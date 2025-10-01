Open letter to Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education

We write to you as a collective of teachers, educators and researchers all of whom have been working in the area of multilingualism and learning, many of us for decades.
Every day, millions of children go to school eager to learn. In their first years, they thrive while taught in their home languages. But in Grade 4, most are suddenly forced to switch to English — a language many do not yet know well enough.
Overnight, learning becomes a struggle. Bright children who should be flourishing are instead left behind. Their futures are limited, not by their abilities, but by a system that does not allow them to learn in the language they know best. This is not only an educational challenge; it is a profound social injustice with consequences that ripple through families, communities, and the nation.
That is why we welcomed the Department of Basic Education’s bold commitment to Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education from 2025. This breakthrough offers children the best of both worlds: the chance to learn and understand deeply in their own language, while also building strong English skills. Research from South Africa and across the globe is clear — learners achieve more, stay longer in school, and go further in life when taught in this way.
We have been encouraged by your own public support for Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education and your clear grasp of what is at stake. But we were concerned that when you announced the new National Education and Training Council, this historic reform was not named as one of your immediate priorities.
Minister, this is a moment of decision. South Africa cannot afford to let Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education slip from the national agenda. It is one of the most powerful tools we have to ensure equity, access, and real opportunity to learn for the majority of learners in this country.
We call on you to reaffirm Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education as a core priority of the Department of Basic Education, and to provide the sustained political will and resources it needs to succeed. As educators and researchers, we stand ready to support you and your department in making this vision a reality.
For the sake of our children and the future of South Africa, this is a promise we must keep. DM
Signed by the following Bua-Lit members and affiliates:
Dr Margie Probyn, University of the Western Cape
Dr Soraya Abdulatief, University of Cape Town
Dr Xolisa Guzula, University of Cape Town
Dr Monica Hendricks, Rhodes University
Prof Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town
Dr Brian Ramadiro, University of Fort Hare
Dr Robyn Tyler, University of the Western Cape
Dr Simthembile Xeketwana, Stellenbosch University
Prof Quentin Williams, University of the Western Cape, Chairperson virrie Advancement van Kaaps (SAK)
Prof Russell Kaschula, University of the Western Cape
Lorato Trok, Executive Director, Nali’bali
Nkateko Machumele, Winner of the National Teacher Awards Best Physics Teacher
Morekoa Sehume, bua-lit affiliate
Thembekile Mtshali, Curriculum Lead Coordinator Indigenous languages, Curro Schools
Prof Leila Kajee, University of Johannesburg
Dr M Pamla Letsoalo, University of Limpopo
Prof Christopher Thurman, University of the Witwatersrand
Dr Babalwayashe Molate, University of the Western Cape
Prof Candice Livingston, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Dr Ashley Visagie, University of Cape Town, Board Member NGO Bottomup
Jackie Mondi, Language and Literacy Educator
Prof Michael Joseph, North West University (retired)
Prof Esther Ramani, North West University (retired)
Dr Peter Plüddemann, University of the Western Cape
Prof Zubeida Desai, Faculty of Education, University of the Western Cape
Sharleen Haupt, Independent Educational Consultant
Dr Lara Krauze-Alzaidi, Africana Research Centre, Penn State University
Dr Joanne Peers, University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Pam Christie, University of Cape Town
Prof Carole Bloch, University of the Western Cape, Director Praesa
Nadeema Musthan, literacy activist, Room to Read
Samantha Curle, bua-lit affiliate
Prof Rochelle Kapp, University of Cape Town
Sunitha Amod, Executive Director, Biblionef SA
Prof Vuyokazi Nomlomo, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Teaching and Learning, University of Zululand
Dr Nell Foster, Université libre de Bruxelles
Tholisa Matheza, School Development Unit, University of Cape Town
Prof Lucia Thesen, University of Cape Town
Gilbert Dolo, School Development Unit, University of Cape Town
Elinor Sisulu, Founder and Executive Director, Puku Children’s Literature Foundation