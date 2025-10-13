Daily Maverick
SEA POINT'S BROKEN PROMISES (Part 2)

No place for old locals – Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis defends vision for Cape Town

In a cordial but combative interview in early October, Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took Daily Maverick to task for our reporting on the forces shaping the rapidly changing city. For Hill-Lewis, nothing is as important as tourism growth and job creation — and the skyrocketing prices, disappearing communities and constant construction are, by his measure, simply the costs of success.

SeaPoint-Bloom Illustrative image | Sea Point Main Road in front of an apartment complex construction site, 9 September 2025. (Photo: David Harrison) | Executive Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin-Hill Lewis. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Theo Jeptha)
Kevin Bloom
By Kevin Bloom
13 Oct 2025
The first article in this series, "Sea Point's broken promises — no place for old locals", can be accessed here.

“When you say things like ‘spatial apartheid’,” noted Geordin Hill-Lewis, “I think that’s just kind of propaganda language that is no longer rooted in reality.”

Daily Maverick was barely into the third question of our interview session with Cape Town’s mayor, and the exchange — although polite and cordial on the surface — had already become combative. Hill-Lewis said he wasn’t sure whether the phrase was ours or whether it was the language of the co-director of Mother City, the award-winning documentary about the fight for affordable housing in Cape Town, but either way he wanted it known that he didn’t approve.

The film, he told us, was no more and no less than a “tacit endorsement for illegal land occupation”.

As the interview had been scheduled for only 30 minutes, Daily Maverick did not have the time to dig into the concerns and perspectives of Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City, the two social activist groups that had featured strongly in Mother City — the very same groups, it turned out, that had been waging an epic battle in South Africa’s courts on behalf of Cape Town’s marginalised.

Had we had more time, we would have pointed out that the allegations of spatial segregation seemed relatively standard across the Cape Flats, a perception that the governing Democratic Alliance had probably entrenched when — a few weeks after the Western Cape Division of the High Court had ruled in favour of the two groups in their bid for affordable housing in Sea Point — they took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Still, the long-anticipated final ruling of the Constitutional Court aside, Hill-Lewis did offer us a detailed counter-argument to the allegations of spatial apartheid. Likewise, in stressing the priority of job creation and tourism in his future vision for the city, he countered most of Daily Maverick’s reporting in the first part of this series.

Did he convince us that we were wrong about the role of unfettered development and foreign ownership in the decimation of Cape Town’s local communities? Do we now believe that middle-income earners should stop complaining about how expensive the city is becoming? Is the mayor of Cape Town correct in his assessment that neither the current mayor of Barcelona (Jaume Collboni) nor the likely future mayor of New York (Zohran Mamdani) have much to teach him about how to run a city?

These questions, by our reckoning, have no final “yes” or “no” answers. As Hill-Lewis himself makes clear, running a metropolis of five million or more people is no easy task. But of course, without any real political opposition to speak of in Cape Town, it is the role of civil society and the media to hold the ruling Democratic Alliance to account.

As with all of our Q&As, the interview with Hill-Lewis has been edited for length and clarity.

Kevin Bloom: Thank you for agreeing to the interview, Geordin. Let’s start with your overall reaction to our piece. In the introduction, we stated that the famous restaurants, bars and cafés of old Sea Point are all closing, making way for a development-scape of absentee landlords, micro apartments and short-term rentals. We asked whether this portended the Cape Town of the future, a place where “community” would be a thing of the past. In a private message to me on the day of publication, you noted that you had only one “quibble” with the piece, which we will get to later. But on the whole, you seemed to approve — could you elaborate?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Look, I definitely think that there’s a lot of development happening in Sea Point. I actually had dinner with my wife there on Friday night, and just looking across the landscape and seeing the number of cranes — I counted six or seven — it’s clear what’s happening. And with that comes, yes, the changing nature of the residential and retail terrain.

I must say, Kevin, that I think that’s entirely normal for very successful cities all around the world. If you look at the changing landscape of Manhattan over the past 50 years, if you look at the changing landscape of central London, of central Paris, even of Eastern cities — you know, Hong Kong or Singapore — the neighbourhoods that are very desirable for people to live in tend to experience pressures for development. And along with that comes changing restaurants, changing grocery stores, and so on.

