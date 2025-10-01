London Bales Driving Growth with Fast, Reliable Deliveries

London Bales is no ordinary retailer. Specialising in recycled winter clothing imported from Europe, the company supports a growing network of entrepreneurs and small business owners across South Africa. Their products empower their customers to resell high-quality items at accessible prices, while promoting sustainability and reducing textile waste.

“We work in a seasonal, high-pressure environment,” says Jared Hamer, owner of London Bales. “We have the winter period to sell as many bales as possible, because we only specialise in winter clothing. So, speed and consistency in delivery directly impact our ability to grow.”

As volumes increased, the team needed a courier solution that could scale, and DPD delivered with strong infrastructure, responsiveness and ability to handle pressure. “As a company, we grew, and we needed our courier company to grow with us,” says Jared. “What stood out about DPD was the capacity to handle the volumes that we have every day. We needed a courier company that has a smaller vehicle and a big vehicle available every day – so they have the infrastructure, and that stood out to us.”

At DPD, we understand that every bale delivered on time is the foundation of a reseller’s business and livelihood. Behind every parcel is someone trying to build something of their own. “What’s unique about our industry is that we work with recycled clothing. Considering that it takes 2 700 litres of water to produce one new cotton T-shirt – what happens to those clothing items? As a company we not only help the environment, but we help new entrepreneurs and small business owners turn a profit and build their confidence in the business world – with a product that offers exceptional value, is good for the environment, and creates jobs.”

Why the Partnership Works

If there’s one thing DPD understands, it’s that the road to success is never straight or even. That's why DPD offers clients flexibility and support, no matter what the journey may bring. “Logistics is fluid and things go wrong, and you need people to act fast and provide quick solutions. DPD does that.”

One of the most valuable results of DPD’s exceptional courier services has been faster and more consistent reorders for London Bales. “We’ve noticed that our delivery rates are a little bit faster than our previous company, which in turn allows us a higher reorder rate. DPD helps us grow our business by understanding our business needs and doing their best to get our parcels delivered to our customers as fast as possible.”

By delivering consistent and reliable delivery, DPD creates a chain reaction of customer smiles and excellence. The London Bales team has received the following feedback from customers, reinforcing the value of working with a reliable delivery partner:

“Thank you DPD, you delivered much faster than anyone else.” – Gugu, Limpopo

“We are very happy to receive our bale.” – John, Kimberley

“I received my parcel, I am very happy.” – Ayanda, Bizana (KZN)

“When your customers are this happy, you know your courier’s doing something right.” – Anonymous

For other businesses looking to scale, the London Bales team offers one simple insight: Build a relationship with your courier company, and find a service provider that understands your interests and sees you as a partner.

“By consistently delivering a high-value product, we are confident in our continued growth while empowering others to launch and sustain small businesses within their communities.” DM

Author: Charn Needham, DPD correspondent

