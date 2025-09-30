Daily Maverick
Kremlin says it hopes Trump's Gaza peace plan is implemented

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan was implemented and would spur peace in the Middle East.
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government Council in Minsk (L-R) Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kyrgyz Prime Minister - Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov attend a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government Council in Minsk, Belarus, 29 September 2025. EPA/ALEXANDER MIRIDONOV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
Reuters
By Reuters
30 Sep 2025
Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing on Monday for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza, but questions loomed over whether Hamas would accept the plan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump aimed at ending the tragedy that is currently unfolding."

He added: "And, of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion."

Russia has been critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza over the last two years amid a deepening alignment between Moscow and Israel's arch rival, Iran.

Moscow has long said that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)