I still think there are a number of old restaurants that remain. You know, I’m not a resident of Sea Point, I live out in the suburbs, but I’ve been going to Sea Point for years, obviously. I still go to places like Ari’s Souvlaki [ed note — the restaurant closed permanently in December 2023], which has been there forever. Places like Giovannis, or that very authentic Chinese restaurant right at the beginning of Main Road, Hesheng.

Those places have all been there since I was a kid, and I think will continue. Obviously, those restaurants that keep offering the best product, that keep attracting their customers, they will survive and thrive. The others will not, that’s the competitive restaurant trade in Cape Town and elsewhere.

So, you know, I think your piece describes the changing nature of the Sea Point property market. I don’t think there’s necessarily anything untoward, or anything unexpected, or anything unusual in it, if you think about very desirable neighbourhoods in successful cities around the world.

Kevin Bloom: Sure, except that Cape Town, as one of the world’s leading tourist destinations, is often compared to cities like Barcelona, one of the big-ticket destinations in the Global North. But unlike Cape Town, in order to protect the integrity of local communities — and more to the point, in order to ensure that long-term residents can continue to afford a life there — rent control has been a reality in Barcelona for more than 18 months now. Also, to address the housing crisis, Barcelona plans to phase out all short-term rentals by 2028. Does the City of Cape Town see Barcelona, in any way, as an example worth following?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: No.

Kevin Bloom: No, with no elaboration?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Well, there’s just a fundamental difference in context. Barcelona has 20-million overseas visitors every year. They have got more visitors in their busy month, which is June, than we have in an entire year. Cape Town has 1.5-million visitors in an entire year.

The other huge contextual difference between Barcelona and Cape Town, or Spain and South Africa, is that Spain has single-digit unemployment. South Africa has 36% unemployment. Even in Cape Town, where we have 21%, which is much lower than the rest of the country, it is still far too high — that number would be considered in Europe, or anywhere else, as crisis-level unemployment.

So our primary priority, our first and highest priority, must be getting people in to work and out of unemployment. And tourism is one of the best places in our economy that we can grow jobs. In Cape Town, overseas arrivals have been growing by 7% year-on-year for the past decade. Now imagine if our national economy was growing at 7% — unemployment would be halved, or more than halved. This one tiny section of our economy, overseas arrivals in Cape Town, we dare not mess with that. In fact, we should be encouraging further growth.

Workers in front of an apartment complex construction site in Sea Point, 09 September 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)
Workers in front of an apartment complex construction site in Sea Point on 9 September 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)

And yes, of course, all growth comes with pressures. There’s no such thing as a pressure-free growth scenario. But, the question is, those pressures that come with success, are they better or worse than the pressures that come in our society from widespread poverty and unemployment? And I argue, emphatically, that they are much, much better. So, I really want tourism to grow further. I want to grow that 1.5 million to three million. Because I know that it will put probably another 150,000 people in our city to work.

Kevin Bloom: Fair enough, but speaking of pressures, on the day our piece was published we were contacted by one of the directors of the acclaimed documentary Mother City, who told us that — despite all of nine official invitations — you have so far declined to attend a screening of the film. As you no doubt know, Mother City follows the fight for affordable housing in Cape Town’s “well-located” areas, with social activists demanding that the people who service the tourist economy — from restaurant workers to hotel staff to cleaners — finally be granted housing close to their places of work. In essence, it is a film about spatial apartheid; about the fact that the City of Cape Town seems uninterested in addressing the phenomenon. What are your comments?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Who contacted you?

Kevin Bloom: It was Pearlie Joubert.

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Okay, well, I’m not sure why Pearlie is saying that, because I have seen the film. I watched the film myself; they sent me a link to it, and I watched it. So I don’t need to attend an official screening in order to watch the film. And the film is a propaganda film. You know, it makes a particular argument from a very particular vantage point, and tries to provide a tacit endorsement for illegal land occupation, which we simply will never endorse.

We have done more in the last three years to release land for social housing in well-located parts of the city than in the 10 years prior to that combined. So we are committed to releasing land for social housing. We’ve got a number of projects. I think the number is now at about 12,000 units at various stages of development. Not all in Sea Point, obviously, but in well-located parts of the city.

So we have greatly accelerated our work in social housing. I’m not sure whether those adjectives are hers or yours — when you say things like “spatial apartheid” and “deliberate exclusion” [ed note — this last phrase was not used in the interview] — but I think that’s just kind of propaganda language that is no longer rooted in reality.

