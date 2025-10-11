The Weekend Wrap
MPs grill KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and SA’s prized squid gets exported while locals must settle for imports.
As MPs started grilling KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party once again turned its attention to President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting the political nature of Parliament’s ad hoc committee.
By Suné Payne
The Russian-made Ilyushin cargo planes spotted flying in and out of Waterkloof have been chartered by the South African National Department of Defence.
By Darren Olivier and Peter Fabricius
High prices mean the best calamari is sold overseas and local plates get second-rate quality.
By Ed Stoddard
The world has lost faith with the US dollar. The age of trust in the American empire is over. Looking across the global economy it is not clear that there is any one better alternative. Gold, and bitcoin, are perhaps the best alternatives.
By Natale Labia
Experts explain the price increases for cricket bats made from English willow.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
As facial recognition becomes a fixture of modern life, questions about consent, privacy, and how it affects even the youngest members of society are growing louder.
By Joanne Orlando
A lightbulb moment in the company of a Cape Town chef who’s been in the city’s kitchens for decades casts light on the dearth of local dishes on restaurant menus.
By Tony Jackman
The Tramp turns the life, lusts, career and liberal politics of a cinematic superstar into an absorbing work of entertainment.
By Keith Bain
A massive fire has destroyed large parts of Namibia’s Etosha National Park, affecting not only the park’s ecology but also the lives of those who live in the area.
By Ernst Calitz
