Daily Maverick

The Weekend Wrap

MPs grill KZN police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and SA’s prized squid gets exported while locals must settle for imports.

Mkhwanazi faces firing squad in Parliament as MPs try to score points

As MPs started grilling KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party once again turned its attention to President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting the political nature of Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

By Suné Payne

Mkhwanazi faces firing squad in Parliament as MPs try to score points

As MPs started grilling KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the uMkhonto Wesizwe party once again turned its attention to President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting the political nature of Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

By Suné Payne

South Africans have their eyes peeled for Russians in the sky

The Russian-made Ilyushin cargo planes spotted flying in and out of Waterkloof have been chartered by the South African National Department of Defence.

By Darren Olivier and Peter Fabricius

SA’s prized squid is exported while locals must eat cheap imports

High prices mean the best calamari is sold overseas and local plates get second-rate quality.

By Ed Stoddard

Gold prices surge, but is this bull market here to stay as investors reassess opportunities?

The world has lost faith with the US dollar. The age of trust in the American empire is over. Looking across the global economy it is not clear that there is any one better alternative. Gold, and bitcoin, are perhaps the best alternatives.

By Natale Labia

Seeing the wood for the trees — the myth behind pricey cricket bats

Experts explain the price increases for cricket bats made from English willow.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

How safe is your face? The pros and cons of having facial recognition everywhere

As facial recognition becomes a fixture of modern life, questions about consent, privacy, and how it affects even the youngest members of society are growing louder.

By Joanne Orlando

How safe is your face? The pros and cons of having facial recognition everywhere

As facial recognition becomes a fixture of modern life, questions about consent, privacy, and how it affects even the youngest members of society are growing louder.

By Joanne Orlando

Meet the chef who quietly cooked through Cape Town's culinary transformation

A lightbulb moment in the company of a Cape Town chef who’s been in the city’s kitchens for decades casts light on the dearth of local dishes on restaurant menus.

By Tony Jackman

Daily Mini Crossword Quickie

Play here.

Take a musical journey unveiling Charlie Chaplin’s complex legacy and unyielding spirit in The Tramp

The Tramp turns the life, lusts, career and liberal politics of a cinematic superstar into an absorbing work of entertainment.

By Keith Bain

Stinging criticism after ‘preventable’ week-long fire at Etosha National Park threatens biodiversity, livelihoods

A massive fire has destroyed large parts of Namibia’s Etosha National Park, affecting not only the park’s ecology but also the lives of those who live in the area.

By Ernst Calitz

Subscribe to First Thing to receive the Weekend Wrap in your inbox every Sunday morning.

If you value the work our journalists do and want to support Daily Maverick, consider becoming a Maverick Insider.

Support DM