The fact is, it’s very difficult, practically, to make projects work when land is so expensive and you want to get rentals as affordable as possible. It’s really tough. So it’s not just a matter of flipping a switch and saying, now there shall be, by decree, all this cheap accommodation. It takes hard work. And we have undertaken that hard work. And as I say, we have accelerated more of those projects in the last three years than in the 10 years prior to that combined.

Kevin Bloom: Okay, thank you for that. So one of our interviewees for the piece was Bas Zuidberg, the interim chairperson of the Cape Town Collective Ratepayers’ Association. As a foreigner himself, Zuidberg notes that — in his estimation — more than half of the new property owners on the Atlantic Seaboard are probably international investors, who visit Cape Town for a month or two every year and, for the remainder of the time, either leave their properties empty or rent them out short-term. For Zuidberg, aside from removing stock from the long-term rental market, this is one of the factors that hollow out local communities, not only on the Atlantic Seaboard but also across the Deep South. Would you agree with that assessment? From your perspective, what are the upsides to unregulated foreign ownership?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Well, I just can’t comment on that data. It sounds extremely alarmist. I just don’t have any credible data with which to argue with [Zuidberg], and I’m not sure that he has any credible data in making that statement, it just sounds like an opinion. So do you know on what that is based?

Kevin Bloom: That’s based on his assessment, but there is a graph out there by a reputable property company that’s not far off his number [see below]. I would have assumed that you had more credible data, but I’ve seen the graph and I’ve heard Bas Zuidberg and then, you know, it’s also the experience of people on the street.

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Mm, well, you know, that’s all anecdotal. But look, international buyers who are coming here are mainly competing in the very high end of the market. So they are not hollowing out communities for middle-income Capetonians, they are not competing in the same property market at all. They are competing in the absolute top, top niche of the market, properties in general close to R10-million and well above that.

Again, I think that there is this simplistic analysis, and I hope that you are not falling into this as well, Kevin, that says because someone is coming here to buy a R25-million apartment, they are hollowing out a community. That is the absolute tiny pinprick niche of the Cape Town property market. This is a city of five million people, and my focus is on how we actually generate more and more resources so we can do more to assist those far outside of that pinprick niche, who need much better services and more help.

And so, for me, it’s actually a positive when we see people coming to buy very expensive properties here, because it allows us — and we have a very strong system of cross-subsidisation in Cape Town — so it allows us to deploy our resources, very deliberately and unapologetically, into poorer communities, as we are doing. And that was my one big quibble with your piece, which we must please come to.

Kevin Bloom: Sure, we will come to that in a few minutes. But first I want to return to the issue of the short-term rental market. When you look at new developments, like the one that knocked down my favourite local pub, there are tax breaks [see bottom of hyperlinked page] for investors who want to buy five apartments or more. The dozens of micro-apartments in just that one building, at 25 square metres of floor space, are not suitable for long-term living. I would be very surprised if a substantial percentage of the bulk buyers in that development weren’t foreign, as in, people who can access our cheap currency to enter the Airbnb market. So this is also how a local community is hollowed out, is it not?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Those tax breaks have nothing to do with the City, you will have to check with SARS. But on the short-term rental question, there is one thing that I do agree with. The fact is, if you are buying five apartments and letting them out full time, whether through Airbnb or whoever, you are running a hotel. And there I fully agree with those who have said that there must be an equal playing field between those businesses and hotel businesses.

And so we are doing an exercise right now, it’s under way, and several hundred [properties] have already been transferred onto the commercial tariff — so it’s a much higher level of city charges for commercial businesses than for residential homes. Meaning, yes, we are going to make sure that there is an equal playing field from a City perspective. Obviously, from a SARS perspective, they are still paying different rates of tax, if they haven’t declared that they are actually running a business. And of course we are happy to share our data with SARS, once we have completed our exercise.

Again, I just want to stress that I don’t think banning short-term rentals will work. I actually had this debate with the mayor of Barcelona. If you ban short-term rentals, where are your tourists going to stay? We have 1,5 million tourists who must be accommodated, and we really want that number to grow.

So speaking about the destruction of your favourite pub, all you will have is a further construction boom. New hotels would have to be built to accommodate all those tourists. In one way or another, you are still going to need to have a bed somewhere. And whether that’s in a hotel or in an apartment, they take up similar amounts of space in your city. The point I’m making is that they need to be paying similar rates of tax.

