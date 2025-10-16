Eastern Cape teacher arrested for allegedly trafficking teenage girls for sex work

An intelligence-driven investigation into an alleged brothel in one of East London’s coastal suburbs revealed a far more sinister operation than the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, initially suspected.

Girls as young as 16 were allegedly brought in from rural Eastern Cape under false promises of housing and tuition, only to be forced into sex work by an East London teacher.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be identified until she has pleaded in court, was arrested on Wednesday and made her first appearance in the East London Magistrates’ court this week.

She faces charges of trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation and operating an illegal brothel.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the investigations began in September 2023 when the police received information about the alleged brothel operating in Quigney.

‘Recruiting young women’

“As the investigation unfolded it came to light that the suspect, a teacher in East London, had allegedly been recruiting young women from Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni.

“It is further alleged that the victims were brought from these locations and lived in the suspect’s home, where they were coerced into prostitution.”

Mhlakuvana said preliminary reports revealed that the girls were expected to pay between R250 and R300 a night for accommodation at the suspect’s house. They were forced to engage in sexual activities with various clients to cover these costs.

The suspect would then collect payment directly from the clients or instruct the victims to provide clients with her own banking details if they wanted to transfer payment electronically.

Seven teenage victims identified

At this stage, the Hawks have identified seven victims between the ages of 16 and 19, and Mhlakuvana said more could be added to the case as the investigation continues.

He said a warrant of arrest was authorised and the suspect was arrested at the school where she worked on Wednesday.

Hawks provincial head, Major General Mboiki Ngwenya, commended members of the East London Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, reaffirming the Hawks’ commitment to combating criminal networks, especially those that exploit the most vulnerable.

After her appearance in court, the suspect remained in custody until her next court appearance on 23 October, when she is expected to make a formal bail application.

Education department outraged

The Eastern Cape Department of Education has condemned the alleged conduct of the teacher, and head of department Sharon Maasdorp said they distanced themselves from the incident that had allegedly taken place in the Buffalo City Education District.

“Human trafficking and sexual exploitation of young girls are banned in this country. Therefore, this behaviour puts the name of the department into disrepute. Such conduct leads to someone being declared not fit to work in an environment where there are children.”

Maasdorp said such actions stripped women of their dignity and human rights. She said if the teacher was found guilty, her name would be added to the sexual offences register, as stipulated in the Sexual Offences Amendment Act, and she would be blacklisted and banned from teaching in South Africa.

The suspect will be reported to the South African Council of Educators (Sace) as the allegations are a direct violation of its Professional Code of Conduct. She will also face internal education department disciplinary processes.

Maasdorp said three other educators who had appeared on the Sexual Offences Register had been dismissed. “We are terminating the services of anyone who appears in the register, in compliance with the law.

“To curb these types of incidents, the department is currently conducting a thorough vetting process of all educators in the system. This will ensure that we prevent any criminals from entering the system,” Maasdorp said. DM