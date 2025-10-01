Open letter to Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education

We write to you as a collective of teachers, educators and researchers all of whom have been working in the area of multilingualism and learning, many of us for decades.

Every day, millions of children go to school eager to learn. In their first years, they thrive while taught in their home languages. But in Grade 4, most are suddenly forced to switch to English — a language many do not yet know well enough.

Overnight, learning becomes a struggle. Bright children who should be flourishing are instead left behind. Their futures are limited, not by their abilities, but by a system that does not allow them to learn in the language they know best. This is not only an educational challenge; it is a profound social injustice with consequences that ripple through families, communities, and the nation.

That is why we welcomed the Department of Basic Education’s bold commitment to Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education from 2025. This breakthrough offers children the best of both worlds: the chance to learn and understand deeply in their own language, while also building strong English skills. Research from South Africa and across the globe is clear — learners achieve more, stay longer in school, and go further in life when taught in this way.

We have been encouraged by your own public support for Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education and your clear grasp of what is at stake. But we were concerned that when you announced the new National Education and Training Council, this historic reform was not named as one of your immediate priorities.

Minister, this is a moment of decision. South Africa cannot afford to let Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education slip from the national agenda. It is one of the most powerful tools we have to ensure equity, access, and real opportunity to learn for the majority of learners in this country.

We call on you to reaffirm Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education as a core priority of the Department of Basic Education, and to provide the sustained political will and resources it needs to succeed. As educators and researchers, we stand ready to support you and your department in making this vision a reality.

For the sake of our children and the future of South Africa, this is a promise we must keep. DM

Signed by the following Bua-Lit members and affiliates:

