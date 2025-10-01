Marc Márquez triumphs after six-year struggle to claim historic MotoGP comeback victory

One of the greatest sports comebacks was recently completed as Spain’s Marc Márquez clinched his seventh MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix. The triumph was emphatic; it came with five races still remaining in the 2025 season.

Márquez’s victory was six long and painful years in the making. During that period the 32-year-old endured both physical and mental turmoil. He moved from being one of the greatest competitive motorcycle riders in history, to being a shell of his former self.

This season — his first with the main Ducati stable — Márquez displayed no such hangover. He dominated the season and built an insurmountable lead, holding competition from his brother Álex Márquez, as well as the likes of Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi.

“This title was the most difficult challenge of my career. It was impossible to believe that I could win again,” Márquez told BBC Sport.

“In 2022 and 2023, I was considering stopping my career. Now the next target will be 2026, trying to fight for another championship.

“But for me, the biggest challenge is already done. That was to come back from that very bad period of injuries from 2020 to 2024, and now in 2025 close that circle with our world championship.”

Comeback complete

In 2013, as a fresh-faced rookie who had garnered attention with his commanding performances in the lower classes, Márquez won his first MotoGP title. He was competing with some of the sport’s heavyweights, including Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo, Nicky Hayden and Dani Pedrosa.

In the ensuing years he rose to become one of the greatest riders in the history of the sport, claiming five more titles to cement his legacy.

However, seven years later Márquez’s career took a major nosedive through no fault of his own. In sport, injuries are part of the journey.

Márquez suffered a serious arm injury in 2020. The Cervera-born rider crashed badly during the Spanish Grand Prix, fracturing his right humerus — the bone between the shoulder and elbow.

Marc Márquez of Spain and Ducati Lenovo Team leads Joan Mir of Spain and Honda HRC Castrol during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Japan. (Photo: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images)

Marc Márquez celebrates his vicory in Japan. (Photo: Gold & Goose Photography / Getty Images)

Requiring a number of major surgeries between 2020 and 2022, Márquez — nicknamed the “Ant of Cervera” due to his small stature — dealt with tons of physical pain. But he also battled the mental torture of not being able to ride.

Besides losing some mobility in his arm even after all the surgeries, the seven-time MotoGP champion said he struggled mentally in a bid to find himself again.

Nonetheless, Márquez finished third in the championship standings last season, while riding for Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing.

At the time, no one could have predicted that Márquez would push on to win his seventh MotoGP crown — with 15 podium placings, no less.

Only Italian Giacomo Agostini (eight) has more premier-class titles than the 32-year-old now.

Notable resurrection arcs

Through his success this season, the Spanish rider joined legends such as Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods by rising phoenix-like from the ashes when already written off.

Decorated American basketballer Jordan famously retired from the sport in 1993, on the back of a hat-trick of National Basketball Association (NBA) titles with the Chicago Bulls. He went on to pursue a career in baseball, before returning to the basketball court in 1995.

Upon reversing his retirement, Jordan returned to Chicago. There he clinched a further three consecutive NBA titles with the Bulls between 1996 and 1998. Between the period of Jordan’s absence, the Bulls had failed to win a title — further highlighting his influence on the team’s success.

US sports superstar Woods pulled off his own surprise comeback in 2019. Woods won the Masters after fighting off persistent injury issues. This included being forced to undergo four back surgeries.

His publicised personal issues, such as his extramarital affairs and being arrested for driving under influence, contributed to Woods being written off by the general public.

However, in the year that Márquez was still on top of the world after winning his sixth premier class title, Woods rose from the ashes to win his 15th major trophy, becoming one of the oldest major winners in golf history.

Seles, Foreman and Manning

Monica Seles was one of the most exciting tennis players at the peak of her powers. Then her career was derailed in 1993, when a deranged fan of rival Steffi Graf ran on court and stabbed her during a match in Germany.

The life-threatening attack sidelined Seles for more than two years, as she battled the physical and emotional scars of the act. But she bounced back and went on to win the 1996 Australian Open — her ninth overall Grand Slam success.

There’s also George Foreman winning the world heavyweight boxing title as a 45-year-old. Foreman, who had retired in 1977 and returned in 1987, became the oldest heavyweight champion by beating Michael Moorer in 1994.

Another notable resurrection arc in sports features legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

He bounced back from multiple neck surgeries to win a Super Bowl title with the Denver Broncos, after parting with his long-time team, the Indianapolis Colts, four years prior.

Now Márquez has joined this club, and based on his form this season he may not be done just yet. DM