Kevin Bloom: Okay, thank you for that clarification from the City’s perspective. So your one major issue with our piece, you said, was that by placing “a small portion” of fixed services charges on property values, the City of Cape Town is by definition “trying to protect” low- and middle-income earners. You disagreed vehemently with our observation that rate increases have been placing an “unbearable burden” on this class of homeowner in the wealthier, sought-after suburbs. But still, our research shows that many lower- and middle-income ratepayers in these suburbs — particularly retirees in Sea Point and Green Point — have been getting desperate. After publication, in fact, a number of long-term residents of these suburbs let us know that they had been forced to relocate. What are we missing?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: Yes, so, let’s just go through this step by step. We run a very redistributive system where, again, quite unapologetically and deliberately, we redirect a huge proportion of our resources into basic infrastructure in rapidly growing, poorer communities. And so when we design a budget, the question is how we share the load among all the residents in the city. In our budget, we assign 18% of a homeowner’s rates to fixed charges, with 82% assigned to variable, consumption-based charges. So to base the fixed charges on property values means that, by definition, people in lower-income areas with lower property values are protected.

Now, there’s no perfect model when you are trying to design a tariff. Obviously, when you design a tariff based on property values, there are going to be some people who are negatively affected, like those with a high property value but low income. Again, property value is not a perfect proxy for income.

And so we asked what we could do to protect those people in particular, and mostly they are pensioners. We decided to raise our pensioner income level from R18,000 two years ago to R27,000 this year — a massive raise, by far the most inclusive income threshold in South Africa, the next best is Johannesburg at R21,000. So that means any pensioner earning less than R27,000 can have all of the increases rebated back, it won’t affect them.

An open excavation at the construction site of a new apartment complex on Sea Point Main Road, 09 September 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)
An open excavation at the construction site of a new apartment complex on Sea Point Main Road on 9 September 2025. (Photo: David Harrison)

Of course, for those pensioners earning more than R27,000 a month, you have to ask two questions. First, do they require a state subsidy? Second, with 82% of their bill consumption-based, don’t they still have a good measure of control?

Overall, although difficult choices have to be made when designing a budget for five million people, I think it cannot be disputed that the huge majority of low-income earners in Cape Town have been protected.

Kevin Bloom: Perhaps that’s true, or perhaps it requires more reporting. Either way, as a final question, there is an international phenomenon that’s surely applicable to the City of Cape Town.

About a month ago, as a way in to our question, the New York Times ran a piece about “wealthy developers” who had been meeting to “plot the defeat” of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party nominee for New York mayor. Mamdani, as I’m sure you’re aware, is running on the ticket of making New York affordable again, through policies such as rent freezes, free buses and City-run grocery stores. His agenda to tackle the housing crisis is perceived, perhaps correctly, as a big threat to New York’s investor class.

Would you agree that a similar dynamic exists in Cape Town, where a select group of developers and investors are making out like bandits while exorbitant living costs are foisted onto everyone else? Also, you happen to be in the fortunate position of having no real political competition in Cape Town. But going forward, would you align yourself more with Mamdani’s position than with the position of Andrew Cuomo, his pro-investor class adversary?

Geordin Hill-Lewis: I think rent controls are one of the fastest ways to destroy a city, other than by war. Rent controls will guarantee that city buildings turn into slums, because landlords will simply stop looking after them. And there is a huge international literature on the utterly disastrous impact of things like rent control. So I think it’s a really, really bad policy, and I would never support it, because it completely removes the incentive to look after your property asset.

Just look at downtown Port Elizabeth [ed note — renamed Gqeberha], where the huge majority of properties are owned by a handful of owners — because the City has been in such steep decline, they cannot achieve any desirable rentals from there, and therefore have just stopped looking after those buildings. And then you get into this self-reinforcing terrible cycle, like you also see in downtown Johannesburg, where the whole city very quickly falls apart.

So, again, these issues that you are bringing up are the pressure of success, and they are better than the pressures of failure. But they are pressures nevertheless. I don’t like to demonise entrepreneurs. You know, I think that by definition, prices would be much higher if there was no new supply coming onto the market. That’s a mathematical fact, an economic fact.

