in Eastern Congo, and are reportedly advancing south. (Photo by Daniel Buuma/Getty Images) Runners in action at the starting point of the 6th Dead Sea Marathon in Ein Bokek, the Dead Sea near the border between Israel and Jordan, Israel, 07 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/ABIR SULTAN) Members of the Congolese Red Cross and volunteers carry victims of the recent conflict before burying them in a cemetery in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 04 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/STRINGER) Police work at the scene after a vehicle was driven into a Ver.di demonstration in Munich, Germany, 13 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/RONALD WITTEK) Students pull down the barriers during an anti-government protest near the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/MAST IRHAM) People hand tokens to security officials to be put on the coffins of Hezbollah's former leader Hassan Nasrallah and senior leader Hashem Safieddine, during their funeral at the Camille Chamoun sports stadium in the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, 23 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH) The NASA Nova-C lunar lander, part of the Intuitive Machines IM-2 mission, lifts off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from the Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, USA, 26 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) talks with US President Donald Trump (C) and US Vice President JD Vance (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2025. (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL) Ben Stiller presents the Oscar for Best Production Design during the 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 March 2025. (Photo: EPA/ALLISON DINNER) The feet of a person relaxing in their apartment stick out the window on a warm sunny day in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 08 March 2025. (Photo: EPA/Robin Utrecht) A protester wearing a gas mask and dressed as a Whirling Dervish is pepper sprayed by police during clashes with police in front of Istanbul's famous Aquaduct on March 23, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. The Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, who was due to be selected as a presidential candidate for the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) during a primary election today, was jailed on corruption charges following his detention earlier this week. He was among at least 100 politicians, business leaders and journalists detained as part of investigations into corruption and support for terrorism, according to Turkish authorities. Critics called the arrests politically motivated. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) The Maarouf family prepares iftar over a fire in the rubble of their destroyed home during the holy month of Ramadan in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, 17 March, 2025. (Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD) Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88. Born in Argentina as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit to become Pope when elected in 2013. Taking the name Francis after St Francis of Assisi, he promoted a more humble version of the papacy than many of his predecessors. He will be buried outside of the Vatican in a simple wooden coffin at the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) In this handout photo released via the official social media channels of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (L) during Pope Francis's funeral at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine via Getty Images) Kashmiri women grieve inside their house damaged after cross-border shelling from Pakistan, at Salamabad village in Uri, north of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 May 2025. (Photo: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN) People rush to grab some of the first copies of the Vatican Newspaper 'L'Osservatore Romano' on May 09, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. White smoke was seen over the Vatican early yesterday evening as the Conclave elected the American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the 267th Pontiff. The moderate from Chicago and a close friend of Pope Francis will be known as Pope Leo XIV. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Taiwanese military personnel observe as a rocket flies out of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a drill in Pingtung, Taiwan, 12 May 2025. (Photo: EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO) Lesly Karen Cornett stands among the debris of her house on May 18, 2025 in the community of Sunshine Hills outside of London, Kentucky. She and her husband took shelter in their bathtub and were fortunate to only receive a few cuts. A tornado struck the neighborhood of Sunshine Hills just after midnight on May 17, 2025 in London, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images) Members of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and veterinary teams attend to one of the black rhinos captured on the first day of the capture and translocation exercise of 21 critically endangered black rhinos from the Ol Pejeta conservancy to the Segera Conservancy, in Nanyuki, Laikipia, Kenya, 24 May 2025. (Photo: EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU) Pope Leo XIV gestures from the popemobile as he arrives for his weekly General Audience in St. Peters Square, Vatican City, 04 June 2025. (Photo: EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI) People look over damage to buildings in Nobonyad Square following Israeli airstrikes on June 13, 2025 in Tehran, Iran. Iran's three top military generals were killed in the attacks that also targeted nuclear and military facilities, according to published reports. Israel described the strikes as preemptive to keep Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the reports said. