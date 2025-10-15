Broadband Infraco and Huawei Launch New National Fibre Backbone to Bridge Digital Divide and Enable Inclusive Economic Transformation

Mandated by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), BBI is executing a core component of its Backbone Network Expansion Strategy. This initiative focuses on building the essential digital infrastructure that seamlessly integrates the nation's economic hubs with its most remote communities. The project is designed to systematically eliminate the connectivity gap, enabling underserved areas to evolve into vibrant participants in the digital economy and ensuring every South African has access to the opportunities of the modern world.

The launch event, attended by over 200 leaders from government, industry, and SADC member states, underscores the project's role in advancing a more connected and competitive regional economy.

Broadband Infraco CEO, Gift Zowa.

In his address, BBI CEO Gift Zowa outlined the dual focus of the initiative. "We are addressing the digital divide on two fronts: reducing inequality within South Africa and enhancing the nation's global competitiveness," Zowa stated. "This project directly supports a primary goal of the DCDT's SA Connect program to ensure inclusive access to stable, high-capacity broadband for underserved communities by 2030."

The project builds on BBI's established track record, having already deployed connectivity to over 13,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots and connectivity to almost 2 million households nationwide.

"Every South African can benefit from a digital future," Zowa added. "Our collaboration with Huawei is focused on building a premier national broadband infrastructure to create a connected and prosperous society where everyone can participate in the digital era."

A key feature of the new network is a fibre route connecting Johannesburg to the Kopfontein border, which will strengthen high-speed cross-border connectivity across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Huawei SA CEO, Will Meng.

Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa, emphasized the partnership's long-term objectives. "This network establishes a foundation for public sector digital transformation," Meng said. "We are committed to deepening our collaboration with BBI, providing technology and end-to-end services to ensure this infrastructure is not only operational but also empowering. Our goal is to scale these efforts to build an inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem for Southern Africa."

The economic rationale for the investment is supported by a BBI macroeconomic impact study, which indicates that every one percent increase in broadband penetration contributes nearly R5-billion to South Africa's GDP.

Broadband Infraco Board Chairperson, Zandile Kabini.

"These findings underscore a clear correlation: expanding access drives economic growth," said BBI Chairperson Zandile Kabini. "By bridging the digital divide, we are building a more inclusive society. This network infrastructure facilitates the essential connections that enable learning, commerce, and community."

Technically, the backbone leverages Huawei's next-generation Optical Cross-Connect (OXC) technology, enabling 800G wavelengths for real-time, high-capacity data transfer. This deployment is the first of its kind by a government entity in Africa, positioning South Africa as a continental leader in digital infrastructure innovation.

DCDT Minister, Solly Malatsi.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, highlighted the importance of sustainable connectivity. "Meaningful digital inclusion requires high-quality, permanent connectivity that is accessible in both urban and rural areas," Minister Malatsi stated. "The SA Connect project is a critical initiative to close the digital divide, and its success depends on our collective accountability."

The enhanced network is expected to support a wide range of public services, including traffic management, public safety networks, healthcare infrastructure, and environmental monitoring, while also stimulating job creation. The nationwide rollout will further support ICT skills development in remote communities.

"Through strategic public-private partnerships and alignment with national agendas like SA Connect," Zowa concluded, "Broadband Infraco is reinforcing South Africa’s digital infrastructure to ensure that no community, particularly in rural and underserved areas, is left behind." DM