Of course there are, as with everything, developers who get up to no good, there are bad corporate citizens. And the City has very rigorous and strict processes that deal with them, including going to get demolition orders in the court. But in general, these are an entrepreneurial class of people who are providing for a demand in the market, who are helping somewhat to ameliorate the pressures on prices by meeting the supply.

They are also providing a huge number of jobs. You know, the Presidency put out a report showing that 17% of all construction in South Africa is currently taking place in Cape Town. If you consider that Cape Town only accounts for 9% of South Africa’s GDP, that means that we are punching at nearly double our weight in job creation in the construction industry. That, I think, is something to celebrate — because again, Kevin, I really want to stress that our most important priority in South Africa is getting people out of unemployment and in to work. DM

Oct 13, 2025, 09:16 PM

KB should be assisted by an objective urban economist who could look through KB’s partisan, nostalgic, shallow social justice lenses and provide hard information to illustrate the realities of incomes, affordability, development costs, bank finance and selling prices. The urban economist should also check KB ‘s graph and point out that it suggests there are no South Africans in the areas in question - only foreigners with residency and those without - clearly nonsense!

Francois Kemp Oct 14, 2025, 10:12 AM

While I agree the debate could use some academic informed perspective, take another look at the x-axis on the graph - the bars together add up to the % of foreign owners. So Bakoven looks like about 40% local ownership.

Oct 14, 2025, 12:15 PM

not total ownership. the graph is only showing purchases in 2023 and 2024 (presumably a small subset of total properties). so the local ownership will be much higher. but it does highlight a trend of areas increasingly seeing large numbers of foreign buyers.

Craig Mason-Jones Oct 14, 2025, 06:21 AM

"I just don’t have any credible data with which to argue" replies the mayor. Knowing _who_ is buying properties in the city should be an important part of the mayor's job, otherwise he doesn't know whether he is running a city for South African's, or for Russian oligarchs...

Oct 14, 2025, 12:33 PM

You're completely correct -- if the mayor of a 5-million residents city does not know who is buying properties in "his" city, he's failing miserably!

Thandi Wille Oct 14, 2025, 01:48 PM

Sure - but only the deeds office can collect that data, and it doesn't - it should...

Ja Tre Oct 23, 2025, 09:02 AM

Deeds Office records are VERY easily accessible online.

v l Oct 14, 2025, 06:59 AM

Wow. To claim that “spatial apartheid” - a literal, historical policy - is propaganda term is absolutely wild. Anyone with working eyes and a brain can see spatial apartheid persists in our city. I guess one way not to fix problems is to refuse to admit they exist in the first place. Deeply disappointed to see this adversarial, easily disproven take from the mayor.

v l Oct 14, 2025, 07:43 AM

And just to add - it seems a classic politician strategy to count on people being uninformed. But some of us are informed. We know the city owns land - almost 2,000 parcels. This land is hugely undervalued. So to repeat this line that “land is expensive” and that’s why social housing is so hard to realise - it’s nonsense.

Harold Rundle Oct 14, 2025, 08:55 AM

The mayor wins this debate, hands down! Sensible answers to loaded questions by the interviewers who clearly entered this debate with an agenda to tell rather than hear.

Kristin Bailey Oct 15, 2025, 05:27 AM

Agreed.

Glyn Morgan Oct 18, 2025, 03:30 PM

I agree. He seems to think that there is “spatial apartheid” in CT! Take a look at a random suburb, say Pinelands. There, if you are looking honestly, is a most racially mixed place that you can find. Check Milnertio, Muizenburg ++++ Cape Town is MULTIRACIST.

Hari Seldon Oct 14, 2025, 09:43 AM

Tourist = $ = jobs &amp; infrastructure in poor areas. The main issue is unemployment - a priority for CT. Tourism is the main driver of jobs in CT. Tourists dont want to walk around a city centre (where most of the attractions are) at risk of being robbed, walking past slums, litter &amp; homeless living on the street. The rights of a few thousand do not trump the rights of 100s of 1000's whose jobs depend on tourism. CoCT cannot really fix spatial apartheid without killing tourism.

Oct 14, 2025, 12:34 PM

"The rights of a few thousand"?? More like the rights of way more than a million, if not 2 or 3!

Hari Seldon Oct 14, 2025, 03:54 PM

How are going to accommodate a few million in the city centre Mike - have you been to cape town - the centre is bounded by mountain and sea. The most that could be accommodated would be maybe 10,000 or so if housing was built. The main spatial issue is transport and the national gov controls the rail network. Better building rental stock for tourists in central cape town and taking rail over from national.

