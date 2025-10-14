Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Returning hostage bodies from Gaza may take time, Red Cross says

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday it will take time to hand over the remains of hostages and detainees killed in the Israel-Hamas war, calling it a "massive challenge" given the difficulties of finding bodies amid Gaza's rubble.
Freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah A freed Palestinian is greeted as prisoners arrive after being released from an Israeli jail in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 13 October 2025. As part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, some 20 Israeli captives and around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners are scheduled to be released on 13 October. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
Reuters
By Reuters
14 Oct 2025
Facebook
0

amas freed the last living Israeli hostages from Gaza on Monday under a ceasefire deal and Israel sent home busloads of Palestinian detainees as U.S. President Donald Trump declared an end to the two-year war.

But only four coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages have so far been returned to Israel, leaving more than 20 bodies yet to be located and returned.

"That's an even bigger challenge than having the people alive being released. That's a massive challenge," said the ICRC's spokesperson Christian Cardon, adding it could take days or weeks and that there was a possibility they would never be found.

"I think that there is clearly a risk that that will take much more time. What are we telling the parties is that that should be their top priority," he added.

He declined to answer further details about the possible whereabouts of the deceased hostages, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing operation.

(Reporting by Emma FargeEditing by Ludwig Burger and Madeline Chambers)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...