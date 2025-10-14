Design LIFT’s birthday tail. See it fly. Win flights for a year!

Thousands responded, and from those submissions, LIFT was born — a name that perfectly captured the optimism, collaboration, and creativity that continue to define the airline today.

Now, as LIFT celebrates its fifth birthday, it’s coming full circle with a new nationwide challenge. One that again puts South Africans in the pilot’s seat of creativity.

A Celebration of 5 Years, and a Chance to Make History

To mark its milestone birthday on 10 December 2025, LIFT is inviting South Africans to design a special-edition birthday tail that will take to the skies later this year.

The winning design will be professionally applied to a real Airbus A320, transforming it into a flying work of art! And as if seeing their design soar through the clouds wasn’t exciting enough, the winning designer will also receive LIFT flights for a year.

From Naming to Designing: A Full-Circle Moment

For LIFT, this campaign is deeply personal. When the airline launched in 2020, it turned to the public to choose its name. The winning suggestion, “LIFT,” came from eight South Africans who each saw their own names emblazoned on an aircraft in recognition, a lasting reminder that this has always been a brand built by its travellers.

That spirit of collaboration and of co-creating an airline with its travellers has been at the heart of LIFT ever since. And this competition is the brand’s way of saying thank you to its travellers for being such an important part of their five-year-long story.

The Inspiration: Creativity at 35,000 Feet

The idea for the competition took flight from an unexpected source.

LIFT’s onboard kids’ activity packs.

Inside those packs, young travellers find a fun colouring-in section featuring a blank LIFT tail template. Over the years, the airline noticed something surprising: adults were joining in, too.

Now, that playful in-flight tradition has evolved into a nationwide design competition. And whether you’re a professional artist, a student, or someone who just loves to doodle, your idea could be the one that ends up on a real aircraft.

As with all things LIFT, it’s open to everyone. No design experience required — just imagination and a love for LIFT! Plus, your design doesn’t have to be birthday themed. It simply needs to best capture the spirit of the airline. Think bold‚ fun‚ and uniquely South African.

While entries are open to South African residents 18 years and older, littles can still enter with the help of an adult.

An Iconic Tail, Loved Online and On the Tarmac

LIFT’s distinctive livery designs have become one of the most recognisable sights on South African runways. It’s a livery that’s not just seen but celebrated, regularly appearing in travellers’ selfies, travel posts, and media coverage.

Over the years, the airline has also made headlines with special-edition designs that showcase its love for creative collaboration — from a magical Disney livery to a bold Checkers Sixty60 wrap that turned heads across the country.

Now, for the first time, the airline is handing that creative brief to the public.

A Love Letter to South Africa

LIFT’s story has always been proudly local. From its partnerships with vida e caffè and Grumpy Snacks, to spontaneous in-flight moments like High Tea with The Oyster Box or pop-up book launches, silent discos, and fashion shows at 35,000 feet

Each collaboration reflects a simple belief: travel should feel joyful, creative, and connected to the people who make this country special.

By inviting the public to design its 5th birthday tail, the airline is not just celebrating its own milestone, but honouring the travellers who’ve helped it reach new heights.

How to Enter

If you’ve ever looked out the aircraft window and thought, “I’ve got a great idea for a tail design!”, now’s your moment.

Here’s how to get involved:

Download the template from the campaign page on lift.co.za Create your design (digital or hand-drawn and scanned in) and include a short rationale (100 words max) explaining what inspired it Submit your entry through the online portal before 31 October 2025 Got more than one idea? Multiple entries are allowed.

Once entries close, an internal judging panel will shortlist the Top 5 finalists. South Africa will then be invited to vote for their favourite design, with the winning look unveiled for LIFT’s 5th birthday, taking to the skies for a limited run.

Plus, one lucky voter also stands a chance to win a R5000 LIFT Wallet prize!

Ready to Get Involved?

Entries are open now at LIFT-promos/design-our-tail

So grab a pen, brush, or mouse — and let your creativity take flight.

Because this December, when a brand-new tail design rolls onto the runway, it might just be yours. DM