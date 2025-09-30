Kremlin says it hopes Trump's Gaza peace plan is implemented

Trump secured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing on Monday for a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal to end a nearly two-year-old war in Gaza, but questions loomed over whether Hamas would accept the plan.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia always supports and welcomes any efforts by Trump aimed at ending the tragedy that is currently unfolding."

He added: "And, of course, we want this plan to be implemented and for it to help bring events in the Middle East to a peaceful conclusion."

Russia has been critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza over the last two years amid a deepening alignment between Moscow and Israel's arch rival, Iran.

Moscow has long said that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix LightEditing by Andrew Osborn)