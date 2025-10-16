Daily Maverick
Minister Tolashe throws her DG under the bus as she faces claims of misleading Parliament

In the latest instance of administrative turmoil at the top of the Department of Social Development, disciplinary charges are being brought against Director-General Peter Netshipale — in conflict with what was told to Parliament last week.
DSD-DG-Suspend Illustrative image | Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe. (Photo: David Harrison) | Social Development Director-General Peter Netshipale. (Photo: David Harrison)
Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
16 Oct 2025
Department of Social Development (DSD) Director-General Peter Netshipale has become the latest top official to face disciplinary charges related to several recent scandals at the department.

A statement released by the DSD on Monday read: “The Department of Social Development confirms that the Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Gladys Tolashe, has formally communicated with the Director-General, Mr Peter Netshipale, regarding serious concerns arising from his conduct in the performance of his duties”.

It said that Netshipale had been given until 20 October to make written representations, and that the department would not comment further.

A letter from Minister Tolashe to Netshipale, obtained by Daily Maverick, however, makes it clear that he is being blamed for multiple recent HR issues exposed by Daily Maverick – in a way that seems to directly contradict what Tolashe told Parliament last week.

Neither the Minister nor Netshipale responded to Daily Maverick’s requests for comment on Thursday.

The mysterious expanding employment contract

When Tolashe appeared before Parliament’s social development portfolio committee last week, one of the issues she was summoned to explain was related to the employment contract given to Netshipale.

As Daily Maverick reported in September, Netshipale was given a five-year employment contract as DG, despite the fact that Cabinet approved his appointment for only one year.

Documents seen by Daily Maverick also suggested that Netshipale scored lower in psychometric assessments for the DG position than another candidate, Bulumko Nelana, a deputy DG in the Gauteng provincial government.

Tolashe told Parliament last week: “An administrative error occurred in [Netshipale’s] initial appointment letter, which incorrectly reflected a five-year term instead of the one-year term approved by Cabinet”.

She stressed that it was a “clerical error, not an intentional act”, which had now been corrected – and hit out at “mischievous and misleading media reports”.

Tolashe concluded the matter by telling Parliament: “Mr Netshipale’s appointment provides stable leadership at the administrative level and ensures continuity in implementing governance reforms, strengthening compliance systems and restoring public trust”.

Yet the very next day, according to the metadata of the letter in Daily Maverick’s possession, she would write to Netshipale, accusing him of “gross dishonesty”.

Sisisi Tolashe at the parliamentary social development committee briefing on 9 October. (Photo: David Harrison)
Now Netshipale blamed for contract

What is presented in the letter is starkly different from the narrative of the unintentional clerical error given to Parliament.

Instead, Tolashe’s letter charges: 

“As you are well aware, the departmental [sic] the Cabinet appointed you for a period of one year effective from 1 April 2025. I further informed you about a period of a year given your age which will require you to retire in 2026”.

It continues: “Unbeknown to me, you decided to sign a contract of 5 years which has since been varied to be for a period of a year”.

The letter proceeds to charge Netshipale with “Gross Dishonesty, Alternatively Failing on your Duty of Trust and Faith to your Employer” on account of “wilfully signing a 5 year contract of your employment instead of a year”.

Whether the contract term was changed innocently, as Tolashe told Parliament, or intentionally, as she accuses Netshipale of, Tolashe has consistently failed to explain one thing.

That is that the DA MP Alexandra Abrahams asked the Minister via parliamentary questions back in April 2025 what the term of Netshipale’s contract was, and received this answer: “The duration of the contract for the newly appointed director-general in my department is five years (2025-2030). This is in line with the current prevailing prescripts.”

Why would the error, or the fraud, not have been detected at this point?

Social Development Director-General Peter Netshipale at the parliamentary social development committee briefing on 9 October. (Photo: David Harrison)
Netshipale thrown under the bus for other scandals

Tolashe’s letter to Netshipale also accuses him of having “further failed to scrutinise the appointments in the office of the Minister thus bringing the office of the Minister in disrepute”.

