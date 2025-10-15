Innovative funding solutions are key to South Africa’s SME success

At Old Mutual Corporate, we believe that access to funding should be simple, efficient, and tailored to the unique needs of each business. This is why we developed SMEgo, a digital platform that allows businesses to apply for multiple funding options in a few simple steps. By minimising paperwork and streamlining the application process, SMEgo helps SMEs with business and personal loans, purchase order, trade, asset, contract and supply chain finance transparently. Businesses only need to upload documents once, and they are guided throughout the process.

The importance of such platforms cannot be overstated. SMEs do not operate in isolation. They rely on networks, advisory support, and critically, digital tools to thrive. The same report highlights that 80% of small businesses consider accountants and bookkeepers their most trusted advisors, offering guidance that goes far beyond tax compliance. With SARS digitising tax filing processes, including the MobiApp and eFiling, more than 39% of SMEs now file taxes digitally, simplifying compliance and freeing up time to focus on growth.

Technology also plays a crucial role in unlocking efficiency and productivity. Cloud-based solutions help businesses better manage finances (58%), improve operations (42%), reduce administrative tasks (40%), and enable work from anywhere (46%). Yet barriers remain: 38% of SMEs lack resources or skills to fully embrace new technology, and 35% struggle with integrating digital tools into existing systems.

These gaps highlight the need for funding solutions that are not only accessible but also supported by guidance and advisory services, helping SMEs fully leverage digital tools to grow and compete.

Access to funding is about more than survival. It enables SMEs to seize opportunities, invest in innovation, and position themselves strategically for growth. Whether it’s scaling operations, fulfilling large contracts, adopting new business models, or entering new markets, funding combined with digital efficiency and expert advice provides a solid foundation for success.

The business landscape will continue to evolve, and SMEs that can access flexible funding, leverage technology, and tap into expert advice will be better equipped to thrive in a competitive environment. Platforms like SMEgo demonstrate how innovation, simplicity, and support can combine to address the persistent funding gap in South Africa, empowering entrepreneurs to make confident, strategic decisions.

Capital is the lifeblood of a business. Providing simple, tailored, and efficient funding solutions ensures that SMEs can continue to innovate, expand, and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s economic growth. Supporting SMEs with both capital and capacity will be critical to ensuring they not only survive but thrive in an increasingly dynamic and demanding market. DM

Author: Nobesuthu Ndlovu, Director SME, Old Mutual Corporate

Nobesuthu is a multiskilled executive and entrepreneur with vast strategic, operational, and fundraising experience in the banking and fashion retail sectors. She leads the SME business which seeks to strengthen the company's promise of being SA entrepreneurs' most trusted partner in uncertain times. In this role, Nobesuthu is in the process of building the SME lending business with our partner Preference Capital and at the same time building a holistic SME value proposition delivered through a digital channel: SMEgo.

She has held senior management roles at Investec, FNB, Standard Bank and Nedbank, effectively overseeing the delivery of corporate and retail technology products for these major South African banks. She has built and grown Burgundy Fly, a successful fashion retail business, which partnered with the Foschini group as a store in store concept prior to its closure in 2022.

Nobesuthu holds a B.Com Degree in Information Systems from the University of Cape Town and completed her Honours Degree in Informatics from the University of Johannesburg. She holds a Post Diploma in Business Administration from the Gordons Institute of Business (GIBS).