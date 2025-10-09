'Animal Walk' in Paris, and more from around the world

A chick rides on a chicken's back across a puddle on October 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The National Hurricane Center announced that Florida will experience potential flooding rain through the weekend as it watches a new area off the coast of South Florida for possible tropical development. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey picks pumpkins at Cairnie Fruit Farm with carers from Fife Young Carers alongside local MP Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie on October 07, 2025 in Cupar, Scotland. Ed Davey visits the constituency of East Fife following the death of its former MP and Liberal Democrat Leader, Menzies Campbell. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Orla O'Dwyer and the Lions sing the team song after winning the AFLW Round 8 match between Gold Coast Suns and Brisbane Lions at People First Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) Siya Kolisi poses for a selfie with members of the crowd as he celebrates following the team's victory during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Silver medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Team Great Britain celebrates following the Men’s High Jump - T64 Final during day eight of the World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 04, 2025 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) A protester stands in the haze from a smoke grenade outside of a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 04, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The facility has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration and his announcement that he will be sending National Guard troops into Portland. A federal judge is currently hearing Oregon’s case against sending troops into the city, and a decision is expected on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Shadow Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Jenrick, speaks on day three of the Conservative Party conference on October 7, 2025 in Manchester, England. Kemi Badenoch goes into her first conference as party leader with current polling putting the Conservative Party in fourth place behind Reform, Labour and the Liberal Democrats (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) A Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat shouts at a vigil and protest for Palestine outside of Columbia University on October 7, 2025 in New York City. It has been two years since the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas-led fighters launched a multipronged assault on Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting about 250. Negotiations to finalize a peace deal based on President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan are currently underway in Egypt. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) A delegate wears a Make Britain Great Again baseball cap on day two of the Conservative party conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 06, 2025 in Manchester, England. Kemi Badenoch goes into her first conference as party leader with current polling putting the Conservative Party in fourth place behind Reform, Labour and the Liberal Democrats. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Israelis celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have reached a deal for the release all hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The agreement was reached early on Thursday after several days of indirect negotiations between the warring sides in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio he said was regarding Middle East peace talks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump’s administration held the roundtable to discuss the anti-fascist Antifa movement after signing an executive order designating it as a “domestic terrorist organization”. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Alma Shahaf, an Israeli soldier, mourns at a memorial for a friend killed at the Nova festival on the 2nd anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks on October 07, 2025 in Re'im, Israel. Various commemorations took place around Israel to mark the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks in Israel and the Gaza border area on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Forensics continue to work at the scene of the attack near the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on October 3, 2025 in Manchester, England. On Thursday morning a stabbing and car attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Manchester suburb of Crumpsall left two people dead and four others hospitalized. The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, and was declared a terrorist incident by police. The suspected attacker was shot dead by police at the scene. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Tourists enjoy sunset at Selong Belanak beach on October 07, 2025 in Lombok, Indonesia. Lombok's tourism industry is booming as Indonesia's second most popular destination after Bali. The island offers peaceful, untouched natural beauty by preserving its pristine environment with fewer crowds and sustainable eco-tourism practices, ensuring it remains a top choice for travellers. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) Activist Bill Christeson holds up a sign that read "Show Trial" outside the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse on October 8, 2025 in Alexandria, Virginia. Former FBI Director James Comey will be arraigned today after being indicted by a Virginia grand jury on charges of making a false statement and obstruction during congressional testimony in 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Planes line up on the runway to depart from San Francisco International Airport on October 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California. For a third straight day, flight delays are being seen across the country as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is experiencing continued airport staffing shortages due to the government shutdown. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Boeing 737 fuselages on railcars in Seattle, Washington, US, on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Boeing executives have guided that cash flow will start to turn positive as 737 output rises, and investors will be closely monitoring both measures when the company reports third-quarter earnings later this month. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images Artist Andrew Schneider poses for photographs while standing within his latest installation on October 03, 2025 in London, England. The new installation, 'NOWISWHENWEARE (the stars),' by American artist Andrew Schneider, features a constellation of nearly 4,000 reactive LED lights and 496-channel soundscape to immerse viewers within the centre of the exhibition's "galaxy." (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Dua Lipa performs onstage at The Kia Forum on October 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA) DM