Keith Wilson Oct 14, 2025, 07:28 AM

Sorry, but if this was meant to demonise Hill-Lewis or the DA, it failed horribly IMO.

Kobus Ross Oct 14, 2025, 08:49 AM

I strongly agree, Keith. At least someone has a grasp of the economic realities.

Lucius Casca Oct 14, 2025, 02:17 PM

Yup, he at least seems to have his head on straight.. It's strange that the KBs of the world want to restrict legal foreign ownership on one hand but on the other champion for unrestricted rights/access to illegal foreigners - just never a sensible middle.

Kristin Bailey Oct 15, 2025, 05:30 AM

Agreed

Colin McClarty Oct 14, 2025, 07:42 AM

Meanwhile, our monthly utility( southern suburbs) bills keep going up! Currently way higher than my bond repayment used to be.

Oct 14, 2025, 12:22 PM

you made too good an investment in non-liquid assets and made so much wealth (property value) that you can no longer "afford" to maintain the asset. this is tricky. if you want to remain where you are, you need to be able to afford to live there - presumably you once were able to. but the thing is, if you sold your property and bought a property similar in value to the price you paid for your current property, you'd make a huge profit. you can't have your cake and eat it.

Rod MacLeod Oct 14, 2025, 08:14 AM

"Eppur si muove" - and yet it moves - the phrase attributed to Galileo Galilei who muttered it under his breath after being forced by the Inquisition to recant his belief that the Earth orbits the sun. To paraphrase - "And yet it works" when critics try to get us to say that the DA's Cape Town is failing. Stop with the CA witch hunt, OK? Focus on the things you should fix - Port Elizabeth [ed note — renamed Gqeberha], Johannesburg and every other town and city not in the Western Cape.

gfogell Oct 14, 2025, 05:26 PM

I've just come back to CT from a week in Jozie and surrounds. OMG! It gets worse every time I go. Things work here. Potholes get fixed. Water leaks get repaired (I saw one leak in Joburg running unchecked for a whole week). Traffic signals work. No, CT isn't perfect, but there's much that other SA cities could learn from it (if they didn't misuse funds or actually spent the conditional grants instead of having them taken back because they weren't used).

Oct 14, 2025, 08:37 AM

'Spatial apartheid' must be eliminated as a 'rich vs poor' city concept. Cape Town needs to address its low-income gangster riddled areas with focus and vigour. It can be done with private corporate input and involvement to reduce costs but it will still be expensive so the 'high costs' whining brigade must desist and accept that the city will benefit in the long run. Columbia's once gangster infested city Medellín is a prime example of this being achievable. Check it out.

A Concerned Citizen Oct 21, 2025, 09:48 AM

SA Police Service is managed nationally and by an ANC Minister. There is very little incentive to help assist the City of Cape Town in fixing the only social issue that the ANC can still bash the DA with. Voters should be educated on how government works, and who is actually responsible for policing.

Denny Moffatt Oct 14, 2025, 09:04 AM

Hill Lewis is absolutely correct. The journalist is digging around trying to create a story, that isn’t there. Bloom should spend DM’s time more efficiently. Mayors should be judged, and the main criteria will be economic growth and job creation. It is a task made more difficult by the influx of thousands of job seekers monthly. The City has tools, and is using them in that commercial tariffs are applied. CT is not a socialist structure. Look at JHB.

hunterjo Oct 14, 2025, 09:09 AM

"...to release land for social housing in well-located parts of the city." Yet the city's Masi LSDF proposes acquiring productive private property, the Lochiel Smallholdings adjacent to Masi, creating a buffer zone of poverty. In the LSDF, govt-owned sites were rejected because wealthy neighbours might object, while objections from LSH residents are dismissed. Spatial integration requires courage to place social housing where it will challenge segregation—on vacant public land.

