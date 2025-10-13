Lekker Brekker Monday: Chutney & raisin muffins

A basic muffin mix is endlessly adaptable. My core mixture consists of 2 cups of flour, 1 cup of milk and 2 eggs. Other than a little baking powder and salt, and some sugar (optional, depending on the specific recipe), it’s the additional ingredients that make the difference.

Because there’s one cup of milk in it, rather than two, there’s room for something else wet. This time, I decided to add some of Mrs Ball’s beloved chutney. But they needed more than this local relish. I had about half a cup of seedless raisins in a packet in the fridge door, and they seemed ideal for these muffins.

Raisins are such an essential “Cape” ingredient, and to pair them with good old Mrs Ball’s seemed almost kismetic. Some things just belong together.

I think it’s a good idea to smear some chutney on the bits of muffin when you break them off to eat them — preferably while still hot, fresh from the oven.

Tony’s chutney and raisin muffins

(Makes 6 large muffins)

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

¼ cup castor sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup Mrs H.S. Ball’s Chutney

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup full cream milk

½ cup seedless raisins

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Spray a large (six-pack) muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a bowl, whisk the sifted flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the sugar.

In a second bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in the milk and stir in the chutney.

Fold the dry mixture into this.

Fold in the raisins.

Fill the muffin cavities up equally. This batch filled six cavities almost to the top.

Bake in the preheated 200°C oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick. It should come out clean.

Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then shake the pan very gently to loosen them.

Remove them to a wire rack.

Serve with butter and a dab of chutney. DM

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award, in 2021 and 2023.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.