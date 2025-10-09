Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza. Trump has made no secret of the fact that he wants the Nobel, saying he “deserves” it and that “Everyone says” he should get it. What do you think: Is he a contender? And should he be? Share your thoughts on Daily Maverick Connect.
Have your say
Does Donald Trump deserve the Nobel Peace Prize?
Donald Trump believes he should get the Nobel Peace Prize. The 2025 prize is set to be awarded on Friday, 10 October.
US President Donald Trump during a roundtable on Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. Trump instructed members of his cabinet to move to declare Antifa a foreign terrorist organization at an event that highlighted his efforts to crack down on the loose collective of far left-wing groups. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images