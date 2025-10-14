Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Maverick News

PHOTO ESSAY

In pictures: Joburg Mayor launches operation to enforce by-laws and restore safety in inner city

Dada Morero, the Mayor of Johannesburg, led an operation on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to enforce municipal by-laws and restore “order, safety, and compliance” in the inner city. Daily Maverick photojournalist Felix Dlangamandla captured the operation.
Photo Essay-Joburg A homeless person gathers recyclables as a street vendor walks past near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
No Author
Unknown Author
14 Oct 2025
Facebook
0

Mayor Dada Morero speaks to Metro police during a by law enforcement operation in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Mayor Dada Morero speaks to Metro Police during a by-law enforcement operation in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
City of Joburg officials during a by law enforcement operation in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
City of Joburg officials during a by-law enforcement operation in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Bags on sale near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Bags on sale near the taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A vendor peels pinapple near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A vendor peels a pineapple near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Wanderers street in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Wanderers street in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People go about their business near the Joburg Art Gallery in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People walking near the Joburg Art Gallery in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People go about their business near the Joburg Art Gallery in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
People go about their business near the Joburg Art Gallery in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A homeless person gathers recyclables near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A person gathers recyclables near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Taxis line up on King George street near the Joburg Art Gallery. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Taxis line up on King George street near the Joburg Art Gallery. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla).DM

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...