Built Different: Fedhealth and Sanlam are redefining medical aid in South Africa

Launched under the theme of “Built Different,” the new scheme aims to reimagine medical aid as we know it, by directly addressing common frustrations South Africans experience when it comes to their medical aid.

“In reimagining our new offering in partnership with Sanlam and what we wanted to improve on, we found that some common themes emerged among medical aid consumers,” said Jeremy Yatt, Fedhealth’s Principal Officer. “These included the fact that medical aid is seen as too expensive, too rigid, too complicated, or not inclusive enough.”

As a solution to these issues, Fedhealth’s new scheme will embody five core values: affordability, customisation, inclusivity, simplicity and trust. “These aren’t just words on a page, but actual solutions that shape everything from pricing strategies to benefit enhancements and partnerships, making it the medical aid scheme that South Africans not only need, but deserve,” says Yatt.

Benefits that answer real member needs

The 2026 benefit changes reflect a scheme that listens and responds to its members. Among the most notable enhancements are:

Expanded maternity benefits on flexiFED 1, including cover for additional scans, antenatal consultations, classes, and amniocentesis.

on flexiFED 1, including cover for additional scans, antenatal consultations, classes, and amniocentesis. Stronger mental health support, with funded depression medication now extended to members on entry-level options like Savvy, flexiFED 1, and flexiFED 2.

with funded depression medication now extended to members on entry-level options like Savvy, flexiFED 1, and flexiFED 2. Emergency contraception added as a covered benefit across all options.

added as a covered benefit across all options. Preventative care for seniors , with an additional pneumococcal vaccine for those aged 65 and older.

, with an additional pneumococcal vaccine for those aged 65 and older. Oncology enhancements , including a 25% higher brachytherapy benefit limit on flexiFED 4.

, including a 25% higher brachytherapy benefit limit on flexiFED 4. Launch of Day-to-Day Plus (D2D+), a benefit that rewards members for completing a health risk assessment and registering for Sanlam Health Rewards with up to R4,500 in additional cover for day-to-day expenses.

Despite these upgrades, Fedhealth has kept affordability at the forefront for South Africans navigating an already challenging economic climate. As a result, the scheme has managed to secure its lowest average weighted contribution increase in years: just 9.6%. Popular options, such as flexiFED 1, will rise by only 5% (R125 per month for a main member), and the fast-growing flexiFED Savvy option will see a modest increase of R100 per month. For low-income earners, myFED will maintain its competitive position with only a 9.5 increase.

Fedhealth and Sanlam: a partnership of power

Together with these enhanced benefits and a low contribution increase, Fedhealth’s partnership with Sanlam has enabled them to offer a truly valuable product that integrates health, wealth, risk protection, and rewards. “People don’t live their lives in isolation - besides medical aid for their health needs, they’re also looking at wellness as it applies to other areas of their lives, whether that’s risk, financial stability or mental health,” says Yatt.

With this holistic view, the Fedhealth and Sanlam partnership will provide members with access to a range of financial and wellness products that extend beyond medical aid, all under one brand. These include:

Sanlam Gap Cover, which protects against medical shortfalls, with Fedhealth members enjoying an exclusive 30% discount.

which protects against medical shortfalls, with Fedhealth members enjoying an exclusive 30% discount. Sanlam Primary Care, an affordable health solution ideal for corporates and individuals, offering unlimited GP consultations and essential day-to-day benefits through a nationwide network.

an affordable health solution ideal for corporates and individuals, offering unlimited GP consultations and essential day-to-day benefits through a nationwide network. Oncology solutions with cover of up to R6 million, ensuring treatment and recovery are never compromised by financial stress.

with cover of up to R6 million, ensuring treatment and recovery are never compromised by financial stress. Sanlam Health Rewards , already live on the Fedhealth app, turning everyday health choices into vouchers, discounts, and lifestyle rewards.

, already live on the Fedhealth app, turning everyday health choices into vouchers, discounts, and lifestyle rewards. Wealth Bonus & Health Boost, where Fedhealth members who purchase Sanlam risk products enjoy up to a 15% additional boost to their Wealth Bonus — linking today’s healthcare decisions directly to tomorrow’s wealth creation.

Yatt is confident that this model transforms medical aid from a grudge purchase into a cornerstone of long-term financial planning. “The combined offering from Fedhealth and Sanlam gives members more than just peace of mind when it comes to healthcare; it integrates their health journey with their financial goals.”

Looking ahead: Built Different for 2030 and beyond

Beyond the immediate changes to come in 2026, Fedhealth will also be amalgamated with Medshield in the near future, subject to regulatory approval. Once the process is completed, the combined scheme will be among South Africa’s top four open medical schemes. With more than 135,000 principal members, over 250,000 beneficiaries and reserves of R3.3 billion, it will boast a solvency ratio of 36.9% in 2026 — comfortably above the statutory 25% requirement.

For Yatt, this scale matters. “It means stronger negotiating power with providers, improved sustainability, and ultimately, greater value for members.” For brokers and clients alike, the scale signals stability and confidence in a market that has faced affordability challenges, stagnant membership growth and the pressure of rising medical inflation.

While the amalgamation will be a significant milestone, Fedhealth’s message is that members do not need to wait to see the benefits. The scheme is already delivering on its promise of a stronger, more innovative healthcare solution.

Building South Africa’s most trusted medical scheme

With all these improvements on the horizon, Yatt says that Fedhealth’s ambition is to become South Africa’s most trusted medical scheme by 2030. From the launch announcement, it’s clear the foundation for that ambition is already in place: financial stability, meaningful benefit enhancements, competitive pricing and a partnership with Sanlam that redefines what value looks like in the medical aid space.

“Built Different isn’t just a theme for the coming year - it’s our commitment,” says Yatt. “By building on values like affordability, inclusivity and trust, and by harnessing the power of our partnership with Sanlam, we are creating a healthcare ecosystem that is financially strong, member-driven, and prepared for the future. We’re not just keeping pace with the industry — we’re changing the game.” DM