William Dryden Oct 14, 2025, 09:24 AM

I totally agree with A Rosebank Ratepayer, the interview was purely to put the DA in a bad light, it appears from KB that the marginal people should be given free housing and forget about developing Cape Town.

bevc Oct 14, 2025, 09:26 AM

Th Economist magazine consistently points to studies that show the effective way to tackle a housing crisis is to build more houses. Shortened Quote - "On paper Sweden’s system of rent controls ...is the strictest in the world ..with rents as much as 50% below the market...: in central Stockholm the average wait is 20 years... Those lucky enough to have a flat refuse to move. In 2021 a court case revealed that a woman paid SKr2.4m, or $220,000, for a black-market contract for an apartment

Rob Alexander Oct 14, 2025, 09:28 AM

Mr Bloom begins by saying "In a cordial but combative interview ....". Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

Kristin Bailey Oct 15, 2025, 06:25 AM

Indeed And the picture that was included says more about the author than the subject

Caroline Rich Oct 14, 2025, 09:36 AM

I find it perplexing that there is this continuous agenda to demonize the COCT. I wish all the naysayers would do their homework properly to see what is actually being done here to redress historical issues and support the poor. Yes, property is expensive, but as Hill-Lewis alluded to, this is a sign of a successful city. As he mentioned it is a worldwide phenomenon. All the money collected in fixed charges the municipality is used wisely, and that is why things work here!

MT Wessels Oct 14, 2025, 05:40 PM

Well, look at the response. If DM attacked any other city in the country there would have been no response, because nobody who reads the DM either cares or thinks they'll be heard or that there's a point. Attacking the city that is not-prefect-but-still-100%-better than the rest gets a reaction. This is the problem of the left everywhere: consumed in marginal, petty infighting they get eaten alive by a conservative/facist agenda that targets the big issues in simplistic fashion. QED

Michele Rivarola Oct 14, 2025, 09:59 AM

So you want a city that works but are not prepared to pay for it. I live in Buffalo City where I pay the highest rand for rand property rates yet nothing works and would gladly exchange my city for yours, you should rather count yourselves lucky with what you have. Btw if the influx into CT is greater than the increase in income without a corresponding increase in grant funding how do you expect CT to fund equal expansion of services? I see many critics but no solutions

Johann Eybers Oct 14, 2025, 10:20 AM

You are absolutely correct. And the fact that National Government shortchange the Western Cape on a proportional basis in relation to other provinces does not help. I lived in CT for 8 years and recently moved back to my property on Pretoria. If it was not for business reasons, I would move back tomorrow. But it seems the socialist attitude of one class (poor) still appeals to some.

Confucious Says Oct 14, 2025, 10:31 AM

Best run metro in Africa, let alone SA, and some idiot has a complaint. It's the best run metro for a reason. Here we go again- just because someone doesn't agree with something, it's now evil, or has evil intent.

alexisschofield Oct 14, 2025, 10:49 AM

He forgets that the people he is so dismissive of are the people who vote. I don’t see people who are forced to move out of their neighbourhoods to make way for wealthy Europeans sharing his perspective.

Oct 14, 2025, 12:31 PM

they've become too wealthy to pay the rates. what a windfall! the property is now so valuable that you're struggling to afford the rates. imagine the property values tanking, and rates dropping accordingly. you'd be way poorer. and probably wishing the property price would increase. the day my property is valued beyond my means to live in, is the day i cash in on the jackpot. i relocate to a cheaper area (where someone else complains of rich people (me!) buying housing stock).

alexisschofield Oct 15, 2025, 07:13 AM

I’m talking about people who rent. Not the wealthy can afford to buy in Cape Town

Jill Strelitz Oct 14, 2025, 11:27 AM

My key issue with the position taken by Kevin bloom, in his first article, is that there are no facts provided to back up his claims. He talks about gentrification, the war on the working-class, pushing out middle-income earners and hollowing out communities. Where did the working class live in Sea Point? How many of them and middle-income earners have had to leave because of new buildings going up? The new buildings going up are creating additional stock .

Jill Strelitz Oct 14, 2025, 11:58 AM

Property values increase in suburbs that are well-managed through Community Improvement Districts, as is the case in Sea Point. And a consequence is increased rates and rentals. And the increased rates help cross-subsidise Council services in poorer areas. This is the property market at work. Businesses have closed down but not always because of demolitions. Some were already in a bad way and others, such as Cozco, have flourished after re-establishing in the upgraded prperty.

Robbed Blind Oct 14, 2025, 12:52 PM

I always expect DM to speak truth to power. Obviously there is a crisis of unaffordability in Cape Town. But the extent to which several of these questions were loaded, makes it seem like it was intended as a hit piece. And I think in most cases the mayor defended his positions well. The biggest issue is the percentage of foreign buyers, it’s a shame the journalist couldn’t back up their numbers on the day because I would have liked to hear an answer to that graph.

