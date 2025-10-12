Quinton de Kock on his return to the Proteas — ‘I missed playing for the country’

When the Proteas squads for the white-ball matches against Pakistan and Namibia were announced last month, one name jumped out.

Quinton de Kock had not featured in a Proteas squad announcement for more than a year. Many thought that the swashbuckling left-handed batter had played his last match for South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup last year, which South Africa lost by seven runs.

De Kock never officially retired from the shortest format of cricket internationally. But, having taken up more franchise opportunities globally and having retired from 50-over cricket at the conclusion of the Cricket World Cup in 2023, it was assumed that he had.

The 32-year-old didn’t try to dispel it either, choosing to play no domestic cricket in South Africa – an unofficial process of being ruled out of selection for international cricket. The Proteas were outstanding at the World Cup in India before falling short at the semifinal stage against eventual champions Australia.

The naturally gifted cricketer had unexpectedly announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021 already, at 28. His reason then was to spend more time with his family, having started a young family with his wife.

De Kock had been raking in money with franchise cricket all over the world in recent years, playing in the Caribbean, America and India.

So why come back after walking away following the World Cup heartbreaks?

“Time away from the team,” De Kock explained to Daily Maverick. “I had been playing for the team for a decade-plus and by the time I retired I was quite tired of representing the country and the team and everything that comes with being a Protea.

“I think just over time, away from the team, I slowly started missing playing for the country.”

Reason for return

The wicketkeeper and batter has no deep philosophical reason for returning to represent South Africa now. He just picked up the phone one evening – when the Proteas were competing in a white-ball series against Australia in August – and called head coach Shukri Conrad.

He told Conrad he was available to play white-ball cricket for South Africa again. A month later, he was back in the international ring.

Quinton de Kock of Barbados Royals hits a four during their Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on 12 September 2025. (Photo: Randy Brooks / CPL T20 via Getty Images)

“To be fair, I don’t actually have a reason,” De Kock said about his return. “I just spent a long time thinking about it, but was more on the unsure side than the sure side. I spoke to a couple of people that I trust.

“I don’t know, one night I just decided, let me just phone Shuks and just see where his head is at. And that was it. That’s literally how it came by.

“So there was nothing about it or a specific time. It just happened over time, I guess.”

De Kock’s desperation for a World Cup trophy was evident in the way he batted at the 2023 Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2024.

He was South Africa’s leading run scorer in both tournaments, finishing as the third-highest run scorer overall in 2023 with four centuries in 10 innings. Last year he finished as the fourth-highest overall in the Caribbean and America.

His yearning for that global trophy hasn’t let up with his time away from the side. “I’d love to do something like that with the team,” De Kock said.

“I obviously had my fair share – I’ve given it a try. I’ve come short multiple times. But I think that because I’m still young enough, I can do it.”

There is another T20 World Cup at the start of next year in India and Sri Lanka, as well as a home World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

Conrad has said that De Kock’s spot is not guaranteed in either side, but strong performances when given the opportunity, like against Pakistan, will stand him in good stead for a place in the squad.

“I can still give it a chance, whether there’s space for me or not. I’d obviously love to,” De Kock said.

“There are a couple of events coming up in the next couple of years and if they select me, then I’ll happily try to do my best to get over the line for the team.”

Batting rhythm

De Kock’s batting form has been inconsistent for the past year in franchise cricket, despite his statement that his rhythm at the crease feels great.

“I think I’m still batting really well,” De Kock said. “The rhythm to my batting has probably felt its best over the last two or three years. Whether I’ve been scoring runs or not scoring runs, I still feel good.”

Quinton de Kock, playing for the Barbados Royals, during the Caribbean Premier League match against Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the same grounds on 17 September 2024. (Photo: Randy Brooks / CPL T20 via Getty Images)

In eight innings for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 earlier this year, De Kock scored only 159 runs at an average of 19.87 and a strike rate of 115.21. He didn’t fare much better in the Indian Premier League a few months later, scoring 152 at an average of 21.71 and striking at 129.91 in the same number of innings.

In last month’s Caribbean Premier League, he managed 208 in nine innings at 23.11 while striking at 118.85.

At the Major League Cricket in America in the middle of the year, the hard-hitting opening batter found some form, smacking 373 runs in 12 innings at an average of 31.08 and an improved strike rate of 142.91.

“I don’t know what it is. I can’t tell you. I can’t put a finger on it,” De Kock said about his variable form.

“But I’ve been feeling really good. I feel pretty fit at the moment. I still think I have enough experience and I still think I’m good enough to represent the team on an international stage.”

The maverick cricketer, who made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2014, will be granted that opportunity against Namibia and Pakistan. If he grabs at it as well as he did 11 years ago, he will be back in the reckoning for a regular spot in the team again and vying for a shot at World Cup glory. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R35.