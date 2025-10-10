Peru Congress summoned to debate impeaching unpopular president

Boluarte, 63, is deeply disliked, with approval ratings between 2% and 4%, following accusations she has illicitly profited from her office and she is responsible for lethal crackdowns on protests in favour of her predecessor.

She denies any wrongdoing.

Should she be removed from her post, it would continue a revolving door of leaders in the Andean nation, which has had six presidents since 2018. Four ex-leaders are behind bars.

Earlier on Thursday, lawmakers from across the political spectrum presented four motions to remove Boluarte, the latest in a series of so far unsuccessful motions that come as the country prepares for elections next April.

A session was called for 9 p.m. (0200 GMT).

To advance, at least 52 lawmakers must vote in favor of the motion before it is debated in a separate session, which will decide whether or not the motion can proceed. To impeach Boluarte would require 87 votes.

Boluarte would also be summoned to defend herself.

Two motions, which cited corruption accusations and a rise in crime and extortion, were signed by 34 and 33 lawmakers, respectively. Some lawmakers signed multiple motions, but the latest push to remove Boluarte is notable for the participation of conservative parties that have historically supported her.

These include Rafael Lopez's Popular Renewal and Keiko Fujimori's Popular Force. Both political heavyweights are expected to stand for president in 2026.

An analysis by El Comercio newspaper found that as of Thursday 98 lawmakers were prepared to support an impeachment motion, though how they will vote is not clear.

Another analysis found the leaders of 12 of 13 political blocs supported impeachment.

"The only way of moving forwards is Dina Boluarte's impeachment," Congresswoman Susel Paredes said in a post on X. "Various blocs agree and that's why the motion has now been presented."

A HISTORY OF TURMOIL

Should Boluarte leave before her term ends next July, she is expected to be succeeded by the head of Peru's also deeply unpopular Congress, Jose Jeri. Peru does not currently have a vice president.

She came to power in December 2022 as her predecessor President Pedro Castillo, under whom she had served as vice president, was ousted and arrested after he attempted to dissolve Congress.

Castillo's removal was met with months of widespread, deadly protests particularly in rural Andean and Indigenous communities, and rights groups have accused Boluarte's government of using excessive force to repress the protests.

She also became embroiled in allegations of illicit enrichment involving undeclared assets and Rolex watches. In July, she decided to double her salary.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kylie Madry, Bill Berkrot and Christian Schmollinger)