Proteas' 10-match winning streak ends in Pakistan as batting fails examination by spin

South Africa started their defence of the World Test Championship (WTC) mace with a defeat in the first of two Test matches in Pakistan, also bringing their 10-match winning streak in the format to an end.

The first Test match was built up to be an examination by spin bowling. And after their 93 run loss to Pakistan, it’s an examination the Proteas failed.

South Africa lost all 10 of their first-innings wickets to the spin of Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Salman Ali Agha as they were rolled out for 269, a significant 109 runs behind the 378 set by Pakistan in their first innings.

A fine display of reverse swing bowling by Shaheen Shah Afridi on day four saw Pakistan claim their first wicket by pace in South Africa’s second innings, as they were bundled out for 183. Afridi claimed four wickets with his accurate, darting swing deliveries, while Ali and Khan collected the rest with their spin.

South Africa, through a combination of the tidy spin of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy along with the poor execution of batting skills by Pakistan, were able to bowl Pakistan out for 167 in their second innings.

It left South Africa needing 276 to win the Test match, but on a pitch whose turn grew sharper and bounce lower as the match progressed, it was always going to be a mighty challenge. Particularly against a bowling attack as attuned to the conditions as Pakistan’s.

The Proteas would have been aided by one or two smaller elements going their way, such as the toss, and not having to bat last on the raging turner in Lahore.

But stand-in captain Aiden Markram was less fussed with the elements outside of his control, although admitting that he would have preferred to bat first “in an ideal world”.

“The toss is the toss, you can’t control which way the coin is going to land,” he said after the match. “It’s important to have ways to win games of cricket even if you don’t get the toss right.”

Muthusamy 10-fer

It wasn’t all negative for the Proteas, with several players raising their hands and proving they are capable of excelling in typical subcontinent conditions.

Muthusamy was the difference between South Africa trailing by fewer than 400 runs in the first innings, showing his ability to stand in for regular left-arm finger spinner Keshav Maharaj — who is expected to return in the second Test match.

Senuran Muthusamy of South Africa bowls during day three of the first Test against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium on 14 October 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo: Sameer Ali / Getty Images)

The 31-year-old seemed to claim his wickets in pairs, as he was twice on a hattrick in the first innings and claimed three wickets in four deliveries on the second occasion, bringing up his first career five-wicket haul.

He sealed his maiden 10-wicket haul in the second innings with another five-wicket haul, ripping through the Pakistani batters. Off spinner Simon Harmer bowled with as much control as Muthusamy but was unlucky to not pick up more wickets, although the five he collected was a decent return to Test cricket after a more than two-year hiatus.

Batting positives

With the willow, the left-handed pair of Tony de Zorzi and Ryan Rickelton offered South Africa’s best resistance. De Zorzi, returning to the starting XI following the injury to regular captain Temba Bavuma, found his rhythm in Lahore.

He started scratchy, edging boundaries early in his innings, but grew into a brilliant century (104) in challenging circumstances with wickets tumbling around him. It was his second career hundred in Test cricket.

The other time he took off his helmet and raised his bat in South African whites was also in the subcontinent, a year ago in Bangladesh.

Rickelton, meanwhile, spent more time at the crease than any other South African in the match. He faced 137 balls for his 71 in the first innings, and 145 for his 45 in the second, putting a heavy price on his wicket.

His defence was rock solid, only undone by sudden turn and terrific low catching in the slips by Pakistan in both innings.

Aiden Markram of South Africa in action on 13 October in Lahore. (Photo: Sameer Ali / Getty Images)

Dewald Brevis, who was initially a slightly left field selection for the match, also showed his ability to swing a Test match in the space of a session.

Against the run of a play, the 22-year-old clubbed a run-a-ball 54, which included two sixes (off the square-turning spin) and six fours.

It brought South Africa to a position of hope, but when Noman Ali ripped one from outside leg stump to the top of his off stump, Brevis had to return to the dugout with the Proteas’ hopes.

Captain Markram, Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs didn’t cope with the sharp turn and low bounce nearly as well as the other batters, however.

“​​We expected the conditions to be like this,” Markram said. “We expect it again for the second Test match.

“It’s on us now as a group to go back and find ways to be better and to give ourselves a chance to win.” DM

The second and final Test match starts on Monday, 20 October 2025, in Rawalpindi.