University of Free State students arrested as backlash over registration policy brings classes to standstill

Eight students were arrested early on Wednesday morning for public violence after blocking a major road, outside the University of the Free State (UFS), Bloemfontein Campus.

This was confirmed by Ogorogile Moleme, the university’s Student Representative Council (SRC) president.

“They had blocked I think it’s the national road, and they actually got arrested outside of campus, because on campus there’s only one gate currently functioning that is highly protected with security,” he told Daily Maverick.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane confirmed the individuals had been arrested for blocking DF Malherbe Avenue, adjacent to gate 5 of the university.

“Six males aged between 19 and 24 and two females aged 19 and 20 were arrested and a case docket of Public Violence with additional charges of the Contravention of Criminal Matters Amendment Act and Contravention of the Road Traffic Act was opened at Parkweg police station,” said Covane.

The arrested protesters will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.

The arrests occurred amid escalating protests across all three UFS campuses, which have brought academic activities to a standstill. On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the university announced the immediate closure of the Qwaqwa campus, requiring all students there to vacate within 24 hours. Additionally, strict curfew and movement restrictions were imposed on the Bloemfontein and South campuses.

The protests stem from opposition to new registration requirements, particularly the discontinuation of provisional registration starting in 2026, which students argue disproportionately affects those with financial difficulties.

In response to the unrest, the university management extended an invitation to the Student Representative Councils (SRCs) from all campuses to engage in dialogue aimed at addressing the students’ concerns and restoring stability.

“Yesterday we had three members of Parliament that came together with the South African Union of Students (Saus), and then it was me and the president of the institution and some of the political organisation leaders. We had a meeting with the executive committee/management of the universities where we were just airing this issue,” said Moleme.

“Today, the management is meeting all SRC members from three campuses at 2pm to try to find a way forward.”

New registration policy ‘financially necessary’

The demonstrations began after the university revealed plans to end provisional registration from 2026, meaning students with outstanding fees or without confirmed funding would no longer be allowed to register.

According to Lacea Loader, UFS’ senior director of communication and marketing, a comprehensive review of 2025 registration data showed provisional registration was not an effective mechanism for supporting students with financial challenges.

She said: “Each year, an average of 8% of UFS students were provisionally registered. In 2025, most students who had registered provisionally and signed payment arrangements could not meet their commitments. This caused a high level of stress and uncertainty for students.”

Loader stated that the amended system, which would be implemented in 2026, meant students would be fully registered only once their fees or funding had been confirmed. She added that during a meeting between university management and the Institutional Student Representative Council on 10 October, it was agreed that the gradual phasing in of this system would not affect students with confirmed funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

According to Loader, students with outstanding debt of less than R30,000 could register fully for 2026, “subject to the payment of a first payment and settlement of historic debt by 30 May 2026”. However, those owing more than R30,000 would need to reduce their debt to that amount to register.

She also noted an agreement with the Institutional Student Representative Council that students with historic debt exceeding R30,000 would be prioritised for bursary funding applications, “provided that proof of their own application is given”. Loader added: “The implication is that only 6% of currently registered students with outstanding fees will have to either obtain financial support in the form of bursaries or settle a portion of their fees.”

Loader emphasised that UFS was unique in allowing students to register while still having outstanding fees, reflecting its commitment to access and success for all students. However, she warned of “deep concerns about the rising levels of student debt” and the risk to the university’s sustainability if past practices continued, which would affect students, staff and the institution.

Provisional registration ‘a lifeline for access’

Students at UFS have expressed strong opposition to the decision to discontinue provisional registration from 2026. Following the announcement, students from the three campuses protested, arguing that their calls to maintain provisional registration had been ignored.

Daily Maverick spoke to a second year student at the institution who said he felt that the new system unfairly limited access to education for those struggling financially.

“We feel like we are being pushed out of the university because this new system does not consider the financial struggles many of us face. Without provisional registration, those of us who rely on delayed funding or have outstanding debts are being unfairly excluded from continuing our studies. It feels like the university is prioritising money over students’ right to education, and that is why we are protesting so passionately,” said the student, who wished to remain anonymous.

Many students have voiced a deep need for provisional registration to be reinstated, saying it was essential for their peace of mind and ability to focus on their studies amid financial uncertainty.

A third-year student added further perspective: “What’s really on students’ plates is that we need provisional registration back, as it gives us peace of mind. We’re not just asking for a favour; we’re asking for the ability to focus on our studies without the weight of financial uncertainty. Many of us relied on the provisional registration process to register for classes while waiting for funding or payment negotiations to be sorted out. It’s not about avoiding payment; it’s about being able to learn without stress,” she said.

“People say we want everything for free, but this institution is a public institution funded by the government to provide public services. Imagine being a parent who can only pay fees after registration week; provisional registration allows your child to register and continue studying while you arrange payment later. It’s about peace of mind and being able to study without worrying about finances.”

Condemnation of violence

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training has expressed deep sadness and concern over the violent conduct of private security personnel against protesting students at UFS.

The chairperson of the committee, Tebogo Letsie, condemned the incident, describing the actions of the private security guards as “barbaric and unacceptable”. He stated: “We are deeply disturbed by the scenes of brutality against defenceless students. It is painful to witness such violence at institutions that should be promoting learning, critical thinking and nation building. We cannot hold committee meetings and remain silent while such acts occur at our universities.”

Letsie also highlighted ongoing warnings about the increasing deployment of heavily armed private security on campuses. While some university management had justified this by citing safety concerns, the committee believed such measures escalated tensions and fostered fear among students and staff.

Letsie emphasised that decisions affecting access to higher education must involve comprehensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

“It is unfortunate that we continue to face crises at our universities, when these spaces should be dedicated to academic excellence and societal betterment,” he said. DM