Linda Horsfield Horsfield Oct 14, 2025, 03:35 PM

According to StatsSA property prices in Cape Town increased by 19% since 2010. Property prices declined by 21% in City of Johannesburg over the same time period - but despite collapsing infrastructure, extended water outages, sewerage overflows and potholed roads due to INCOMPETENCE - NOT aging infrastructure my City of Joburg rates and utilities have increased by more than double the inflation rate every year! The ANC have turned former upper middle class suburbs in Joburg into Kyalitsha

D'Esprit Dan Oct 14, 2025, 03:41 PM

When I was in the army in Cape Town, I used to go to Sea Point sometimes to the old King's Hotel to play pool and drink beer. It was an absolute dump, as was much of the area around it. The nearby residents, in concert with the local authorities and police, got together and slowly but surely got rid of the drug and prostitute culture, and the area is now thriving - unattended, it would've resembled Hillbrow today. The hotel is decent, the Spar is superb and plenty restaurants (except Ari's).

MT Wessels Oct 14, 2025, 05:55 PM

I lived in Seapoint 30 years ago. Oh it was cheap alright, because it was a dump, tussen-die-boere-en-die-hoere, the druggies and the boarded up shops. Sure, there were some great little spots to hang nostalgic hat on (Ari's, Cafe Erte, Watney's, Lincoln Chicken, Cuppa Neros, Charlie Parkers), but if hanging out at pool tables with the caps &amp; plumber's crack types is your thing then there many left in the 'burbs. Let investment in, gentrify and use the income to build a better city for all.

Lee Baumann Oct 14, 2025, 09:02 PM

After 18 years in JHB, we moved down to Cape Town 2 years ago! We are so happy to pay the high rates&amp;taxes here because things are just working in the city! If there are potholes, we logged a call via the city’s functioning service portal. Soon it will be fixed! In JHB, we paid and paid but no basic services! Every time we travel back to JHB, road situation gets deteriorating. Has anyone tried to log a service request via JHB city portal? There is no such thing or such service in JHB ..

Patrick Veermeer Oct 14, 2025, 09:36 PM

I'm a DA member. BUT, I am extremely wary about political parties that get entrenched in the way it has happened in CT. While I am satisfied overall that the DA are competent city managers, they need to be scrutinised as much as the ANC. Yes, CT is successful (in relative SA terms), and tourism is a major contributor. But the property market has been distorted by the city's rebate system, instituted prior to the 2010 WC. ALL the current developments in the city are beneficiaries. Go figure!

Mr Captured Oct 15, 2025, 11:49 AM

Kev-boy is just p!ssed that someone pushed back on his opinion. It is always easy when you have the pen (or online platform) to insinuate things about people who disagree with you.

Barry Tyson Oct 15, 2025, 12:16 PM

Of course spatial apartheid is a real thing in Cape Town - just look at the race of 90pc of the people caught in the daily N2 traffic jams who spend hours of their day commuting. Which is expensive and tiring and time-consuming. Yesterday I caught the train from Fish Hoek to Cape Town at rush hour - it was clean, safe, on time and cost R12! Now if Transnet could just get their act together on the Northern line it would alleviate some of problems faced by those forced to live miles out of town.

Glyn Morgan Oct 15, 2025, 02:39 PM

Without monied development CT would turn into a city like Jo'burg in a flash. If Cape Town is such a terrible city, just why are thousands of poorer people moving in every day? Because all those rich people need the services of the poorer people. That gives the poorer people employment.

Ja Tre Oct 23, 2025, 10:01 AM

Because those very “poorer people” are being pushed to the outskirts of the city; living in deteriorating conditions, earning meagre wages, and providing the labour that sustains the comfort of the wealthy. Their migration is not a sign of opportunity, but of survival within an economic system that benefits the rich while trapping the poor in perpetual service on the urban periphery.

Living Wage for all Oct 17, 2025, 09:36 PM

Thank you, Equal Education (EE), the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC), and Ndifuna Ukwazi for evidence-backed arguments: "Joint statement: Open letter to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis" 17 Oct 2025 [URLs not allowed, thus just the heading, letter to be found via search engine]