Planning under way for international force in Gaza, say US advisers

One of the top requirements of President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza plan was formation of a U.S.-backed stabilization force. The United States has agreed to provide up to 200 troops to support the force without being deployed in Gaza itself.

The two senior advisers, in a briefing for reporters, said tensions remain high between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the enclave.

"Right now what we're looking to accomplish is just a basic stabilization of the situation. The international stabilization force is starting to be constructed," one adviser said.

Among the countries the U.S. is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan, said the adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The advisers said there were up to two dozen U.S. troops in the region to help set up the operation, serving in a "coordination, oversight" role.

"The goal is to use all the different local partners who want to help and be involved," the adviser said.

After Hamas killed seven men in Gaza City it accused of collaborating with Israel, the advisers said there were discussions to establish safe zones for civilians to prevent such incidents.

The second adviser said that no Gazans would be forced to leave the battered Palestinian enclave. Officials are looking at rebuilding in areas that are free of Hamas militants.

Trump has said he would like to see the enclave rebuilt and has pledges of investment from various international partners, but that this effort will take time.

The advisers also said patience was needed for the recovery of dead Israeli hostages, saying it will take longer than expected because their remains are buried under rubble and unexploded ordnance.

They said there are discussions about offering rewards for information leading to the discovery of remains.