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) French Police enter the water to try and stop migrants boarding small boats that had come to collect them from further down the coastline on June 13, 2025 in Gravelines, France. Police used tear gas and pepper spray to try and disperse hundreds of migrants aiming to board several boats but were ultimately overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Federal agents, including members of ICE, drag a man away after his court hearing as they patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on July 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Sham Qudeih, a two-year old Palestinian child, is held by her mother at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 10 August 2025. (Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD) Palestinians attend the funeral of journalists killed in an Israeli strike, outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, 11 August 2025. (Photo:EPA/MOHAMMED SABER) A pigeon stands on the top of a cadet's hat during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 17 August 2025. EPA/ADI WEDA Palestinians react as smoke rises from the Mushtaha Tower following an Israeli airstrike in the west of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 05 September 2025. (Photo: EPA/HAITHAM IMAD) Security try and block a view as forensic police photographers arrive to take photographs of what is believed to be a new mural by the street artist Banksy at The Royal Courts of Justice on September 08, 2025 in London, England. Banksy posted a photograph of his latest mural on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice today, depicting a Judge beating a protester. Within hours of him posting the image the artwork had been covered over and guarded by security officers. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) The mother of one of a Gen-Z protester who were shot dead during Last Monday's deadly protest, mourns during a cremation ritual at Pashupatinath Temple on September 16, 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal has been rocked by massive youth-led protests in September 2025, triggered by anger over government corruption, nepotism, and the banning of popular social media platforms, dubbed the "Gen-Z protests". (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images) A billboard commemorates political activist Charlie Kirk on September 13, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday while he was speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" on the campus. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Members of the The 1st Battalion The Scots Guards practice before state banquet for the state visit by the President of the United States of America in St. Georges Hall at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) A girl home walks home after fetching canisters of water from a water truck, on September 17, 2025 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The girl lives on top of a hill in Kabul city where access to water taps is impossible due to elevation. The city of six million people could soon run out water by 2030, amid climate change, sanctions, governance failures and increasing pressures on existing resources, say experts. Groundwater levels in the Afghan capital have dropped drastically due to overexploitation and overextraction, now making citizen have limited to no access to non-potable water from the multitude of water tanks spread throughout the city. Flowing from Afghanistan to Pakistan where it meets the Indus, the Kabul River is the main transboundary watersource of drinking water, irrigation, hydropower, livelihoods and recreational activities to an estimated 20 million people in the two countries. Meanwhile, a rising population in the downstream country, Pakistan, increases demands for water of the Kabul river. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg raises her fist as she arrives among 134 citizens from 15 European countries, including 27 Greek citizens, at the Eleftherios Venizelos Greek international airport at Spata, near Athens, Greece, 06 October 2025. (Photo: EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS) The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible behind a statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands on the National Mall on October 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. The bronze-painted statue titled "Best Friends Forever" has returned after being taken down by the National Park Service last week due to permit violations. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Gaza hostage Ziv Berman celebrates from a helicopter as he arrives at Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer on October 13, 2025 in Ramat Gan, Israel. The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has brought an end to the two years of war that followed the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. A condition of the deal was the immediate return of 48 hostages held in Gaza, around 20 of whom were believed to be alive. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A French Forensics Officer examines the cut window and balcony of a gallery at the Louvre Museum which was the scene of a robbery at the world famous museum earlier in the day on October 19, 2025 in Paris, France. France's Culture Minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public. It is being reported that millions of pound with of historic jewellery belonging to Napoleon and Empress Josephine has been stolen (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images) An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a multimillion-dollar ballroom on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images) Mayor-elect of New York City Zohran Mamdani (L) and his spouse Rama Duwaji (R) wave to the crowd during an election night party hosted by the Democratic nominee in the Brooklyn borough of New York, USA, 04 November 2025. (Photo: EPA/SARAH YENESEL) A person is detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents inside a fast food restaurant under construction on November 19, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The man sustained injuries to his face while agents wrestled him to the ground, after he tried to run. Federal Agents are carrying out "Operation Charlotte's Web," an ongoing immigration enforcement surge across the Charlotte region.(Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (L-R) World Leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, China's Prime Minister Li Qiang, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Angola's President Joao Lourenco, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (C) France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Argentinian Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno pose for a photograph as leaders assembled for the “family photo” at the G20 Summit on November 22, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of the G20 Summit. The heads of state and government gathered here did not include those from the United States, which boycotted the event over its objections to South Africa’s G20 presidency. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) An apartment burns in Tai Po in Hong Kong, China, 26 November 2025. (Photo: EPA/LEUNG MAN HEI) A mourner wearing an Israeli flag lays flowers at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Police say at least 16 people, including one suspected gunman, were killed and more than 40 others injured when two attackers opened fire near a Hanukkah celebration at the world-famous Bondi Beach, in what authorities have declared a terrorist incident. (Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images)