This seems to be a reference to the appointment, also exposed by Daily Maverick, of Lesedi Mabiletja, an unqualified 22-year-old, to be Tolashe’s chief of staff: a position which is filled at the discretion of the relevant minister.

Tolashe’s letter states: “You brought the Department into disrepute by drawing negative media attention to the Department because of your actions”.

Yet Tolashe made it clear to Parliament last week that she had already pinned the blame for this appointment on her former chief of staff, Zanele Simmons, who she accused of “knowingly falsifying a CV submitted in support of Ms Mabiletja”.

Tolashe gave no indication of what motivation Simmons could possibly have for this alleged act, and Simmons is taking legal action. The Minister has also consistently failed to explain the fact that Mabiletja is the niece of her favoured special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla.

“Enough is enough” - DA

In response to the latest action against Netshipale, DA MP Abrahams said, “Enough is enough”.

In a statement on Wednesday, which termed the Netshipale developments as “the last straw”, Abrahams called on Tolashe to “return from her overseas trip and appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Social Development to explain how she will address the ongoing crises in her department”.

Abrahams also stated that she was alarmed that Tolashe had chosen to retain Kgatla as her special adviser amid allegations of misconduct, writing: “Sources indicate that his influence over departmental decisions is concerning, and that the relationship may extend beyond the professional sphere”.

Abrahams concluded: “South Africa’s most vulnerable citizens cannot continue to bear the brunt of poor leadership. Minister Tolashe must get her house in order.” DM

Correction: Daily Maverick had initially included a document which included the ID number of Peter Netshipale. We have since redacted his ID number.

Rod Stewart Oct 17, 2025, 06:14 AM

Too dim to even lie consistently

D'Esprit Dan Oct 17, 2025, 06:19 AM

If she had an ounce of decency, she'd resign, but being from the ANC, we know she doesn't and never will. Always blame others, never accept responsibility. Shameful behaviour from a shameless minister.

Lawrence Sisitka Oct 17, 2025, 06:24 AM

How on earth can Tolashe (and unfortunately many like her) ever be appointed into such senior, and critical positions? It really does beggar belief, especially if you consider that we really do have the people with the right skills, experience and attitudes to do these jobs. Ministerial posts should not be for politicians, but the private sector, academia, civil society; whatever is appropriate for the role.

Rod MacLeod Oct 17, 2025, 06:36 AM

And yet she survives in her post. She has a mish-mash career in politics, has displayed very little managerial capacity but has an innate ability to run in the slip stream of other successful but incompetent ANCWL products such as the IQ deficient Angie Motshekga. Switching from ardent Zuma acolyte to Ramaphosa sycophant in a quick-step shuffle in 2017 assured her of continued cosseted employment.

Oct 17, 2025, 08:19 AM

This is supremely disgusting and abhorrent behaviour from a senior cabinet minister. Why is she still there? Simple. This is completely in keeping with Cyril Ramphosa's own disgusting behaviour in keeping and protecting the rotten apples. It ensures a steady stream of subservient CR acolytes trained to keep him in the No. 1 spot.

Luan Sml Oct 17, 2025, 08:29 AM

I suppose she will now be shuffled into some other ministry where her ineptitude and obfuscation can continue there… like the ex-minister of justice??? The ANC pickings are becoming increasingly slim, the IQ levels dropping year after year and the lack of accountability and integrity now at an all time low… Jeez Cyril, grow a spine man!

Johan Herholdt Oct 17, 2025, 09:00 AM

Tolashe and Kgatla (of the "my love" and "my lovie" chats fame) must not try to "get their house in order" - they should leave the house. I am sure Tolashe will be able to scare (pun intended) up a grandchild or two.

Hilary Morris Oct 17, 2025, 09:39 AM

She sounds about as capable of getting her house in order as expecting pigs to fly. Perhaps the president should consider her as just a teeny bit responsible for the chaos in her department? Oh, wait, that puts her in line with most of his cabinet... It's a tough call when so many ministers are believably accused of corruption - or even proved as such.

Andrew Blaine Oct 19, 2025, 05:33 PM

Once again our political leaders are immune from responsibility