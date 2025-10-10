Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

US to deploy 200 troops to Israel for Gaza task force, no operations in Gaza

The United States will deploy up to 200 troops to Israel to establish a task force to support stabilisation efforts in Gaza, but no Americans are expected to be deployed into the Palestinian enclave, U.S. officials said on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump holds cabinet meeting in Washington US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum (2-L) speaks during a Cabinet Meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 October 2025. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, which includes the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
Reuters
By Reuters
10 Oct 2025
Facebook
0

The US military's Central Command will stand up the task force, known as the Civil-Military Coordination Center, or CMCC, one of the officials said.

The CMCC's job will be to facilitate the flow of assistance into Gaza, including security assistance and humanitarian aid, officials said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a social media post that the U.S. personnel will be tasked with monitoring the Gaza agreement in Israel and will work with other international forces on the ground.

Two officials, whospoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. troops would be the core of the CMCC, but it would also include representatives from Egypt's military, Qatar, Turkey and probably the United Arab Emirates.

The officials said the joint control center would coordinate with Israeli forces and other security forces to avoid clashes.

"No US's troops are intended to go into Gaza," said one of the officials.

One of the officials said the American troops being deployed would have expertise in planning, security, logistics and engineering.

The officials said it is hoped the Gaza deal, once set into motion, will cool tensions in the region and create conditions for negotiations on more normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations.

US President Donald Trump in his first term brokered what are known as the Abraham Accords, normalization deals between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

The officials said Saudi Arabia is a candidate for such an agreement with Israel, as are Indonesia, Mauritania, Algeria, Syria and Lebanon.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Phil Stewart and Ismail Shakil; editing by Diane Craft, Cynthia Osterman and Michael Perry)

Comments

Scroll down to load comments...