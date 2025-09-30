Well what is clear is that even a well experienced police such as Masemola felt that one cannot disagree with a Minister. Many people would think he should have indeed told the Minister the instruction is unlawful however it is not as simple. This office of the national commissioner should ideally be coming from parliament. Right now it is not insulated against political interference. Masemola knew exactly what would happen if he were to disobey Mchunu. Ask McBride.