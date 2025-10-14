Laduuuuuuuuuuuuuuma! Bafana Bafana qualify for 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0

Despite uncertainty heading into their final 2026 World Cup qualifying game, Bafana Bafana did what they needed to do to qualify by beating Rwanda 3-0.

First-half goals from midfielder Thalente Mbatha and winger Oswin Appollis had the South Africans in the driving seat in Mbombela on Tuesday, 14 October.

Thalente Mbatha celebrates after scoring. (Photo: Alche Greeff / BackpagePix)

Oswin Appollis celebrates his goal. (Photo: Phakamisa Lensman / BackpagePix)

Apollis’ goal had Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie high-fiving South African Football Association (Safa) vice-president Anastasia Tsichlas in the stands.

A header in the 72nd minute from Mbatha and Appollis’s Orlando Pirates teammate, striker Evidence Makgopa, sealed the game for South Africa.

In addition to winning, the South Africans still required a favour from their foes Nigeria to qualify for next year’s soccer World Cup. The Nigerians duly delivered by beating Benin 4-0 in Uyo.

That loss to the Super Eagles saw the Beninese drop to third place in Group C, after coming into the final round of African World Cup qualifying games as the leaders of the mini-league.

Resilience

Bafana Bafana dropped four precious points in their previous two World Cup qualifying matches. In September, they drew 1-1 with Nigeria, and on 10 October, they were held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe in Durban.

The biggest setback came on 29 September, when Safa and Bafana Bafana were sanctioned by Fifa. This was because the South Africans had played midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a qualifier against Lesotho in March, despite him accumulating two yellow cards in the previous matches.

Under Fifa’s rules, this triggers an automatic one-match suspension. However, neither Safa nor anyone in the Bafana Bafana technical team picked this up.

Nevertheless, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos maintained belief in the abilities of his team to complete a mission that began in 2021, when he was appointed by Safa as Molefi Ntseki’s successor.

“It’s amazing to me that people are starting to doubt that we can qualify. For them, it’s a given that Benin will win two times. [Even though] they play in Nigeria and they play in Rwanda. If they win two times, congratulations to them. But I don’t think it will happen,” said Broos ahead of the final qualifying matches.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa and Ronwen Williams of South Africa celebrate the victory. (Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

South Africa fans cheer their team on to victory. (Photo: Sydney Mahlangu / BackpagePix)

Local is lekker

Broos started the match against Rwanda with players who are all based in South Africa. That has been a trend as Broos has carefully crafted this Bafana Bafana team. Only a handful of players who feature in the side regularly are internationally based.

This includes England-based striker Lyle Foster and defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who plays in Romania.

However, Foster missed out on the Rwanda match after he was injured during the draw with Zimbabwe, while Ngezana was suspended.

Beyond that, some of Bafana Bafana’s most important players play in the local Premier Soccer League (PSL), including the captain and goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, former PSL player of the season Mokoena and the match-winner against Rwanda, Appollis.

It’s a great advert for South African soccer that Broos has achieved his biggest milestone as Bafana Bafana coach with players from the PSL. DM