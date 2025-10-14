PHOTO ESSAY
In pictures: Joburg Mayor launches operation to enforce by-laws and restore safety in inner city
Dada Morero, the Mayor of Johannesburg, led an operation on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, to enforce municipal by-laws and restore “order, safety, and compliance” in the inner city. Daily Maverick photojournalist Felix Dlangamandla captured the operation.
A homeless person gathers recyclables as a street vendor walks past near the wanderers taxi rank in Johannesburg on 14 October 2025. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)