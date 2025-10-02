Rassie’s record-breakers close in on historic Rugby Championship double

A riveting edition of the Rugby Championship will come to a head this weekend, and it’s looking increasingly likely that the Springboks will finish the round at the top of the log.

The Wallabies will surpass the Boks at the top of the standings if they secure a bonus-point win against the All Blacks in Perth on Saturday morning, while New Zealand will move up to first place if they claim any sort of victory against their Bledisloe Cup opponents.

Regardless of the outcome in Perth, the Boks will know exactly what’s required of them before the latter game kicks off in London on Saturday afternoon.

Given their superior points difference (+55), the Boks are unlikely to need more than four log points from their final fixture against the Pumas. And following their 67-30 victory against Argentina at Kings Park last week, they will be favourites to prevail at Twickenham.

The big question, of course, is whether they can handle the pressure of a contest with particularly high stakes. The Boks have won five instalments of the southern hemisphere tournament over the past three decades — 1998, 2004, 2009, 2019 and 2024 — but have yet to win the title in consecutive seasons.

The opportunity to make history is there for the taking.

Development plans bearing fruit

Before Erasmus came to power in 2018, the Boks lacked the capacity to win consistently and clinch major titles back to back. The structures and systems that were implemented in 2018 have borne fruit in recent seasons and, as a result, the national team is stronger, more diverse and ultimately more balanced than ever.

The team selected for this week’s decider is younger and less experienced (on average) than was the case in the 2023 World Cup final.

Squad regulars such as Frans Malherbe, Trevor Nyakane, Aphelele Fassi and Kurt-Lee Arendse are unavailable due to injuries, but more should be read into the fact that grizzled veterans such as Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Lood de Jager and Vincent Koch are currently with the group in London and have been completely omitted from the matchday 23.

Erasmus has told a group of younger players that they have a chance to make a statement, with both the short and long term in mind.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Veteran Eben Etzebeth has been included in the squad to face Argentina at Twickenham. (Photo: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images)

The likes of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Canan Moodie, Ethan Hooker and Jan-Hendrik Wessels are all younger than 25, but could join an elite club of South African players who have won the Rugby Championship — and a much smaller group who have won it back to back.

What’s more, they could show Erasmus why they deserve further backing in the marquee matches against France and Ireland this November, and in the landmark series against the All Blacks next year.

The Boks are currently building towards the 2027 World Cup, and Erasmus will want to see how these players respond in a final scenario, and whether some of them are ready for more responsibility.

Navigating the final challenges

If it’s a gamble, it’s a calculated one.

While a large group of veterans is missing, Erasmus has persisted with some older heads such as Cobus Reinach and Damian de Allende in the backline, as well as Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth in the starting pack. The bench boasts six World Cup winners.

The presence of these players should ensure that the Boks navigate the inevitable challenges that are part and parcel of a tournament final.

While the team have gone on to claim a 33-point victory in Wellington and a 37-point victory in Durban over the past few weeks, Erasmus will have noted how slowly the Boks started on both occasions.

In the video review that followed the match at Kings Park, Erasmus and the other coaches may have highlighted the soft moments that cost the Boks 23 points in the first half.

It may seem inconsequential given the final scoreline, but it was the first time the Boks had conceded 20 or more points in this period since the battle with the Pumas in Santiago del Estero last season.

And while the Boks won by a whopping margin in Durban, they still leaked a total of 30 points. They have conceded 30 or more points on just three occasions over the past three years.

Canan Moodie is brought down by Argentina at Kings Park on 27 September 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

Bok captain Siya Kolisi in action against Argentina at Kings Park. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg / Gallo Images)

Recent results show why a mercurial Argentina side is not to be taken lightly. Earlier this year, the Pumas beat the British & Irish Lions in a one-off staged in Dublin, before losing 2-0 to England in a series staged in Argentina.

A defeat to the All Blacks in Cordoba was followed by an inaugural win against New Zealand in Argentina, just as a loss to Australia in Townsville was followed by a victory in Sydney.

Argentina conceded 67 points and nine tries to the Boks last week — but if the 2025 pattern is any indicator, the Pumas are due a good performance in London.

In short, Erasmus isn’t paying the Pumas lip service when he highlights their potential to bounce back after a big defeat.

The Boks may be on the brink of something special, but there will be no room for complacency at Twickenham this Saturday.

Twickenham result carries extra significance



It’s been a rollercoaster of a Rugby Championship, with all four teams struggling for consistency home and away. The narrative has changed on a near-weekly basis.

The All Blacks made a statement when they beat the Boks at Eden Park, preserving an unbeaten record at the fortress (which has been extended to 52 matches, after the more recent win against Australia) and claiming their first victory against their arch-rivals in five Tests.

Then the Boks thrashed the All Blacks 43-10 in Wellington to regain the ascendancy. The subsequent result against Argentina, and particularly the manner of victory, served to highlight their status as top dogs.

How could the narrative change in the wake of the coming fixtures?

If the All Blacks pip the Boks to win the title from here, New Zealand will have reason to cheer, while the South African contingent will lament the loss of a golden opportunity.

Perhaps this is why Erasmus has taken such a considered approach towards selection before the final showdown with Argentina.

The lineup is stacked with exciting young players, but there is enough grunt and experience in the matchday 23 to cope with any potential challenges and setbacks.

Franco Molina of Argentina tackles Pieter-Steph du Toit in Durban. (Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

It’s been a memorable Rugby Championship in terms of the performances in Wellington and Durban, but the Boks must heed the lessons that accompanied the losses to Australia in Johannesburg and to New Zealand in Auckland.

If they crack on to win this match, they will make Rugby Championship history, and will have reason to believe that further victories against France and Ireland this November are within their grasp.

Furthermore, if they retain their No 1 ranking after the five-Test tour of Europe, they will enjoy a more favourable draw for the 2027 World Cup — which will take place on 3 December, as confirmed by World Rugby this past week.

In the middle term, they will eye the four-match Test series against the All Blacks in 2026 with a new sense of confidence.

The Boks have already retained the Freedom Cup, thanks to the drawn series in New Zealand, and if all goes to plan this Saturday, they will retain the Rugby Championship title, too.

Such an outcome would be lauded by all who have been keeping score since Erasmus revived the Boks in 2018, and will be celebrated in the context of the present season, the past eight years, and indeed the entire professional era. DM