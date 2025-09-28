Proteas Women on a quest to break World Cup duck

South Africa will be aiming to break their World Cup trophy duck when the Women’s Cricket World Cup gets under way on Tuesday, 30 September, in India and Sri Lanka. India will open the tournament with a clash in Guwahati, a northeastern city in the massive country.

India are one of the tournament favourites as they have home-ground advantage and a talented side. And, like South Africa, they will have their sights set on a maiden Women’s World Cup trophy.

The Proteas Women have been on the cusp of glory at the last two major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments, failing at the final hurdle at the T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024.

Hilton Moreeng was the coach who led South Africa to their first ICC final, and current bowling coach Dillon du Preez led the side to the same point the following year.

Proteas Women coach Mandla Mashimbyi. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Cricket South Africa appointed Mandla Mashimbyi as head coach in November 2024 with the aim of him helping South Africa over the finish line. The coach had had an extremely successful stint as head coach of the Titans men’s side before his appointment to the main seat at the table.

He didn’t immediately take over the role in full because South Africa was in the middle of a series against England at the time.

In his time at the helm, the team’s form has been shaky in the 50-over format, playing 10 matches, losing five and winning five.

“It’s always nice to win a series, but that’s not the most important thing for me as a coach,” Mashimbyi explained. “Seeing players improve and becoming better versions of themselves – that satisfies me even more.”

Spin hurdle

Mashimbyi started with a trio of defeats to India and Sri Lanka in a tri-series tournament in Sri Lanka in April before claiming a 2-1 away series win against West Indies in June. The team had the same victory margin against Pa­­ki­­stan in their final series before the tournament began.

South Africa largely dominated the opening two matches against Pakistan, winning by eight wickets and 25 runs respectively, but they were blown away in the final match on Monday, 22 September, after they were bowled out for 115 in 25.5 overs.

It’s an improvement on the team’s initial starting point – the tri-series against Sri Lanka and India on the subcontinent – in spinners’ conditions, but not exactly where the team would like to be with the World Cup around the corner. “It is something we put emphasis on in the last few months,” Mashimbyi said about batting against spin bowling in turning conditions.

“We have to make sure the players are brave enough to take on whatever is in front of them, whatever conditions we find, because we believe we’re prepared for anything that might come our way.”

South Africa's Tazmin Brits in action during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on 12 October 2024 against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia / Gallo Images)

Although South Africa were bundled out, they were without stars Marizanne Kapp, who Mashimbyi hailed as the best all-rounder in the world, and on-form opening batter Tazmin Brits. Mashimbyi has alternated his squad in a quest to find his best XI.

Brits has scored a century the last three times she has walked out to bat in the one-day international format, which means she now has six centuries in the format – and it took her only 39 innings to reach those hundreds.

On the face of it, unless someone else strikes hot soon, it looks like South Africa will be highly dependent on the batting prowess of the aforementioned duo, while captain Laura Wolvaardt needs to put respectable scores on the board during the World Cup.

“That’s not my dream as a coach,” Mashimbyi said about having only three players in form with the bat. “I’d like a lot more players to be putting their hands up. Hopefully that happens at the right time – when we get to the World Cup…

“I’m not a coach who relies on a certain number of players. I’m more interested in a big chunk of the team playing a role in us winning matches.”

Consistency

South Africa will need to be consistent throughout the tournament because there are no separated groups – all eight participating teams are playing one another before the semifinal stage.

Their biggest obstacles, apart from the hosts, will be Australia gunning for a record eighth title and England aiming for a fifth.

The Proteas’ first task will be against England at Barsapara Stadium in India on Friday, 3 October. DM