Firefighters gain ground on Table Mountain wildfire as Overcome Heights and Khayelitsha count the cost

On Thursday, 16 October 2025, a wildfire broke out with strong winds fuelling the flames and burning the Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town’s Deep South Jonkersdam area, near the Glencairn Expressway and moving toward Capri, where residential properties were threatened.

According to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell, firefighting efforts have been scaled back in the deep south.

“Roads have been reopened, and fire crews are tending to hotspots at this time,” said Powell.

Firefighting efforts were being supported with vehicles from SANParks, the City of Cape Town, Newlands Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management and the Volunteer Wildfire Services. NCC Wildfire Services, Enviro Wildfire Services and Ocean View volunteers are also assisting.

More than 60 ground-crew firefighters were on the scene yesterday, and according to SANParks, fresh firefighting teams will be deployed this morning, bringing the number of firefighters to approximately 85.

Despite active flames remaining visible in various parts of the fire line, progress was made overnight and into the early morning, and the winds have dropped off considerably. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the focus for today would be on identifying and extinguishing remaining hotspots, particularly in areas close to Welcome Glen and Da Gama Park.

“Maintained firebreaks played a huge role to protect residential areas and aided access for firefighters to protect properties,” said Louw.

Meanwhile, a spotter plane and a firefighting helicopter are en route from George, with arrival anticipated by mid-morning. These come after reports that said helicopters were in George and could not fly due to bad weather.

“Drone surveillance flights, operated by SANParks’ contracted service provider and Enviro Wildfire Consultancy, “continue to provide real-time monitoring and thermal mapping of hotspot areas, ensuring that resources are directed effectively,” said Louw.

For public safety, the Jonkersdam, horseriding, Louis Gay Dam and Kleinplaas Dam trails are closed until further notice.

Overcome Heights and Khayelistsha fires

More than a hundred people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed an estimated 45 structures in Overcome Heights near Muizenberg, affecting approximately 150 persons. In Z Section, Khayelitsha, at least 80 structures were affected by fires.

Powell said that assessments would get under way this morning in Overcome Heights and Khayelitsha following the fires. Meanwhile, NGO partners would assist with immediate humanitarian relief needs.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said that the organisation received reports of fires in both areas, including Khayelitsha’s Witsand and Site B, where community leaders alerted their team of a rapid fire in an informal settlement.

“In response, Gift of the Givers will be deploying full-scale humanitarian assistance to all three sites, providing urgent support to affected communities,” said Sablay. The cause of the fires is unknown, and at this stage, no injuries have been reported.

Tears Animal Rescue has stated that any residents in the area who need assistance with animals directly threatened by the fire can reach out to the service at 021 785 4482.

A wildfire in the Jonkersdam area of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town's Deep South has reached areas near residential properties in Capri, prompting an escalation of firefighting efforts on the part of the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service, SANParks and other teams.

More than 60 ground-crew firefighters are on the scene. SANParks reported that the fire was near the Glencairn Expressway and moving towards Capri, with fire crews working along both the left and right sides of the firebreak to contain the spread.

Firefighting efforts are being supported with vehicles from SANParks, the City of Cape Town, Newlands Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management and the Volunteer Wildfire Services. NCC Wildfire Services, Enviro Wildfire Services and Ocean View volunteers are also assisting. Earlier reports said no helicopters were available. "They are currently in George and due to bad weather can't fly down," the message said. No choppers were spotted.

A drone surveillance unit has been deployed to assist with “real-time aerial monitoring and tactical coordination”, according to SANParks.

Just after 9pm, the local update noted that while the fire continued to burn higher up the mountain, it was not aware of any direct threat to properties in the area.

“Fire crews are on the mountain monitoring and fighting the fire as needed,” said the brief

Residential protection operations are underway using City of Cape Town resources. “An Incident Command Centre has been established to coordinate all operations, and ensure effective communication and strategic deployment of teams,” said SANParks.

“Residents in nearby areas are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from emergency services if issued.”

There are reports of road closures on Jamaica Road and Trinidad Close.

Other teams on scene include City of Cape Town law enforcement and animal welfare services.

According to Disaster Risk Management, the City’s emergency services have responded to numerous fires. In Overcome Heights, a fire destroyed an estimated 45 structures, affecting approximately 150 persons. In Z Section, Khayelitsha, firefighters are still on scene after a fire in the area – initial indications are that at least 80 structures were affected. The cause of the fires is unknown – and at this stage no injuries have been reported.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service was notified of vegetation alight along Glencairn Expressway at about noon.

This article was updated on 17 October to include additional reporting by Siyabonga Goni.

A bushfire in the Table Mountain National Park, fanned by strong South Easterly winds, heads towards the suburb of Capri on 16 October 2025. Emergency services battled the blaze to keep it from consuming houses. Current firefighting resources include more than 60 ground crew firefighters and vehicles from SANParks, the City of Cape Town, Newlands Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management and the Volunteer Wildfire Services, with a drone surveillance unit deployed to assist with real-time aerial monitoring and tactical coordination, and residential protection operations currently underway using City of Cape Town resources. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A resident runs to her home as firefighters prepare to battle the bushfire in the Table Mountain National Park. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A firefighter on the scene. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

Residents gather during the bushfire in Table Mountain National Park. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A firefighter walks out of a property as the fire rages on the mountain. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A firefighter speaks on the radio. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

An aerial view of the bushfire. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A resident covers her mouth and nose. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

A resident keeps watch as the fire rages above homes. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

The fire was still raging as the sun set. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)

Firefighters climb a mountain to battle the bushfire. (Photo: Matrix Images / Nic Bothma)